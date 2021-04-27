PHOTO: Adobe Stock

This week, Loni Stark, vice president of strategy and product at Adobe, announced in a blog post, new Adobe Experience Manager capabilities aiming to combat issues plaguing customer experience management, like losing touch with what appeals to customers and the impact felt by siloed thinking and decision-making that disrupts the customer journey. These capabilities allow for “swift creation of digital assets for various personas through artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, and democratizing access to only the best content across the enterprise,” according to the aforementioned blog post.

To help increase organizational content velocity, Creative Cloud-powered content automation of Adobe Experience Manager Assets are now available as a cloud service. The newly added features let users take advantage of popular editing features from Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, including Lightroom filters that users can apply at scale within Experience Manager Assets, the ability to record a series of Photoshop actions and apply them on assets, Auto-tone, Auto-straighten, Image Cutout, Smart Object Replace and more, said Adobe.

“We’re excited about the limitless possibilities of this upcoming integration between Creative Cloud and Adobe Experience Manager Assets, said Jeffrey Lash, Creative Operations Lead at UnderArmour, in a customer statement. “At UnderArmour, my team is constantly running Photoshop Actions to batch tasks like applying watermark, resampling image size, converting color profile, applying specific filter or layer effect and other related tasks. Being able to tap into these functions natively within Experience Manager Assets will not only save significant time and resources, but also allow us to manage a single source of truth for our best assets.”

Further leveraging Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s AI and machine learning technology, the integration will allow brands to eliminate innumerable hours that typically go into labeling digital resources via the utilization of pertinent metadata. For content that is uploaded into the brand’s DAM, this integration will enable asset management and discovery across a single, centralized asset repository by utilizing the following tools:

Color Tags that will automatically label and organize all product imagery with color labels, offloading the content teams from having to manually go into each product shot and add in the color details.

that will automatically label and organize all product imagery with color labels, offloading the content teams from having to manually go into each product shot and add in the color details. Smart Tags for text that will automatically extract keywords and tags from documents for faster discovery. The tagging capabilities can also be trained to recognize keywords that are unique to the brand.

Color Tags will be available in the second half of 2021 and Smart Tags for text is generally available to customers today.

