THRIVE SummitCONNECT ConferenceEditorial CalendarPodcastAwardsAdvertising
Irrigation sprinklers revitalizing the agricultural landscape, just like artificial intelligence has done so for Voice of the Customer.
Editorial

AI in Decision Making: The Revitalization of Voice of the Customer

5 minute read
Brianna Langley Henderson avatar
September 8, 2023
Customer Experience
SAVED
Discover how AI in decision-making is revitalizing Voice of the Customer. Uncover its impact on customer experience, automation benefits, and ethical concerns.

The Gist

  • AI revolution. AI in decision-making revitalizes Voice of the Customer (VoC) by offering real-time, actionable insights.
  • Efficiency boost. Automation through AI frees up VoC teams to focus on strategic tasks, enhancing customer experience.
  • Ethical caveats. While AI can empower VoC processes, it raises ethical concerns that demand transparency and accountability.

Even though VoC seems to have taken a backseat in recent years, AI is bringing the concept back to life. Let’s take a look at AI in decision-making. 

With insight-gathering capabilities now well beyond the scope of what we could ever do before, the Voice of the Customer (VoC) is once again playing a crucial role in driving customer experience, loyalty and revenue growth. 

Put simply, CX and marketing teams around the world are seeing the potential AI has to revolutionize VoC by providing actionable insights that proactively meet customer demands.

What AI in Decision-Making Can Improve

Traditional VoC strategies relied on manual data collection and analysis, which can be time-consuming and often riddled with human error. AI, on the other hand, can now streamline data collection and analysis processes through automation. This, of course, frees up VoC personnel to be able to gather, understand and act on customer feedback in real-time. If your customer-facing teams haven’t incorporated AI tools and tech yet, here are three reasons you may want to consider doing so:

The Benefits 

When developed and “trained” properly, AI can provide valuable insights across various dimensions in lightning speed using the following methods.

Related Article: NLP and Text Analytics Enhance VoC Programs, Boost CX Engagement

Natural Language Processing

Natural language processing (NLP) enables AI to understand human language and interpret customer feedback from various support interactions (social media, chat, email, etc.). 

Unlike traditional methods that rely on human analysis, AI can process vast amounts of data quickly and accurately, identifying patterns, sentiment and key themes almost immediately. This enables customer teams to extract valuable insights from unstructured data and use AI in decision-making.

For instance, companies like Starbucks have used NLP to analyze social media conversations and extract insights about customer sentiment, which has helped them make informed decisions on marketing campaigns and product offerings. 

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
Shared responsibilities between developers and marketers
Sep
12
How Marketers and Developers Use Tech to Achieve CX Utopia
Join us for an insightful discussion on customer-centricity, digital transformation, and the future of marketing and IT
Webinar
Benefits of adopting sustainability
Sep
13
Exploring Circular Commerce for Profitable Sustainability
Join our webinar and learn how retailers can adopt sustainable practices to increase profitability and customer loyalty.
Webinar
Enhance connection rates and foster trust
Sep
19
Revitalizing Phone Connections: Hiya's Strategies for Improving Call Reputation and Trust
Webinar for biz pros and execs to improve connection rates, build trust and navigate call reputation.
Webinar
Reinforcing your customers’ choice to partner and grow with you
Sep
21
Seize Expansion Opportunities: Strategies to Sell to Customers
Learn how to become a trusted partner and grow revenue.
Webinar
Uncover features that can elevate your digital customer experience
Sep
28
5 Ways to Serve Your Customers More Efficiently
Unlock the secrets to Optimizing Customer Service Efficiency with a modern customer portal!
Conference
thrive-cal-banner
Dec
3
THRIVE Leadership Summit
Where CX and EX Leaders Unite
Webinar
Shared responsibilities between developers and marketers
Sep
12
How Marketers and Developers Use Tech to Achieve CX Utopia
Join us for an insightful discussion on customer-centricity, digital transformation, and the future of marketing and IT
Webinar
Benefits of adopting sustainability
Sep
13
Exploring Circular Commerce for Profitable Sustainability
Join our webinar and learn how retailers can adopt sustainable practices to increase profitability and customer loyalty.
Webinar
Enhance connection rates and foster trust
Sep
19
Revitalizing Phone Connections: Hiya's Strategies for Improving Call Reputation and Trust
Webinar for biz pros and execs to improve connection rates, build trust and navigate call reputation.

