Adobe has announced new capabilities in Adobe Target, its personalization tool that is part of Adobe Experience Cloud. These updates — including a new on-device decisioning capability — are designed to help developers run their own tests and offer personalization to customers. It is now available and allows developers to extend personalization capabilities beyond content and into product features and releases, according to Adobe officials.

Developers can work alongside marketers in Adobe Target by testing and experimenting different website features. Adobe’s on-device decisioning capability features a hybrid decisioning architecture where marketers, product owners and developers work from a single UI and an integrated set of capabilities. Developers can manage feature flags, which helps them enable or disable functionality remotely after deploying code and roll out new features on websites and web applications.

Marketers can run tests on the website, such as personalized offers, product recommendations and specific calls to action. The hybrid model offers a single implementation and integration with Adobe Experience Cloud applications and Adobe Experience Platform.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news ...

Hootsuite Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Hootsuite has announced an integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 within its Global ISV Program for Business Applications. Microsoft customers get social capabilities, directly from Hootsuite’s ecosystem of 150-plus applications.

Hootsuite’s integration with Dynamics 365 enables marketers to boost leads data with social information from Hootsuite. The integration provides customer engagement with omnichannel in Dynamics 365, refined segmentation and enriched leads and lead scoring models. Hootsuite is a Premium Tier Global ISV Partner within the Microsoft Partner Network.

Clarabridge CX Analytics Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Clarabridge, which provides AI-powered text and speech analytics and is a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), has announced that Clarabridge Customer Experience Analytics is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and is fully integrated into Oracle Cloud CX Service. Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

This will allow users to leverage Clarabridge CX Analytics in combination with Oracle Cloud CX Service, connecting and analyzing customer feedback sources and routing insights into Oracle Cloud CX Service. Oracle Cloud Marketplace gives Oracle customers access to business applications, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers performance and security across a portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting and business analytics.

Socialbakers Adds Conversational AI Chatbots to Marketing Platform

Socialbakers, an AI-powered social media marketing platform, announced that it has integrated conversational AI chatbot technology into the Socialbakers Suite. The addition of conversational AI chatbots enables marketers to automatically identify unanswered questions and respond to frequently asked questions. AI chatbots can help escalate customer inquiries to customer care agents with the full context of the query.

With Socialbakers' AI-powered social chatbots brands will be able to:

Identify frequently asked questions.

Isolate and understand top issues facing customers.

Customize auto-responses.

Create conversation flows.

Generate responses in any language.

Create responses to cover different shifts, time zones or geographic regions.

Enjoy handoff from chatbot to human.

Salesforce Announces Availability of Customer 360 Truth

Salesforce has announced the general availability of Customer 360 Truth, which includes data management, consumer identity access management and privacy tools. Customer 360 Data Manager connects customer data within Salesforce and non-Salesforce systems such as ERP and point-of-sale systems. It creates a global profile and issues a single Salesforce ID for each person.

Salesforce has several products under the Customer 360 brand:

Customer 360 Audiences is a Customer Data Platform (CDP).

Customer 360 Identity includes a sign-up and login experience for end users.

Customer 360 Privacy Center helps companies to automate the management of sensitive personal data in compliance with data protection regulations.

Companies using Customer 360 Truth span various industries including retail, technology, manufacturing and finance. Customer 360 Truth is generally available today as part of the Salesforce Platform.

Alida Partners with Voxpopme

Alida (formerly Vision Critical), a customer experience management and insights platform, has announced its partnership with video survey software provider Voxpopme. Voxpopme’s video survey software integration into Alida’s CXM and insights platform is designed to enable Alida customers to conduct video-based surveys. Voxpopme’s analytics and editing tools will help Alida customers uncover CX insights. Videos can be captured and transcribed in multiple languages, and automated theme and sentiment analytics reveal qualitative insights.

Verbit Raises $60M Series C Round Led by Sapphire Ventures

Verbit, an AI-powered transcription and captioning platform, has announced a $60 million Series C round led by Sapphire Ventures with participation from existing investors Vertex Ventures, Stripes, HV Ventures and ClalTech. New investor Vertex Growth also participated.

The round comes within 10 months of Verbit's Series B investment of $31 million, bringing the 3.5-year-old company's total capital raised to more than $100 million. The company will use this latest investment round to further fuel its growth by continuing to innovate its data-driven product capabilities and by pursuing M&A opportunities.

The company also plans to unlock new verticals, increase the number of languages it supports, boost hiring and expand its international reach. Verbit's transcription and captioning platform leverages a hybrid-model of AI, specifically machine learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP), and a network of 22,000 human transcribers. Its AI technology transcribes speakers, detects domain-specific terms, filters out background noises and echoes and generates professional transcriptions and captioning.

Jai Das, managing director and president at Sapphire Ventures, becomes the newest member of Verbit's Board of Directors. Das has invested in more than 60 companies while at Sapphire Ventures, 13 of which have become publicly traded companies and 15 have been acquired.