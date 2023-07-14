The Gist

Editor's note: This article is Part 3 in a series where we explore the reporting and article-writing differences between artificial intelligence and humans on the same topic (AI-augmented customer experience). The first part features an article where CMSWire reporter Michelle Hawley asked ChatGPT-4.0 to write an article based on outline prompts. The second piece in the series continued with our very own human writer, CMSWire staff reporter Jennifer Torres, who did not use artificial intelligence.

Today, we finish up with Raleigh Butler's article. She wrote an article on the topic and then asked OpenAI's ChatGPT-4 to "please polish and edit the following article. Make it at least 750 words and make sure to keep the 5-paragraph structure."

As we progress through 2023, the surge in Generative AI applications is hard to ignore. Its versatile usage is reshaping industries, with applications spanning from language generation to the creation of visual arts. One critical area where generative AI is making considerable strides is the domain of customer experience (CX). This article aims to elucidate how AI-augmented CX can redefine customer service landscapes and how businesses can leverage this paradigm-shifting technology.

Understanding AI-Augmented CX: A Paradigm Shift in Customer Service

AI-augmented CX introduces a technological revolution in the realm of customer service. Many businesses have already ventured into the automation landscape, utilizing basic automated menus in their phone systems and rudimentary chatbots. However, as reported by Twilio Segment, a remarkable 92% of companies have now incorporated generative AI into their operations, with most of the remainder planning to do so imminently.

The generative AI chatbots represent an evolution in customer service technology. Unlike their older counterparts that merely directed customers to the appropriate service personnel, these advanced bots are trained with company-specific knowledge. Consequently, they can independently address customer queries without necessitating human intervention, thus adding a new layer of efficiency to the CX process.

Learning Faster with AI: The Competitive Edge for Customer Service

Generative AI presents an opportunity for organizations to expedite their processes and enhance efficiency significantly. By performing routine tasks, it frees up human resources to engage with more complex, creative tasks. Kerry Robinson of TotalRetail illustrates this by saying, “With generative AI chatbots, retailers can move beyond restricted chatbots and cumbersome IVR menus. Instead, they can simply ask customers, 'How can I help?' and promptly guide them to the appropriate resources."

Moreover, generative AI offers an unprecedented tool for data analysis. While older technologies can indeed analyze data, generative AI transcends this by interpreting the results and identifying critical patterns and insights. This technology can highlight standout aspects of a dataset, offering potential recommendations for further exploration.

Implementing AI-Augmented CX — Challenges and Overcoming Them

Despite the exciting potential of AI-augmented CX, implementation comes with its set of challenges. The exponential growth of AI technology demands meticulous planning when integrating it into CX landscapes.

We've all experienced the frustration of trying to navigate through a company's automated phone system. It's clear that merely having advanced tools isn't enough; they must be carefully integrated to ensure a seamless user experience. Implementing AI-augmented CX necessitates a delicate balance to unlock its vast potential without compromising user experience.

Forrester Research highlights this predicament, cautioning about the risks associated with hastily integrating generative bots. They underline how poorly integrated chatbots can lead to disappointing user experiences, despite an initially cheerful interaction.

The Future of AI-Augmented CX — A Transformative Potential

The trajectory of AI-augmented CX is promising, with indicators pointing towards its continuous growth. Gartner's 2022 Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies envisions the advent of the Digital Twin of the Customer (DToC). The DToC, a dynamic virtual representation of a customer, learns and anticipates customer behavior, thereby enhancing CX and supporting digitalization efforts. Though its mainstream adoption may take 5-10 years, its potential to transform organizations is undeniably substantial.

Conclusion: AI-Augmented CX Stands at the Forefront of Revolutionizing Customer Service

With its capacity to learn, adapt, and analyze, it promises to elevate CX to unprecedented levels. However, a careful and strategic approach is essential to its successful implementation, ensuring that it lives up to its immense potential without sacrificing user experience.

Humans and AI Journalism Team: Our Analysis

Here are some details around the work output from this article:



Total Time Spent (excluding notes and analysis):

My work: Basic outline / basic sentences: 25 mins; 291 words Web researching / pulling quotes: 30 mins; 531 words Writing: 37 mins; 702 words Total: 92 mins, 702 words Content management system input: 5 mins

ChatGPT/GPT-4: 4 mins; 580 words



I will note that GPT-4 failed to produce the minimum word count of 750. It is true that my version was not at a word count of 750. Yet, isn’t this what ChatGPT is for — to save time whenever possible? GPT-4’s failure to reach the proper word count is a disappointment. Research shows that the output level has a limited length that varies (it is not necessarily a hard word or character limit). This 580-word output appears to fall in the window of average maximum output length.

Next, GPT-4 did (sort of) follow the instructions of “make sure to keep the 5-paragraph structure.” This part of the prompt I wrote as sort of a test; it wasn’t the number of paragraphs I was focused on, but the topics within. GPT-4 seemed to understand this desire. It technically produced 10 paragraphs in the output. However, the structure and headings were kept in a form that matched my input.

I’ll also touch on GPT-4’s handling of quotations. In the version I wrote and input, I included the following sentence:

For example, Kerry Robinson of TotalRetail writes that, “By leveraging this tool [new generative AI chatbots], retailers can replace limited chatbots and clunky IVR menus and simply ask customers, “How can I help?” — and then get them to the right place."

GPT-4 did integrate this idea into the version it produced. However, the quote was not kept the same. That's not good. GPT-4 produced the following sentences in its output:

Kerry Robinson of TotalRetail illustrates this by saying, “With generative AI chatbots, retailers can move beyond restricted chatbots and cumbersome IVR menus. Instead, they can simply ask customers, 'How can I help?' and promptly guide them to the appropriate resources."

So, it appears ChatGPT-4 took the liberty of editing that quote, which, of course, is a journalism no-no. More evidence why humans need to "watch" generative AI and do some due diligence editing.

Editor's closing note: Stay tuned for more analysis from our editorial team on the big lessons from this AI vs. human journalism series.