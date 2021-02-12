PHOTO: Cozine

Adobe at its Adobe Developers Live conference for digital experience developers this week announced new Adobe Experience Cloud capabilities that provide developers new headless content management system (CMS) capabilities in Adobe Experience Manager. It also includes new updates to the Commerce Integration Framework (CIF) and allows developers to create "shoppable app-like experiences that combine content and commerce," according to a blog post from Adobe's Josh van Tonder.

In the headless department, Adobe is introducing GraphQL APIs for headless content delivery. GraphQL is an application-agnostic query language to retrieve content. Developers using GraphQL can query for marketing content from Adobe Experience Manager, have personalized content sent to an app that renders its UI, then have the marketer use Experience Manager’s authoring UI to add marketing content across multiple devices and touchpoints.

Adobe Experience Manager can now integrate and extend commerce services from Magento and other commerce solutions through Adobe’s Commerce Integration Framework (CIF). CIF is built on APIs that aid a storefront authoring experience in Adobe Experience Manager.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news ...

Oracle Announces Cloud Customer Experience Updates

Oracle has announced the latest updates to Oracle Cloud Customer Experience (CX). The latest updates included enhancement to the Oracle Sales, Oracle Service and Oracle Marketing platforms.

The updates within Oracle Customer Experience (CX) include:

B2B selling capabilities: A more prescriptive sales experience to avoid data entry tasks.

A more prescriptive sales experience to avoid data entry tasks. Voice capabilities: A new digital assistant allows sellers to talk to their CRM system and use voice commands on a mobile device.

A new digital assistant allows sellers to talk to their CRM system and use voice commands on a mobile device. Streamlined quoting: Sellers now have the ability to search, view and manage quotes on one screen via desktop or a mobile device.

Sellers now have the ability to search, view and manage quotes on one screen via desktop or a mobile device. Buy application in digital experience for communications: Helps communication service providers give customers more relevant offers.

Helps communication service providers give customers more relevant offers. Smart lists: Helps guide sellers on what action to take next by automatically displaying relevant information based on past behavior.

Helps guide sellers on what action to take next by automatically displaying relevant information based on past behavior. Infolets: Enables sellers to accept leads, qualify prospects, rank deals and create tasks from the home page of their CRM system.

Enables sellers to accept leads, qualify prospects, rank deals and create tasks from the home page of their CRM system. Advanced search capabilities: Help sellers locate information related to a sales opportunity, territory, account, and quotes.

WordPress VIP Acquires Parse.ly

Parse.ly, which provides website analytics, will be joining WPVIP, a provider of enterprise WordPress and part of Automattic’s suite of brands. The Parse.ly team is coming over to WordPress VIP in the acquisition.

Parse.ly offers a content analytics system and works with brands across media, entertainment, ecommerce, financial services, professional services, nonprofits, tech and more. Parse.ly has built deep integrations with CMS companies and projects, including WordPress, the open source CMS that powers more than 40% of the web. The WordPress VIP team supports their customers (including many joint customers) through an agile content platform.

Parse.ly’s open source WordPress plugin is the most popular way to deploy Parse.ly to websites. Officials said they plan to use Parse.ly’s dashboard and API to improve enterprise WordPress sites. As for non-WordPress sites, Parse.ly promises to continue to support those clients. WPVIP is Automattic’s enterprise SaaS software division. They will expand support for premium WordPress-based content management to the much wider market of digital experience, across all content platforms. Officials cited the example of a brand that uses Adobe Analytics (formerly Omniture) without using Adobe CQ or Experience Manager (AEM). Parse.ly users can use the product without using WordPress or WordPress VIP. Parse.ly will continue to offer active, CMS-agnostic development and support.

Terminus Rolls Out New Platform Capabilities

Terminus, an Account-Based Marketing platform (ABM), has released new platform capabilities for optimizing ABM strategies. The new features bring together ABM and sales engagement. Some of the enhanced platform capabilities released this month include:

Global targeting: Customers can now scale ABM campaigns beyond the US directly in Terminus Ad Experiences.

Customers can now scale ABM campaigns beyond the US directly in Terminus Ad Experiences. Chat playbooks: Adding to Terminus Chat, this release includes playbooks designed to intelligently collect visitor data, trigger sales automation with prospects and customers, and qualify inbound traffic in real-time. Terminus has released a visual builder in addition to a linear builder.

Adding to Terminus Chat, this release includes playbooks designed to intelligently collect visitor data, trigger sales automation with prospects and customers, and qualify inbound traffic in real-time. Terminus has released a visual builder in addition to a linear builder. Live view: Customers can engage accounts visiting their website and see live information about the accounts on their site, such as pages being viewed, and then chat with said accounts for higher engagement.

Terminus also offers an integration with sales engagement provider Outreach, which enables marketing and sales to work together based on shared account data.

Searchspring Announces General Availability of Personalized Recommendations

Searchspring, which provides site search and merchandising, has announced the general availability of personalized recommendations. Following last year’s acquisition of 4-Tell, the company is deploying AI to help online retailers optimize their digital journey. Searchspring is putting the new machine learning technology into the hands merchandisers for insight into behavioral data and curation of product recommendations sitewide. AI models learn from shopper history, real-time behavior and preferences.

BlueConic Releases Focuses on First-Party Data

BlueConic, a Customer Data Platform (CDP), has announced new functionality that enables customers to continue building first-party data assets amid rising third-party cookie and privacy-related data restrictions. Google and Apple are pushing forward with plans to eliminate third-party cookies.

BlueConic in this release is giving companies the ability to centrally manage first-party server-side cookies to continue to build their first-party data assets and "untether their marketing tactics from technologies that rely on third-party cookies," officials said in a press release. Collecting consented, first-party data in unified profiles helps companies power personalization tactics, according to the officials.

BlueConic customers can manage the implementation of first-party cookies across all of their web channels and capture on-site data to enrich the unified customer profiles stored within their BlueConic database. Users will be able to interact with consumers using ad blockers, reduce false unique visitor counts and improve identity management.