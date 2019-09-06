Acquia, a Boston-based digital experience software provider, acquired Cohesion, a Drupal website builder. Acquia officials stated site builders will need minimal coding skills to create Drupal websites with the help of Cohesion's capabilities. Cohesion's DX8 offering includes an in-browser creation of themes, layouts and pages. Acquia’s acquisition of Cohesion DX8 follows its May acquisition of Mautic, an open marketing automation and campaign management platform.

In other customer experience software news ...

NewsCred Updates CMP

NewsCred updated its enterprise content marketing platform (CMP) with new analytics across digital content optimization, team efficiency, content production and pipeline attribution. It made the announcements at this week's Content Marketing World. Company officials stated marketers will have the ability to access analytics in marketing campaigns and throughout the content lifecycle. New features include a writing assistant, operational and production analytics, and pipeline and ROI analytics.

AgilOne Reveals Cohort Analysis Solution

Customer data platform (CDP) vendor AgilOne unveiled AgilOne Cohort Analysis. Marketers can use the solution to gain business insights derived from the AgilOne CDP. It tracks cohorts over time and is designed to help marketers measure and compare marketing and sales performance using KPIs. They can test and experiment with different variables. The offering sits as an application on top of cleansed, de-duped, enriched and unified CDP data, according to company officials.

Bloomreach Announces B2B Search & Merchandising Connector for Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Bloomreach launched a B2B Search & Merchandising Connector for Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange. The connector is designed to allow users of Commerce Cloud to integrate Bloomreach's site search and AI-powered merchandising tools in their B2B commerce environment. Built on the Salesforce Platform, the Bloomreach Search & Merchandising Connector for Salesforce Commerce Cloud is currently available on AppExchange.

Formstack Introduces No-Code Data Synchronization

Formstack announced the launch of its Formstack Sync product. Formstack Sync is bi-directional data sync software that connects data from enterprise applications via pre-built connectors, standardized object mappings and a web interface, according to company officials. This product is a component of Formstack’s workplace productivity platform, which also includes software for online forms and surveys, automated documents and e-signatures. Formstack Sync is designed to allow users of Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite, HubSpot, Marketo and other software to establish a bi-directional data sync that keeps records aligned across systems.

SDL Debuts Content Assistant

SDL, a content customer experience software provider, announced the availability of SDL Content Assistant, an online tool powered by Hai, SDL’s linguistic AI. It is designed to help marketers and content teams understand documents and create copy using extracts and snippets of content. Content producers can drop a large document (such as a whitepaper or report) into SDL Content Assistant and receive insight. SDL’s Linguistic AI summarizes and extracts "snackable content," according to SDL officials.

Glassbox Announces Digital Experience Orchestration Platform

Glassbox announced the launch of its Digital Experience Orchestration and big data analytics solution. Built on the Salesforce Platform, Glassbox is currently available on the AppExchange.

Episerver Hires Content Management Veteran

Episerver has brought in longtime partner, author and speaker Deane Barker as its senior director of content management strategy. Barker has served as chief strategy officer and founding partner of Blend Interactive, Episerver’s longest-tenured North American partner and continued Gold-level partner. Barker will be responsible for the direction of content management strategy, through development and acquisition, and continued thought leadership in the industry. He'll report to the chief product officer, Justin Anovick.