Adobe is in talks to buy Marketo, according to a Reuters report published Thursday. The acquisition would unite two marketing technology powerhouses, giving Adobe, known for its B2C digital experience software, some substantial B2B marketing automation capabilities. Adobe is based in San Jose, Calif., and Marketo is located some 30 miles north in San Mateo, Calif.

Each provider has two notable marketing conferences: Adobe Summit and Marketing Nation. Marketo is run by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners. Adobe is a public company with a market cap as of Friday, Sept. 14, of $135 billion, according to Yahoo Finance.

You can read more about this in our detailed news analysis article, Adobe-Marketo Acquisition: What We Know So Far

In other customer experience software news ...

SDL and Alibaba Cloud Partner

SDL, which provides content management, translation and digital experience technology, this week announced a partnership with Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group. The aim is to to launch a co-developed solution designed to help global brands launch and grow their digital business across the China and Asia markets.

Organizations can now use SDL’s web content management, SDL Tridion DX, and machine translation solutions, hosted on Alibaba Cloud. Company officials said the partnership between SDL and Alibaba Cloud is aligned with the desire to do international business: SDL on content management and translation and Alibaba on promoting international trade. SDL Tridion DX, which combines web content management with SDL Tridion Sites, and Structured Content Management with SDL Tridion Docs, is supported by machine translation with SDL Enterprise Translation Server (ETS). Alibaba Cloud provides a suite of cloud computing services. Alibaba Cloud ranks as the third largest public cloud services provider globally and is the largest public cloud services provider in the China market. It currently powers over half of China-based websites.

HYP3R Raises $17M

HYP3R, which offers location-based marketing, announced its Series A financing of $17 million with participation from Structure Capital, Rokk3r Fuel, Thayer Ventures, Silicon Valley Bank and others. Company officials said the companies will use the money to build more enterprise-level relationships. HYP3R's platform surfaces trends and shows competitive threats, such as whether customers are jumping to competitors. It also provides rich insights about what consumers value and choose to share, according to company officials.

BloomReach Launches DXP for Commerce

Digital experience software provider BloomReach has launched its DXP for Commerce that will allow users to enhance their commerce environment with AI-powered search, intelligent merchandising and content management. DXP for Commerce integrates with commerce tools, Elastic Path, SAP Commerce Cloud, Skava, Symphony and others. Accenture Interactive, Authentic, Avionos, Dept, diva-e, Gorilla, Incentro, Object Edge, Osudio, SapientRazorfish, Shift7 Digital, Valtech, XumaK and Zaelab are agencies that will handle integrations.

Evergage Unveils Evergage GearsTM

Evergage, a personalization technology provider, introduced at its Evergage Personalization Summit this week Evergage GearsTM, a new framework that helps users create and use connectors, extensions, templates and custom reports for the Evergage platform. It is designed to allow users to integrate Evergage with other systems, add functionality and templates and custom reports for campaign creation and data analysis tasks.

SAP Adds Capabilities to Marketing Cloud

SAP this week announced plans to enhance the SAP Marketing Cloud solution. It introduced new “smart” capabilities to help companies focus on the best sales leads and increase customer retention. The new services use SAP Leonardo Machine Learning capabilities to add AI to the cloud-based marketing suite from SAP. Using deep learning techniques, marketers can detect patterns in individual customer behavior, company officials said. It also allows them to automatically identify leads with high probabilities of conversion.

Madison Logic Hires Marketo Veteran

Madison Logic, an account-based marketing (ABM) platform, this week announced that Jenn Steele has joined the company as chief marketing officer. In this role, Steele will report directly to Madison Logic’s CEO Tom O’Regan. She comes to Madison Logic from Bizible, recently acquired by Marketo. Steele joins Madison Logic as the company rolls out its self-service account-based marketing platform, ActivateABM Direct.

As vice president of product marketing at Bizible, Steele drove the launch of Bizible Discover. Steele also founded the Bizible women’s group to empower up-and-coming women in the MarTech space. Prior to Bizible, Steele held product and marketing roles at Amazon and HubSpot.

Zendesk Acquires FutureSimple

Zendesk has announced it has acquired FutureSimple Inc., the company behind Base. Base is known for building sales force automation software. Zendesk will invest in Base’s ongoing market growth and product development, focusing on existing customers and delivering products for smaller, fast-growing sales teams, expanding to larger organizations over time, according to company officials. Base and Zendesk last year launched an integration between their products, bringing together support and sales information about customers.