Adobe this week announced cross-channel features for its email marketing platform Adobe Campaign, part of the Adobe Experience Cloud. In a press release, Adobe officials stated the new capabilities will help brands build customer loyalty through personalized engagement and integrate content and data. The features will also enable users to integrate email marketing with content workflows and other marketing channels.

Some new Adobe Campaign capabilities include:

Engagement insights will help determine how long it takes customers to react to the messages they receive. This, officials said, will help inform targeting strategies at an individual level.

will help determine how long it takes customers to react to the messages they receive. This, officials said, will help inform targeting strategies at an individual level. A new email message designer with a drag and drop interface will help marketers create emails from scratch or from customizable templates. Email marketers can use assets from Adobe Experience Manager and Adobe Creative Cloud, and Adobe Dreamweaver CC and the Creative Cloud SDK to edit email content.

with a drag and drop interface will help marketers create emails from scratch or from customizable templates. Email marketers can use assets from Adobe Experience Manager and Adobe Creative Cloud, and Adobe Dreamweaver CC and the Creative Cloud SDK to edit email content. Dynamic reporting capabilities in Adobe Campaign leverage Adobe Analytics’ Analysis Workspace. For the first time, marketers can incorporate profile attributes alongside email statistics.

in Adobe Campaign leverage Adobe Analytics’ Analysis Workspace. For the first time, marketers can incorporate profile attributes alongside email statistics. Adobe also previewed an Adobe Research email project in development for potential future integration in Adobe Campaign. The project includes use of Adobe Sensei, the company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology, to help brands determine the most effective time to send an email.

In other customer experience software news ...

Televerde Partners with Marketo

Televerde, a B2B demand generation and inside sales solution, has partnered with Marketo on a three-year deal that includes the launch of SDR-as-a-Service, which is designed for joint customers that have sales development needs varying by region or segment. It will be implemented by Televerde’s team of sales development experts (SDR) leveraging the Marketo Engagement Platform.

Televerde will also use Marketo Sales Engage, which is designed to increase sales productivity by empowering sales representatives with a single workflow for automated and personalized inbound and outbound engagements. The partnership between Televerde and Marketo will include the United States, Europe, Latin America and Australia.

Algolia Launches Partner Program

Algolia, which provides a search and discovery API for websites and mobile apps, has debuted its Algolia Partner Program. Officials said in a press release it is designed to help enterprises build fast, relevant search experiences with expertise of a partner ecosystem. Businesses get insight into Algolia’s network of systems integrators, consulting partners, digital agencies and technology platforms. The new program launched this week, with 20 certified partners including Accenture Interactive, Altima, Redbox Digital, Magento (an Adobe company) and Shopify.

BlueConic, Decibel Team Up for Behavior Targeting

BlueConic, provider of a customer data platform, and Decibel, a digital experience intelligence platform, unveiled a partnership aimed to help marketers understand and respond to customer behavior across channels through the data they collect. BlueConic users will be able to add Decibel’s Digital Experience Score to customer profiles built and stored in BlueConic. Marketers can also build segments in BlueConic that inform intelligent acquisition and conversion marketing programs and use cross-channel insights to discover new audiences, reduce barriers along customers’ decision journeys and identify the best ways to optimize marketing performance against KPIs.

Leanplum Hires CTO

Leanplum, a mobile engagement provider, has named Anil Khatri as its chief technology officer. Khatri was formerly VP of engineering at LinkedIn and Yahoo. Other new appointments for the company include Kristin Goetterman, VP of customer success; Josh Thacker, who most recently served as COO of platform at Salesforce and now becomes Leanplum's VP of sales operations; DigitasLBi and Salesforce executive Ed Sullivan, now SVP of business development and alliances; and Frank Matticola, formerly of Demandbase, as VP of sales for the East region.

In his role as CTO, Khatri will oversee day-to-day operations for Leanplum's product and engineering organizations, including system architecture, performance and scalability. He will also work closely with Leanplum co-founder and chief technologist Andrew First.

Jebbit Adds CMO, CRO

Jebbit, provider of a declared data platform, has added to its leadership team with chief marketing officer Pam Erlichman and chief revenue officer Joseph Dressler. As CMO, Erlichman, who was most recently the VP of global marketing at Oracle Data Cloud, will oversee Jebbit’s marketing strategy and work closely with sales leadership and Dressler. Erlichman brings over 20 years of B2B AdTech and B2C marketing experience to Jebbit.

In his role as CRO, Dressler will draw on his sales experience, including his most recent position as SVP of sales at LiveIntent, to lead Jebbit sales, partnerships and customer success teams.

Reputation.com Hires New CEO

Reputation.com, creator of a reputation and customer experience management platform, this week named Joe Fuca, a former DocuSign senior vice president and FinancialForce president, as its new CEO. Reputation.com founder Michael Fertik returns to his position as executive chairman of the company’s board after stepping in as interim CEO during the candidate search.

Most recently, Fuca was the president of worldwide field operations at FinancialForce. Before that he served as DocuSign’s senior vice president of worldwide sales.