By gaining deeper insights into consumer preferences and sentiment, companies can make data-driven decisions to optimize product or service development. This provides the potential to improve customer retention, increase sales and reduce costs associated with manual analysis.

AI in Decision-Making & Speech Analytics

Speech analytics software has emerged as a game-changer in the world of call centers, transforming the way these operations function by integrating AI. By leveraging advanced NLP algorithms and machine learning to analyze and interpret spoken language, call centers are able to extract valuable insights from customer phone interactions. 

But even beyond merely extracting customer insights, AI algorithms enable speech analytics software to detect specific keywords or phrases in real-time, triggering immediate actions such as escalating calls, providing personalized recommendations or automating responses. This proactive approach has the power to improve time-to-issue-resolution.

Related Article: AI & Next Best Action: Transforming Decision-Making

AI in Decision-Making & Predictive Analytics

AI is also having a significant impact on predictive analytics, revolutionizing the way major companies forecast trends by combining statistical algorithms with internal and external data.

By using AI algorithms to evaluate and interpret customer behavior patterns, VoC teams can proactively predict needs and preferences among various segments. This allows for the subtle personalization of favorite products, services and promotions without crossing into “creepy” data buying territory, leading to an actual increase in customer loyalty.

And with AI, predictive analytics software can handle massive volumes of data without compromising performance, giving businesses everywhere a way to scale their VoC capabilities to accommodate growing data volumes and complexity. This alone goes a long way in ensuring accurate predictions even as the datasets expand.

AI in Decision-Making & The Risks

Of course, the increasing use of AI in VoC also raises ethical concerns. AI-based decisions may be susceptible to discriminatory outcomes or embedded bias. For these reasons, commitment to transparency, fairness, and accountability when utilizing AI in VoC processes is critical. Certainly, we want to avoid negative impacts on customers and potential harm to certain groups.

Moreover, the implementation of AI in VoC may have unintended consequences for the internal workforce. While AI can automate certain tasks, it may also lead to job displacement. While we aren’t quite there yet, it’s a possibility that’s still looming on the horizon. The role of AI in vocational education and training is a topic that still needs further exploration and consideration.

All of this simply means the implications for VoC in the era of AI are both promising and challenging. 

While AI has the potential to revolutionize how companies gather and analyze customer feedback, organizations that harness these tools must simultaneously address concerns and ensure fair and responsible use of them to avoid negative consequences of AI in decision-making for customers and workers alike.

fa-solid fa-hand-paper Learn how you can join our contributor community.

About the Author

Brianna Langley Henderson

Brianna Langley Henderson is a customer experience strategist with over seven years of experience working in CX, marketing and public relations. She currently works as a regional CX strategist at Waste Connections, the third largest waste and recycling company in North America. Connect with Brianna Langley Henderson : fa-brands fa-linkedin

Main image: EdNurg

Tags

generative aicxmcustomer experiencecustomer dataartificial intelligencevoice of the customervoc
Continue Exploring artificial intelligence:

Featured Research

Featured research
eBook
The Power of Community-Centered CX
Why the strongest CX programs have insight communities at the core
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Gartner® Names Optimizely a 6x Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms
Read now
Featured research
eBook
How AI Can Power Your Reputation Management at Scale
An e-Book for multi-location enterprise marketers
Read now
Featured research
Guide
The Ultimate Headless CMS Guide
Everything you need to know to choose the right CMS
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Adopt a Composable DXP Strategy to Future-Proof Your Tech Stack
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of the CMO
Insights from the 2023 Annual Chief Marketing Officer Survey
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
SPARK Matrix™: Speech Analytics, Q1 2023
Market Insights, Competitive Evaluation, and Vendor Rankings
Read now
Featured research
Market Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2023)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now