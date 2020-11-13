Adobe made its latest billion-dollar-plus acquisition this week. The digital customer experience software provider acquired Workfront, a work management platform for marketers, for $1.5 billion. Adobe has acquired many components that now compose its Adobe Experience Cloud, including most recently its $4.75B acquisition of marketing automation provider Marketo in 2018.

This definitive agreement to acquire Workfront means Adobe users will get access to a solution marketers use to manage content, plan and track marketing campaigns and execute complex workflows across teams, according to Adobe officials. Adobe Experience Cloud features capabilities in the areas of content and commerce, customer journey management and customer data and insights.

Adobe officials noted the increasing nature of remote work means marketers need to execute and manage marketing campaigns and content among dispersed teams. The combination of Adobe Experience Cloud and Workfront will help this because Workfront software is designed to orchestrate marketing workflows. Adobe and Workfront were already longstanding partners, and Workfront features APIs that connect to Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud.

Workfront CEO Alex Shootman will continue to lead the Workfront team, reporting to Anil Chakravarthy, executive vice president and general manager, Digital Experience Business and Worldwide Field Operations for Adobe. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of Adobe’s 2021 fiscal year.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news ...

Terminus Acquires GrowFlare

Terminus, an account-based marketing platform, has acquired GrowFlare, which provides account profiling and predictive data capabilities. GrowFlare leverages psychographic intelligence to identify accounts provides intelligence on those accounts. The data solution will be integrated into the Terminus Engagement Hub.

Company officials said the combination of GrowFlare and Terminus will allow users to:

Identify new, relevant target accounts based on psychographics and lookalikes.

Prioritize accounts based on the trends of what companies are saying with GrowFlare’s scoring and alerts functionality.

Help sales with communications thanks to psychographic profiling and account intelligence.

GrowFlare was founded by Matt Belkin. He also served as chief operating officer for Domo. Prior to Domo, Belkin served as vice president of customer strategy for Adobe, and prior to Adobe was a part of the team at Omniture before it was acquired by Adobe.

Salesforce and Bloomberg Media Launch New Customer Centricity Index

Salesforce and Bloomberg Media have launched a new Customer Centricity Index. The system leverages Bloomberg Media’s proprietary Brand Health System, defines customer centricity, quantitatively identifies the core drivers of customer centric brands and compiles the insights and data from more than 1,500 C-suite executives to rank the top 100 leaders in customer centricity. These companies are identified across six success factors and five industries (communications, financial services, health, manufacturing and retail), including brands and Salesforce customers such as Humana, Starbucks, Audi, AT&T and more.

The Customer Centricity Index is based on a factor analysis conducted on data sourced from a survey by the Bloomberg Brand Health System. The survey results are based on self-reported brand perceptions of an externally-sourced sample of C-Suite executives in the United States.

Sprinklr Announces Fall Product Release

Sprinklr, a customer experience software provider, has announced its Fall ‘20 Product Release.

The updates include:

IVR deflection to Sprinklr Live Chat: Agents can now move support conversations to Live Chat with a text message.

Live chat deflection to SMS and WhatsApp: Customers can get the option to transition from live chat to SMS or WhatsApp to continue a conversation. Customer service agents will have full visibility into the cross-channel conversation history.

Omnichannel Journey Facilitator: Marketers can build customer journeys and nurture leads by engaging on their preferred channel across email, text (SMS), WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Twitter DM, Apple Business Chat and Viber.

Collaboration: Collaboration features include emojis, advanced search, threaded replies and direct message notifications. Tasks and updates are shared in a summary email.

Ads Manager Pivot: Uncover ad performance insights, group entities by dimensions and drill into the data to identify winning ads. Create new variations based on top-performing variables.

Strategy group reporting dashboards: See changes to campaigns and how they impacted ad performance. Export and share these results.

Zendesk and WhatsApp Partner for Conversational Experiences

Zendesk has announced expanded capabilities to its CRM solutions. The features are designed to help companies provide support across messaging channels on web, social and mobile. Zendesk has also expanded a current integration with Messenger and helps companies respond to questions across all Facebook messaging services including WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram.

WhatsApp's partnership with Zendesk provides customer conversations and support across the messaging service. Customers can engage through WhatsApp, and Facebook’s other messaging services on Messenger and Instagram. Businesses will be able to add out-of-the-box Zendesk messaging capabilities to their website and mobile app. Messaging conversations flow into the unified agent workspace.

Cheetah Digital Debuts Personalization Solution

Cheetah Digital, a customer engagement solution, announced Cheetah Personalization at its Signals 2020 conference. This personalization solution will be added to the Cheetah Customer Engagement Suite that includes the Cheetah Engagement Data Platform, Experiences, Messaging and Loyalty. Cheetah Personalization helps marketers orchestrate real-time interactions across all channels and touchpoints, according to company officials.

Cheetah Personalization leverages analytics and machine learning includes three product offerings:

Cheetah Real-Time Personalization: Engage with customers in real-time with targeted experiences by capturing streaming data on web and mobile.

Cheetah Journey Designer: Build, manage and optimize multi-step, multi-stage customer journeys at scale.

Cheetah Intelligent Offers: Applies marketing insights and machine learning to optimize experiences.

InsideView Launches Browser Extension, Consolidates Sales Intelligence Solutions

InsideView, which provides B2B data and intelligence, has launched a new browser extension that gives sellers access to direct phone numbers and email addresses in their prospecting workflows. InsideView has also consolidated its sales intelligence solutions, InsideView Sales and InsideView Insights, into a single cross-platform solution now called InsideView Insights. InsideView Insights includes new list-building capabilities, enabling teams to create lists for ABM campaigns.

Sellers with a browser extension can access B2B data and intelligence capabilities. InsideView companies, contacts and insights are available as sellers view their CRM records, LinkedIn profile pages, or company web pages. New list-building capabilities are available natively within Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365 and include new fields to search on for better targeting and customized views.

Insightly Adds Marketing Automation Features

Insightly, a CRM provider, has unveiled new features of Insightly Marketing. The new features include:

AI-Driven prospect grading and scoring

Advanced list segmentation

Landing pages enhancements

A/B and multivariate testing

Marketing analytics: Building understanding of prospects’ behaviors, preferences and needs by tracking and logging interactions along the customer journey, such as YouTube video views, form-fill interactions and analyzing custom event completions

HCL Software Releases Q3 Product Updates

HCL Software has released its latest product offerings for its third quarter.

This quarter’s list of product releases includes: