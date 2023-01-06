Acquia Enhances CDP, Protiviti Acquires R2i, More News

WPP acquires Fēnom Digital, Protiviti gains DX agency R2i, and the latest in customer experience and digital marketing software news.

Acquia, a digital customer experience platform company, has announced enhancements to its customer data platform (CDP) to support enterprise marketing teams. According to company officials, Acquia CDP now includes a unified data layer powered by Snowflake, direct SQL access and integration with Acquia DAM.

“A key tenet of any composable digital experience strategy is ability to work with data across systems,” Jim Idelson, vice president of Product at Acquia CDP, said in a statement. “We look for every opportunity to expand integrations between Acquia CDP and other martech systems, and to make it easy for organizations to make full use of their data, while respecting the privacy and preferences of their own customers. In 2023, you’ll see additional enhancements from Acquia designed to support customer self-service and broader integrations.”

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news ...

WPP Acquires Fēnom Digital

WPP, an advertising company within Wunderman Thompson, has announced the acquisition of Fēnom Digital, a Salesforce commerce cloud system integration firm. In 2022, Fēnom Digital achieved Salesforce Crest Partner status and won Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner of the Year for “Best Up and Coming Partner.”

According to company officials, this acquisition is part of Wunderman Thompson’s strategy to help clients drive growth.

“Expanding our business in high-growth commerce areas continues to be a high priority for WPP as we enter 2023,” Mark Read, CEO of WPP said in a statement. “The Fēnom team brings a proven track record of success paired with deep industry expertise and I’m delighted to welcome them to WPP.”

Protiviti Acquires Digital Experience Agency R2i

Protiviti, a global consulting firm, has announced its acquisition of the digital experience agency R2integrated. According to company officials the new asset will serve to grow Protiviti’s digital transformation and customer experience offerings to clients and bring an Adobe-dedicated, martech system integrator digital agency aboard. Two members of R2i's C-suite were named as managing directors with Protiviti including Chief Digital Officer Michael Paige and Chief Commercial Officer Chris Hessler.

"Bringing R2i into Protiviti's Digital solution is an important part of our strategy to expand our end-to-end offerings to help our clients innovate their customer experiences to fulfill their brand promise and create a better-connected future," Joan Smith of Protiviti said in a statement. "Leveraging the power of data plus technology to aid our clients to automate and execute complex strategies is a key component. The R2i team brings significant experience in implementing and orchestrating the customer experience using Adobe Experience Cloud to our already talented team of digital makers and strategists."

The Trade Desk Announces Galileo

The Trade Desk, a media platform company, has introduced Galileo, a new product that consolidates the company's existing first-party data solutions and works in concert with new cross-channel identity solutions, including Unified ID 2.0 (UID2).

“We are at a tipping point for the open internet,” Samantha Jacobson, chief strategy officer at The Trade Desk said in a stetment. “The infrastructure of the internet is embracing new identity solutions built for today’s digital media consumption across different devices and apps, such as Unified ID 2.0. In doing so, they are creating the richest identity ecosystem we’ve ever experienced, and one that aims to put consumer privacy at the forefront. With Galileo, we will help the world’s major advertisers take advantage of this by unleashing the value of their most valuable customer data.”



According to company officials, as part of Galileo, The Trade Desk now has direct integrations with CRM, CDP and clean room providers, including Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Habu, InfoSum, LiveRamp, Salesforce and Snowflake.

Alchemer Acquires Mobile Feedback Platform Apptentive

Alchemer, an experience management and enterprise feedback tech company, has announced the acquisition of Apptentive, a mobile feedback tech company. According to company officials, this acquisition provides Alchemer customers with a more in-depth method of collecting feedback from mobile customers and gives Apptentive customers access to survey and workflow functionality across communication channels and within platforms such as Salesforce, Microsoft Teams and Slack.



“This acquisition creates an incredible opportunity for our customers to better reach their customers and employees where they are engaged — in mobile apps,” David Roberts, CEO of Alchemer, said in a statement. “This is the next step in Alchemer’s journey to democratize experience management and becomes the foundation for Alchemer’s digital engagement strategy. Alchemer is excited that the Apptentive team shares our vision to make every customer and employee voice matter.”

Inbounds.com Acquires Prosper

Inbounds.com, a marketing agency, has announced the acquisition of Data Prosper, a list management and data monetization service provider, in a transaction that involved cash and equity. According to company officials, with the acquisition of Data Prosper, Inbounds.com will be able to provide data management services and by leveraging Data Prosper's extensive and segmented consumer database, Inbounds.com will be able to generate higher consumer engagement across all verticals.



"The synergy between Inbounds.com and Data Prosper is that of a dream. After working closely with their management team for years, we realized this acquisition was a natural fit. We are very excited to be able to offer our longstanding and new clients additional products and services that will directly impact their bottom line," Leonardo Danconia, CEO of Inbounds.com said in a statement.

RevJet Announces AI Solution for CX

RevJet, an app-based platform, has announced the AI Image Idea (AI3) Generation Neural Network as part of its 5.0 Digital Asset Management (DAM) App Suite, is now available within the RevJet AppXchange.



“Generative AI has been in the news recently, but most of the buzz has been around the technology itself, not what problems it can solve,” RevJet founder and CEO Mitchell Weisman said in a statement. “With AI3, the RevJet DAM App Suite changes the game by empowering non-technical marketers with Generative AI to orchestrate world class dynamic customer experiences seamlessly at scale, with a tiny fraction of the time and effort previously required.”



According to company officials, RevJet’s AI Image Idea (AI3) Generation Neural Network enables new capabilities for marketers, including creating brand original images by describing the idea in plain English, creating custom product models by training the AI on specific product images and multiple additional “final touch” tools for image processing.

