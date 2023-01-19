CONNECT ConferenceEditorial CalendarPodcastAwardsAdvertising
View of Meydan Bridge in Dubai with a modern artistic architecture and curvy blue lights at night.
Editorial

A Blueprint for a Flexible Customer Experience Strategy in a Changing World

6 minute read
Jeannie Walters avatar
January 19, 2023
Customer Experience
Past behavior might be helpful for predicting future successes, but what if the context or the entire environment changes from the past to the future?

Human behavior is notoriously difficult to predict. This is just one of the many challenges customer experience leaders face.

Sophisticated modeling and massive data analysis can help, but these are typically based on past behavior. Past behavior might be helpful for predicting future successes, but what if the context or the entire environment changes from the past to the future? That’s the question customer experience leaders are often facing.

There tends to be emphasis on the time-bound outcomes that drive business, like annual revenue goals, efficiency metrics and customer feedback scores. And these timely goals must be tied to the real world, including current and immediate future challenges like continued supply chain disruptions, pandemic protocols and labor shortages.

Customer experience as a long-term strategy leads to long-term success. So while there is a place for time-bound goals and plans, a future-focused strategy can guide an organization way beyond an annual plan.

Create a Lasting Customer Experience Strategy

What can a business leader do to stay current while still planning for the long-term?

1.  Know Your Customers. Know Their Goals. Know Your Goals, Too.

Leaders of all kinds are being asked to “do better with customer experience” without much else. There is no data, there is no defined goal, and in some cases, there is no shared understanding of what customer experience is.

Wherever you start, get your foundations right:

  • Find out what you can about your customers. If you have data, use it. If you don’t, then collect whatever feedback you can from inputs like social media and product reviews.
  • Consider their real lives. Don’t get stuck in the “our customers only care about our product” fantasy. To look for clues for the future, it’s vital to understand their current reality. That means looking beyond basic demographics or job titles and knowing how they get their information, what needs their community has, and what other brands they're loyal to.
  • Keep in mind the life they’ve led recently. There have been changes. The pandemic created a different daily routine for most people. What about their stage of life? Are they dealing with school schedules or planning for retirement? Short-term change has given way to customer expectations around virtual options, digital ordering, and contactless checkout. Those updates in your may have started as short-term solutions, but the expectations are here to stay now.
  • Consider what your organization needs. Your organizational goals should direct your strategy around customer experience. Knowing that offering digital self-service options for customers is a priority should impact decisions around where to invest in the contact center, for example.
  • Build the right communication channels in your organization. No matter how good you are as a customer experience leader, you can’t get to the best results on your own. You need to build a team of leaders who care enough to react to customer feedback and improve their part of the customer’s journey. That requires a cadence of communication to celebrate the wins, share best practices and remind everyone that when customer experience is done well, everyone wins.

Related Article: 4 Steps Toward Successful Customer Journey Orchestration

2. Look for Customer Experience Trends Across All Industries

Almost without exception, most leaders tell me their industry is “unique.” But there are absolutely trends you can apply to almost every industry.

Your customers are customers elsewhere, and their expectations are set by all their experiences, not just your industry.

If you’re only considering your industry as your competition, you’re missing a big opportunity.

B2B customers are B2C customers in their daily lives. So they know that tracking delivery vehicles in real time on an app is reality. They check in to their hotels with contactless options and digital keys. They text with bots to confirm appointments without a thought.

No matter the industry, your customers expect you to keep up. Not with your competitors, but with their lives and expectations.

Look for the trends and then plan around them. Don’t ignore something because it doesn’t apply to your industry — because eventually it will.

Related Article: How to Make the Customer Journey More Data Driven

3. Consider the Customer’s Entire Ecosystem

People relocated from cities to suburbs during the pandemic months. They realized remote work allowed for this flexibility and moved their entire lives to accommodate more space and outdoor living.

What does that mean for your customer experience? It could mean a lot regarding store locations, delivery expectations and even what product selection to offer.

