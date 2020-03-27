Digital experience software provider Acquia has announced an updated version of Acquia Cohesion, its solution for building and editing Drupal sites. Acquia acquired Cohesion in September 2019. The new release is designed to provide site builders and designers with support for previewing and managing site styles and includes an updated UI and editing experience. This week's release follows the debut last quarterof the Acquia Cohesion Early Adopter Program for Partners.

Acquia Cohesion includes the following new key capabilities:

Updated style guide manager which provides designers and site builders the ability to preview changes when updating site content or branding.

Compatibility with Acquia Cloud Site Factory, which helps developers unify the deployment of multiple sites.

Updated style import capability.

Openprise Debuts CDP

Openprise, provider of a data orchestration platform for marketing and sales, has announced the availability of Openprise Agile CDP (Customer Data Platform). The Openprise Agile CDP solution is built on the Openprise Data Orchestration Platform. It includes all the capabilities Openprise has previously developed for data quality management in tools like Salesforce and Marketo, including lead routing, account scoring and attribution.

Openprise officials tout the “no-code platform” that allows users to create custom, data-driven apps for upselling and cross-selling, prospecting, attribution and vertical applications. They also state that with the platform, customers will gain a 360-degree view of customer and prospect data, simplify their tech stack and be able to scale processes by automating manual processes like data prep and list loading.

Movable Ink Goes Mobile

Movable Ink, a digital marketing platform, has announced general availability of Movable Ink for mobile. This allows marketers to send mobile-app messages through push notification, in-app and app inbox marketing programs from major mobile platforms.

Capabilities for the mobile platform include:

Automated content generation.

Data-activated push and in-app messages.

Real-time contextual content.

Analysis of the performance of mobile messages.

Movable Ink previously announced new partnerships with mobile platform providers Airship, Braze and Upland Localytics. Movable Ink for Mobile is now open with general availability.

Cognizant Beefs Up Salesforce Consultancy With Lev Acquisition

Cognizant has agreed to acquire Lev, a digital marketing consultancy that focuses on marketing campaigns using the Salesforce Marketing Cloud. Financial details were not disclosed.

Lev is a Salesforce Platinum Partner. It helps marketers with automation, personal preferences and data. Lev provides strategic consulting, architecture design, technical optimization and application integration services focusing in the areas of healthcare, life sciences, entertainment, technology, utilities, financial services, and education, among other industries.

For Cognizant, this represents the third cloud-related acquisition announced in 2020. The move expands Cognizant's consulting capabilities to help marketers implement the Salesforce Marketing Cloud. Cognizant also specializes in Salesforce quote-to-cash offerings. Lev was founded in 2006 as Levementum and has approximately 200 employees.

Perficient Announces Acquisition of Brainjocks

Digital consultancy firm Perficient has acquired fellow digital consultancy Brainjocks. Each company has a Sitecore platform focus. Perficient also has signed a purchase agreement to acquire an affiliate of Brainjocks, Brainjocks Europe.

The acquisition of Brainjocks:

Deepens Perficient’s Sitecore capabilities, bringing web and content management platform development skills.

Brings intellectual property.

Strengthens Perficient’s presence in the Atlanta market.

Adds approximately 80 professionals, including 30 global delivery resources in Eastern Europe.

Zendesk Announces Partnership With Tata Consultancy Services

Zendesk has announced a strategic alliance with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to provide enterprise grade CRM solutions for large enterprises. The partnership combines Zendesk’s support, sales and engagement software solutions together with Tata Consultancy Services' contextual knowledge and experience in digital transformation.

The partnership forms an alignment between the industry consulting, implementation and optimization services on TCS's side with Zendesk's CRM product portfolio. Zendesk customers will get access to TCS expertise across industries including financial services, manufacturing, retail and more.