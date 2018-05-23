So many conferences, so little time PHOTO: David Calhoun

The desire to deliver excellent digital customer experiences is well-documented. Jacob Morgan, senior analyst for Forrester, wrote in a blog late last year the “next generation of consumer experiences is evolving collaboratively.” Organizations need heavy investment in underlying technology and “alignment of architecture, talent, process and culture to make it happen.” And if you needed any other evidence businesses yearn for digital customer experiences, 91 percent told CMSWire in the 2017 Digital Customer Experience Survey (download required) that delivering digital CX is extremely important to their organization.

Take Me to the Digital Experience Ballgame!

One of the best ways to draw inspiration for digital CX delivery is through networking and live events with fellow customer experience professionals and digital marketers. With the second half of 2018 ahead of us and more events on the calendar than you can shake a stick at, we wanted to help you separate the wheat from the chaff and find the remaining standout conferences and events of 2018.

Forrester’s latest CX event — June 19-20 at the New York Hilton Midtown — is targeted for CX professionals in order to expand their strategies. Topics range from data management and technology strategies to journey mapping and connections between marketing, sales and services.

Some featured speakers include Michael Cerda, chief product officer for Marcus by Goldman Sachs, and Tara Brannigan, head of marketing for BOOK, by Cadillac.















The 20,000-plus inbounding marketing conference invades Boston once again at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center Sept 4-7. Attendees will get their fair share of conference organizer HubSpot’s latest technology advancements and developments from their partners, but it’s also a conference to pick up on inbound marketing strategies and new techniques and technology like how artificial intelligence (AI) has influenced marketing technologies and strategies. Featured speakers include Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Deepak Chopra and Beth Comstock.

The Content Marketing Institute brings back its annual content marketing conference to the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland Sept. 4-7. Conference officials promise attendees marketers will come back to their organizations post-conference with a solid content marketing strategy. Featured speakers include actress Tina Fey, Amber Guild, president of T Brand Marketing Solutions, New York Times, and Jane Weedon, director of business development, Twitch.

The fifth annual conference takes place at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place in Chicago Sept. 18-19. Conference officials promise to deliver tips and strategies that will help professionals gain insight in the areas of ROI on CX, customer experience challenges and AI.

Some speakers include Carissa Ganelli, chief digital officer for Subway Restaurants, Nick Allen, global director of design and user experience for GE Healthcare, and Karen Tang, vice president of customer success at Prezi.

The bi-annual collection of marketing technology vendors and digital marketing practitioners takes place at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston Oct. 1-3. Scott Brinker, known for his Chief Marketing Technologist blog, hosts the conference that began in 2014. It also has a West Coast version and has ventured to London, as well. Conference officials bill the conference as a “tech conference for marketers and marketing conference for technologists.”

Featured speakers are not official yet, but, naturally, count on a whole lot of Brinker, vice president of platform ecosystem at HubSpot.

Full disclosure: this is our event hosted in Chicago by our parent company SMG. The DXSummit returns for its fourth annual conference on digital customer experience at the Radisson Blu Aqua in Chicago Nov. 12-14. It will feature brands such as Hilton, Thomson Reuters, Comcast and Cisco. The focus this year will be on creating digital customer journeys and voice of the customer-driven innovation models.

Some of the featured speakers include Barbara Lehman, executive director of digital transformation for Comcast, Serafina Frongia, vice president at Wells Fargo, and Brian Solis, principal analyst Altimeter @ Prophet.