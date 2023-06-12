The Gist

Let's consider Apple's new high-tech Vision Pro goggles.

In 1997 Steve Jobs was presenting at the Worldwide Developer Conference. During the Q&A section of his presentation, an audience member questioned what Steve had been doing the last seven years and essentially called him out on "not knowing what he is talking about."

Steve responded with the quote:

One of the things I’ve always found is that you’ve got to start with the customer experience and work backwards to the technology. You can’t start with the technology and figure out where you’re going to sell it.” — Steve Jobs

For all his flaws, Steve Jobs was an innovator, a dreamer and, most importantly, in touch with what people wanted out of the products he created in his mad science lab. Overall, his innovative spirit continues to shape Apple's product development.

From Apple Watch to Apple TV — his vision and desire was to build customer experiences that reshape our world and elicit visceral anthropomorphic emotional connections toward the products the company rolls off the manufacturing floor.

Enter 2023 and the Apple Vision Pro.

Will Apple's new high-tech Vision Pro goggles flop? Is the Vision Pro the quintessential "meet-cute" between brand and consumer?

Here are three ways we should consider thinking differently about this bold, expensive, yet fully immersive experience from Apple that could change the way we shop and interact with brands.

Vision Pro's Immersive Blended Interaction

The blended digital and physical interactions the Vision Pro offers are truly a work of genius. Being able to toggle between two worlds will allow users the agility and flexibility to be nimble with tasks, shopping and interacting with media as well as people. In a world where everything is becoming more and more digital, human connection is still required and needed. The Vision Pro enables seamless human interaction between individuals immersed in the headset and those who are not.

The potential applications are limitless. Whether it's creating interior designs or multitasking at work, the Vision Pro empowers users to actively participate in their surroundings — an appealing feature for us humans who crave connection and interaction.

The Vision Pro & Supercharged Sensory Shopping

There's a concept that has always resonated with me regarding the connection between brands and consumers — specifically when brands can imbue their relationship with customers with anthropomorphic qualities. Anthropomorphizing, defined as attributing human characteristics or behavior to something, becomes powerful when brands successfully adopt this approach.

Instead of perceiving the brand as a mere company from which they purchase products, consumers begin to associate human-like traits with the brand, transforming it into an identity with which they can communicate and interact. It becomes a conversation that feels akin to engaging with a friend or loved one. This deepens the bond between the brand and the consumer, fostering a sense of connection and loyalty.

Tantalizing Customer Experience

The Vision Pro opens up new possibilities for brands to create immersive shopping experiences that tantalize the senses. By seamlessly blending the physical and digital worlds in the realm of shopping, this technology could foster a unique connection between consumers and brands.

What does this mean? It translates into enhanced customer retention, increased lifetime value and an elevated customer experience. Brands that embrace this mindset and approach will forge a deeper bond with consumers, extending beyond the initial purchase and inspiring them to return time and again. The result is a mutually beneficial relationship where customers feel a strong affinity toward the brand and keep coming back for more.

The Vision Pro & Society’s New Normal

The applications and uses for the Vision Pro will change the world. Let me emphasize that — this product — will truly change the world. From doctors using the Vision Pro to diagnose patients remotely or in-office to enabling students with learning disabilities to visualize what educators are teaching, the Vision Pro will reshape how society thinks and reacts to complex global challenges.

The Cost of Immersion

However, does this world-changing technology come at a cost? I believe it does. As a society, many of us have become addicted to our smartphones. It's a common sight to see people immersed in their screens while waiting in line, standing in an elevator, or even during a flight.

We've lost the simple pleasures of opening a window shade on a plane and gazing at the clouds or appreciating a breathtaking sunset. While some still engage in these experiences, it often comes with the urge to capture and share them through our devices.

Which Way Will Vision Pro Push Connections?

The Vision Pro, with its ability to merge the real and immersive worlds, represents a positive step toward maintaining human connection. However, we must remain conscious of the fact that this technology could also push us further toward disconnection.

The question is, which path will society choose? Will we embrace the technology in a way that enhances our connections and experiences, or will we allow it to drive us further apart? Only time will tell, and it's crucial for us to be mindful of our choices as we navigate this evolving landscape.

The Willingness of Consumers

When personal computers and the first Macs were introduced, consumer feedback was often filled with skepticism and a common sentiment of "You want me to pay how much for this?!" The Vision Pro, priced at $3,499, may elicit similar initial reactions from consumers when it launches next year.

However, history has shown that consumers have a willingness to invest in groundbreaking technologies, just as they did with the first personal computers decades ago.

Pricing & Accessibility

Over time, as with any emerging technology, the price of virtual reality (VR) headsets is likely to decrease. As the market expands and competition increases, manufacturers tend to find ways to make these devices more accessible and affordable.

We've seen this pattern repeat throughout history, where initial high prices gradually give way to more affordable options, making such innovations more accessible to a wider consumer base.

Final Thoughts on Apple's New Vision Pro

As I’m writing this now, I can’t help but think of a quote that I have framed in my home that I aspire to live each day, which is commonly referred to as the man in the arena.

“Who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

Steve Jobs was known for his unwavering commitment to what he believed was best for consumers. He was a visionary who constantly pushed boundaries and left a lasting legacy. Now, the Apple Vision Pro enters the arena, carrying on his vision. Will it have a transformative impact on the world? I believe so. Will it bring about positive changes? Undoubtedly, in many ways. However, it's important to recognize that this is just one perspective.



In the words of Theodore Roosevelt, "It is not the critic who counts." Each individual's opinion may vary, and the true impact of the Apple Vision Pro will be determined by how it is received and embraced by consumers and society as a whole.

