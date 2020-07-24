Adobe and Red Hat, an IBM company, have announced a strategic partnership to that includes cloud hosting under Red Hat, Adobe joining IBM's partner ecosystem and IBM extending services across Adobe's core enterprise applications. Company officials say the partnership will strengthen real-time data security for enterprises, focusing on regulated industries, and enable companies to deliver more personalized experiences across the customer journey.

The partnership will initially focus on:

Deployment flexibility with hybrid cloud: Adobe Experience Manager 6.5, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, will run on Red Hat OpenShift, an enterprise open source container platform. Users will get to host, access and leverage data in the environment of their choice.

Adobe enabled for financial services: Adobe joins IBM's partner ecosystem as a strategic partner providing CX solutions for the IBM Cloud for Financial Services.

Adobe and IBM Services: IBM iX, the business design arm of IBM Services, will extend offerings across all of Adobe's core enterprise applications. This includes integrated support for clients across Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud.

As part of the partnership, IBM has named Adobe its "Global Partner for Experience" and will begin adopting Adobe Experience Cloud and its enterprise applications.

IBM once competed with Adobe in customer experience and marketing software offerings. But it sold off the former to HCL in 2018 and then six months later dumped its marketing software to a private-equity investor.

Microsoft Launches Dynamics 365 Customer Voice

Microsoft has released Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Voice in a move to help organizations collect and distribute feedback from customers across teams. Company officials said the software comes in the form of ready-to-use templates with default questions designed to fit feedback scenarios: periodic customer feedback, post-delivery, post-visit and post-support call. Users can customize questions in the templates to fit specific product or service needs.

Dynamics 365 Customer Voice includes built-in integrations with all Microsoft business applications including Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Power Apps and integrations to external third-party applications through Microsoft Power Automate.

Users can send a survey to customers while using integrated data from other applications, such as open rates, marketing channel preferences and product and service preferences. Survey results integrate back into business applications and are available to anyone who engages with the customer. This information can then be used to enhance customer profiles in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights.

Users can also define their customer satisfaction (CSAT) metric and map that score to a new survey to use that metric to collect feedback periodically and track trends over time on the dashboard. Users can also set alerts on metrics to notify relevant business users when they receive poor feedback.

Google Updates Recommendations AI

Google has made Recommendations AI, which is designed to help organizations drive personalized product recommendations to their customers, publicly available to all customers in beta. Recommendations AI helps piece together the history of a customer’s shopping journey and serve them with personalized product recommendations. Recommendations AI also handles recommendations in scenarios with long-tail products and cold-start users and items.

It uses deep learning models and user metadata to draw insights across millions of items at scale and iterate on those insights. Recommendations AI also delivers model management experience in a managed service. Users can start using the product by creating a Google Cloud project and integrating and backfilling catalog and user events data with tools such as Merchant Center, Google Tag Manager, Google Analytics 360, Cloud Storage and BigQuery.

Qubit, which offers AI-led merchandising and personalized experiences, announced it has furthered its partnership with Google Cloud, making Recommendations AI available for ecommerce teams. The product recommendations solution is integrated within Qubit’s new product interface for merchandising.

Terminus Announces Engagement Hub

Terminus, a provider of Account-Based Marketing (ABM) software, has announced its July product release and Terminus Engagement Hub. Its offerings — Advertising Experiences, Email Experiences, Web Experiences and Chat Experiences — are all now available in The Terminus Engagement Hub. Terminus Chat Experiences are now fully integrated into the Terminus Engagement Hub.

Users can see their target accounts and segments flow automatically into Chat Experiences; personal greetings and chats for visitors are automatically routed to the appropriate outbound rep on mobile or desktop. Chat Views is designed to helps sales and marketing teams identify qualified inbound leads and real-time sales conversations on websites with target accounts.

Salesforce Releases Marketing Updates

Salesforce has announced new Marketing Cloud innovations, including integrations with the acquired Evergage technology. New Interaction Studio innovations leverage Einstein and technology integrated from Evergage. They include:

Einstein Personalization Recipes: Build, manage, test and implement AI-powered recommendation strategies.

Build, manage, test and implement AI-powered recommendation strategies. Einstein Personalization Decisions: Includes a continuous learning algorithm that factors in information about each web visitor to decide and deliver the ideal next best action, offer or experience.

Includes a continuous learning algorithm that factors in information about each web visitor to decide and deliver the ideal next best action, offer or experience. A/B Testing: Run A/B tests of different experiences across all channels and measure results across revenue, click-throughs conversions and average order value.

The enterprise edition of the Salesforce Pardot marketing automation now includes new features to support complex B2B marketing teams:

B2B Marketing Analytics Plus: Uses AI to sift through all data from first-party and third-party sources and leverage predictive analytics.

Uses AI to sift through all data from first-party and third-party sources and leverage predictive analytics. Einstein Attribution: Delivers AI-based marketing attribution analysis in reports and dashboards.

Delivers AI-based marketing attribution analysis in reports and dashboards. Pardot Business Units: Allows marketers to manage corporate and regional campaign efforts across brands, geographies and segments.

Allows marketers to manage corporate and regional campaign efforts across brands, geographies and segments. Developer Sandboxes for Pardot: Provides admins and developers with the ability to comply with IT processes for deploying new technology and capabilities by using sandboxes to test, audit and configure in an isolated training environment.

Salesforce also announced a Datorama integration with Tableau to help marketers optimize their budget and data with features that include: