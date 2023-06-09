The Gist

Forrester is gearing up for its annual CX North America event, a three-day conference dedicated to customer experience (CX), marketing and digital strategy.

The event is scheduled to take place in Nashville, Tennessee — and digitally — next week from June 13 to 15.

The Event's Theme: Bold Focus for Customers

The major theme of CX North America 2023 is Bold Focus.

“During turbulent times it’s vital that companies make bold decisions that sharpen their focus on customers — the surest way to growth — instead of defaulting to seemingly safe, but ultimately costly, defensive positions,” Rick Parrish, Forrester VP, research director, told CMSWire.

The event emphasizes the increased pressure on CX teams to generate and retain buyer loyalty amidst changing economic forces, with the key to success pointing toward building a customer-obsessed growth engine.

“A bold focus on customers requires strong alignment among CX, digital, and marketing teams,” said Parrish. And those who can achieve high alignment in these areas, he added, grow both revenue and profit twice as fast as other companies.

50+ Sessions and Learning Opportunities

Event attendees can look forward to more than 50 sessions of new research, case studies and peer discussions to help CX, digital and marketing leaders drive growth, according to Parrish.

Notable areas of focus include:

Leading in turbulent times

Delivering on customer obsession

Improving trust in artificial intelligence (AI)

Transforming customer experience with AI

Crafting human-centric digital experiences

Connecting silos with CX technology

Forrester will also host a pre-event day, called Bold Start, on June 12. This day includes additional sessions on topics like advancing women's leadership, honing CX measurement and more.

Some sessions, such as case study sessions and networking breaks, are in-person only. However, digital networking opportunities will also be available during the event in the online events hub.

The sessions Parrish is most looking forward to? Those that combine CX, digital and marketing perspectives.

“Real growth happens when these teams join forces around the customer, and we have some excellent sessions that showcase how to achieve this alignment and the success it creates.”

Planning Your 3-Day Schedule for Maximum Learning

CX North America has a lot of activity packed into three days (or four, if you plan to attend Bold Start). It won’t be possible to attend every session, so now is the time to draw up your game plan.

Parrish recommended attendees download the new Forrester Events app, which allows users to choose sessions, build a personal calendar and schedule one-on-ones with analysts.

Another tip: “Delegates who attend in groups should split up to attend different sessions so they can compare notes,” he said.

Plus, he added, attendees can access all CX North America sessions online for an entire year after the event. Guest keynotes will also be available for up to 90 days after the event. So if you missed something — or want to rewatch a session you sat in on — you can always check them out later.

Join Conversations and Connect Online

Don’t forget that a lot of conversations during the conference will happen online.

Twitter and LinkedIn are prime places to check if you want to see event photos, video clips, discussions about sessions and much more. If you want to join the conversation — or see what other people are saying — look for the event hashtag.

You can also join discussions and post comments directly on the Forrester Events app.

Will You Be at CX North America 2023?

Forrester's CX North America 2023 is shaping up to be an engaging and insightful event. Whether you're a CX professional or a business leader looking to drive growth through customer obsession, this conference promises to offer valuable insights and strategies to navigate the evolving economic climate.

I'll be on-site this year at CX North America reporting on the hottest topics and news. Stay tuned for further updates and live coverage as the event unfolds.