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
Looking Ahead: How Customer Data is Powering Customer Engagement in 2023
Jan
25
Looking Ahead: How Customer Data is Powering Customer Engagement in 2023
Learn how customer data is powering our daily lives as well as some informed predictions about what’s on the horizon.
Webinar
CX Orchestration: The Next Level for Your VOC Program
Feb
7
CX Orchestration: The Next Level for Your VOC Program
See how real-time responses to customer feedback maximize CSAT!
Webinar
How Microservices, API-first, Cloud and Headless Fit Into a Modern eCommerce Architecture
Feb
22
How Microservices, API-first, Cloud and Headless Fit Into a Modern eCommerce Architecture
Learn how the components of a MACH architecture fit into a modern ecommerce platform
Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful customer experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Conference
Reworked CONNECT 2023
May
10
Reworked CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful employee experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Webinar
AdobeStock_100712730
On demand
AI for Marketers: Optimize Personalization Across the Funnel
Understand the benefits of utilizing AI across your entire marketing stack
Webinar
Looking Ahead: How Customer Data is Powering Customer Engagement in 2023
Jan
25
Looking Ahead: How Customer Data is Powering Customer Engagement in 2023
Learn how customer data is powering our daily lives as well as some informed predictions about what’s on the horizon.
Webinar
CX Orchestration: The Next Level for Your VOC Program
Feb
7
CX Orchestration: The Next Level for Your VOC Program
See how real-time responses to customer feedback maximize CSAT!
Webinar
Looking Ahead: How Customer Data is Powering Customer Engagement in 2023
Jan
25
Looking Ahead: How Customer Data is Powering Customer Engagement in 2023
Learn how customer data is powering our daily lives as well as some informed predictions about what’s on the horizon.
Webinar
CX Orchestration: The Next Level for Your VOC Program
Feb
7
CX Orchestration: The Next Level for Your VOC Program
See how real-time responses to customer feedback maximize CSAT!
Webinar
How Microservices, API-first, Cloud and Headless Fit Into a Modern eCommerce Architecture
Feb
22
How Microservices, API-first, Cloud and Headless Fit Into a Modern eCommerce Architecture
Learn how the components of a MACH architecture fit into a modern ecommerce platform
Webinar
Looking Ahead: How Customer Data is Powering Customer Engagement in 2023
Jan
25
Looking Ahead: How Customer Data is Powering Customer Engagement in 2023
Learn how customer data is powering our daily lives as well as some informed predictions about what’s on the horizon.

Too often, I see leaders struggle with strategy because they create a universe where the customer has one goal — to use the company’s product. That’s not how people work, and the more you can truly pay attention to their overall environment, the more successful you’ll be in defining a lasting strategy.

Future-Proof Your CX Strategy

Now what? Now that you have some ideas, what can you do with these insights?

1. Identify Priorities in Customer Journey Maps

Who is the customer in one year or five? What are their needs and expectations? How can your customer journey support them and adapt accordingly?

This exercise is a great way to plan for the most important factors and to be there for the changing needs of your customers.

2. Fix the Pain Points of the Near Future

Once you identify what customers will prioritize about the customer journey in the future, look at the current journey for pain points that could get worse.

For example, knowing that more customers are now comfortable with using their mobile devices to get information while they’re shopping in-person could mean friction if stores have slow Wi-Fi connections. Consider how a customer will use their device in-store and build up the environment to support that new behavior.

3. Invite Employee Feedback for Innovation

Employees have great ideas and often see customer expectations changing in real-time. They need a place to put these observations and ideas. Visibility around these submissions also creates collaboration for future innovation and ideas.

Contact center agents, for example, hear about frustrations caused by comparisons to the competition. Customers complain about wait times, for example, and say things like “even my car mechanic has a mobile update system now — why do I have to wait on hold?” That’s a changing and important future expectation to design around, but agents often are discouraged from recording those observations.

Create supportive systems, processes and tools to embrace customer experience as a long-term strategy. Collaborate with employees and partners to surface ideas faster.

Customer Experience Leaders Have Vision, Take Action

Inertia is a powerful force. It can be easy to just let things happen the way they always have.

Successful leaders commit to a long-term strategy. Then they look ahead and consider the clues. Then, most importantly, they act.

About the author

Jeannie Walters

Jeannie Walters is an award-winning customer experience expert, international keynote speaker, and Founder of Experience Investigators: A firm that’s pioneered helping companies increase sales and customer retention through elevated customer experiences.

Tags

customer journeys and mappingcustomer experiencecustomer experience managementcxmvoice of the customer

Featured Research

Featured research
eBook
Good Salesperson, Bad Salesperson: Closing the sales performance gap
The science behind the art of selling
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Three Critical Ways AI and Automation Can Drive Contact Center Efficiency
How taking a hybrid approach to automation can improve contact center operations and customer experience
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Customer Engagement Solutions Drive Transformational CX and EX Outcomes
CX-specific tools benefit the industry, business, customer, and employee
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Beyond the Metaverse: CX Predictions for 2023
A customer experience revolution is underway
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
Market Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2023)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Good Salesperson, Bad Salesperson: Closing the sales performance gap
The science behind the art of selling
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Three Critical Ways AI and Automation Can Drive Contact Center Efficiency
How taking a hybrid approach to automation can improve contact center operations and customer experience
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Customer Engagement Solutions Drive Transformational CX and EX Outcomes
CX-specific tools benefit the industry, business, customer, and employee
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Beyond the Metaverse: CX Predictions for 2023
A customer experience revolution is underway
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience, digital experience and customer service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play