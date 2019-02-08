Aprimo Integrates With Episerver, DiscoverOrg Acquires ZoomInfo, More News

PHOTO: Vidar Nordli-Mathisen

Aprimo, a provider of software solutions for content, operations and performance, has announced a strategic alliance with digital experience software provider Episerver. The companies made the announcement at the Epi Partner Close-Up event in Stockholm. The partnership brings Aprimo’s digital asset management (DAM) and marketing resource management (MRM) solutions to Episerver Digital Experience Cloud.

Users of the Episerver Digital Experience Cloud can leverage approved content from the Aprimo DAM, and users of Episerver Commerce can access product content and associated data in the Aprimo DAM. In these integrations, Aprimo and Episerver have leveraged their mutual partnerships with Microsoft, enabling it to run on the Microsoft Azure platform.

The move came two days after the Episerver Partner Success Program announced that Episerver is "moving away from the now traditional model of perpetual licensing with annual maintenance and support to a subscription model." The change is effective March 6 and "follows direct feedback from customers, prospects and you, our partners, on how businesses wants to purchase software."

Episerver officials confirmed the news, saying the move is based on customer buying patterns and industry trends, allowing Episerver to harmonize support and delivery models as a cloud-first company. “Episerver is moving in line with the rest of the industry, following other close competitors, now that license sales represent such a small part of their business (under 13 percent) with the rest already subscription based," James Norwood, EVP strategy, chief of staff at Episerver, said in an email to CMSWire. "Since the majority of remaining license sales are capacity to existing customers, a move from CapEx to OpEx is easier for them as well. Existing arrangements will remain unchanged."

In other customer experience news ...

Swrve Integrates With Oracle Eloqua

Mobile customer engagement software provider Swrve announced an integration with Oracle Eloqua, part of the Oracle Marketing Cloud. Swrve was an existing member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). Swrve provides the ability to trigger push notifications, in-app messages and conversations from customer journeys created with Oracle Eloqua. Swrve also integrates with Oracle Responsys, an email marketing platform.

Canto Expands HQs in San Francisco

Canto, a DAM software provider, has expanded its US headquarters in San Francisco. According to a press release the company has doubled its footprint in downtown San Francisco.

SurveyMonkey Updates Survey Features

SurveyMonkey launched new survey features by adding branding elements, new layouts, colors and other features. The new features are mobile-friendly, according to SurveyMonkey officials. The new features allow users to upload images for display on survey backgrounds that represent company brand. Survey creators can also position survey questions with custom layouts, choose from a library of prebuilt themes made by SurveyMonkey and change fonts, colors, add logos, access white labeling options and more.

Hootsuite Hires Former Sitecore Exec

Social media management provider Hootsuite hired Ryan Donovan as senior vice president of product and technology. Donovan joins Hootsuite from Sitecore, a web content management and digital experience management provider, where he was CTO.

RollWorks Taps Former Marketo Exec

RollWorks, a division of AdRoll Group, hired former Marketo executive Robin Bordoli as its president. AdRoll Group CEO Toby Gabriner has served as acting RollWorks president since early 2018. He will continue in his role as CEO. Before joining RollWorks, Bordoli served as the CEO of Figure Eight (previously CrowdFlower). Bordoli was also general manager and vice president at Marketo. Prior to Marketo, he held leadership positions at Jive Software and Yahoo.

Magnolia Names New CEO

Magnolia, a digital experience and content management software provider, named Tim Brown as CEO. Former CEO and co-founder Pascal Mangold will continue to serve on the Board of Directors. Brown has served as CEO of website testing and personalization category companies Maxymiser and Touch Clarity.

DiscoverOrg Acquires ZoomInfo

DiscoverOrg acquired Zoom Information, together the companies intend to provide B2B data to sales, marketing and recruiting professionals. Company officials said DiscoverOrg’s deep buying insights complement ZoomInfo’s coverage of 100 million business professionals. Over the next year, DiscoverOrg will bring together the databases onto a B2B intelligence platform and will launch new features, integrations and advanced analytics. DiscoverOrg CEO and co-founder Henry Schuck will lead the combined organization, which now has almost 15,000 customers and 120,000 active users.

Reddit Raising Millions

Reddit could be raising between $150 million to $300 million, according to TechCrunch. The projected Series D round will be led by Chinese tech giant Tencent at a $2.7 billion pre-money valuation, according to TechCrunch's sources. The "internet's front page" company had 350 employees as of a year ago, is based in San Francisco and has relied on venture capital, according to TechCrunch.

BetterCloud Unveils Platform APIs

BetterCloud, an operations management platform, released "BetterCloud Platform APIs," which is designed to enable IT and security teams to protect data within SaaS applications, even those beyond the set of applications currently supported natively by BetterCloud. The set of BetterCloud APIs connect to any apps. A new scripting platform enables developers to write custom automation and security policies for their SaaS applications.