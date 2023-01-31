Is the world hurtling toward an information catastrophe? A researcher has suggested that information has a weight, and we might be headed for trouble.

According to Melvin Vopson, professor of physics at University of Portsmouth, the idea that information is physical is not a new concept, but one that dates back to earlier studies.

From Bit to Mass: Information Has a Physical Presence

In 2019, Vopson delved deeper into the topic. "I asked myself a question,” Vopson explained, “If a bit of information is physical, and you can detect that energy associated with the bit of information when you erase it, what happens to that energy when the information is at rest, at equilibrium, stored? Where is that energy going? And the only conclusion I could come up with is that that energy condenses into a small mass.”

This finding adds a new dimension to our understanding of the physical nature of information.

Recognizing the Mass of Information in a Digitized World

Vopson is a fascinating character and deep thinker. A physicist, he is the proposer of the mass-energy-information equivalence principle, has identified a technological singularity called the Information Catastrophe and has discovered the second law of information dynamics. Melvin’s research indicates that information has its own weight and that the more information we create, the heavier and more impactful on the planet it becomes.

According to Vopson, the concept of information storage has evolved over time, particularly in the realm of magnetic data storage. In this process, a bit of information is represented as a tiny magnetic region on the surface of a magnetic field, which can be magnetized in a specific direction. While some physicists associate the mass of the bit with the tiny magnetized volume of material, Vopson argues that the information itself also has mass. He suggests that a non-material medium for storing digital information could remove the need for physical storage devices and instead allow information to be stored in the fabric of space-time. This, he says, would result in a medium for information with mass in a non-material form.

Explosive Growth of Data Threatens the Earth's Mass

The exponential growth of information and data is creating mounting pressure on the use of valuable resources, consuming large amounts of energy and water for processing and storage, and generating significant amounts of toxic e-waste. But according to Vopson, the impact of this growth could go beyond the environmental strain caused by the physical equipment and energy consumption. If Vopson is correct, the growing mass of information could literally begin to affect the weight of the Earth, adding to the growing concerns surrounding the sustainability of our digital world.

In Most Organizations, Data Management Falls Short

Despite the increasing importance of data in modern businesses, a large majority of organizations are failing to properly manage their data. The result is an accumulation of vast amounts of information that is often kept "just in case" without a clear understanding of its value or relevance. Recently I talked to the CIO of a large organization who told me that internally they couldn’t even agree what a record was — the most basic unit of information management. As a result, they were keeping everything they produced just in case.

Chaos Looms as Industry Proposes Magic Solutions

As the data tsunami encroaches and organizations are struggling with the increasing volume of data, they seem to be forsaking quality metadata and information architecture, relying instead on the tech industry's "magical solutions" that promise to solve all their problems.

However, experts warn that relying on these magical solutions is misguided. They will likely make the problem worse. A global data crisis is fast approaching and a more comprehensive strategy is needed.

Dr Melvin Vopson's podcast: 'The Environmental Eeight of Data'