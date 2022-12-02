About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
Retriever dog with a newspaper in its mouth.
Editorial

Breaking News: Customers Don’t Care About Your Offline-Online Strategy

4 minute read
Ruben Ugarte avatar
December 2, 2022
Customer Experience
Many retailers are trying to make the so-called "offline-online" connection work. Most consumers don't actually care about it.

A few weeks ago I found myself in the middle of Times Square. I was craving a protein shake so I opened Google Maps and found the nearest retailer where I could buy one. Luckily, there was one a few blocks away.

After going through their options, I took my chocolate shake to the counter. The clerk smiled at me friendly and said, "Do you have an account with us?"

Little did I know how complicated this question would become. I did not have one so I tried to open one with the clerk. I found myself spelling out my name, email, communication preferences and my astrological sign to the clerk.

For some reason, the account creation process wasn't working. Something to do with my email not being valid. I was still holding my protein shake, dreaming that I could one day drink it.

In my hunger-driven mental state, I realized that perhaps I could create the account online and then the clerk would see it. I opened up my phone and repeated the same process. I provided all of my details — again — validated my email, signed over my life in the terms of service and so forth.

I'm still standing at the till, dying to give my money over.

After a few minutes, the clerk finally sees my account and is able to ring me through. Three dollars and 15 minutes later, I walked out and drank my shake.

Many retailers are trying to make the so-called "offline-online" connection work. Most consumers, like myself, don't actually care about it. We just want to purchase products with minimal friction.

Here are three decisions that all retailers must make moving forward.

How Easy Is Purchasing?

The retailer in my story had a convoluted purchasing process. Maybe it's by design or it was just experiencing a bug when I visited. Either way, retailers need to make deliberate decisions on the purchasing process.

For some, it has to be extremely easy. Small purchases — like my shake — don't require emotional involvement. Consumers don't shop at Walmart because of a high love for the brand. They want low prices.

Other retailers want to cultivate a specific branding experience. You can't just walk into Costco and shop. In fact, there’s always a bouncer checking to see if you have the card. Their customers love it.

Purchasing should be as simple as needed, no more or less. 

Related Article: How to Deliver a Customer-Centric Digital Customer Experience

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
cw-wb-221206-twilio-segment-cx
Dec
6
4 Keys to Future-Proof Your Customer Acquisition Strategy
Why driving efficient customer lifetime value is critical for marketers in 2023
Webinar
Dec
7
[EIS Webinar] What is PIM and Why Your Ecommerce Business Needs It
Attend this webinar and learn how PIM can add value to your digital business as you maximize your return on investment.
Webinar
AdobeStock_298049537
Dec
8
Thriving in a Cookieless World with First-Party Data
Let’s Be Real: Third-Party Data Was Never That Great
Webinar
A Holistic Approach to Accelerating Adoption
Dec
13
A Holistic Approach to Accelerating Adoption
Racing to modernize your commerce to support changing customers
Webinar
How Marketers and Developers Use Tech to Achieve CX Utopia
Dec
14
How Marketers and Developers Use Tech to Achieve CX Utopia
Build for change to ensure a thriving customer experience
Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Explore the latest customer experience and customer services technologies
Webinar
cw-wb-221206-twilio-segment-cx
Dec
6
4 Keys to Future-Proof Your Customer Acquisition Strategy
Why driving efficient customer lifetime value is critical for marketers in 2023
Webinar
Dec
7
[EIS Webinar] What is PIM and Why Your Ecommerce Business Needs It
Attend this webinar and learn how PIM can add value to your digital business as you maximize your return on investment.
Webinar
cw-wb-221206-twilio-segment-cx
Dec
6
4 Keys to Future-Proof Your Customer Acquisition Strategy
Why driving efficient customer lifetime value is critical for marketers in 2023
Webinar
Dec
7
[EIS Webinar] What is PIM and Why Your Ecommerce Business Needs It
Attend this webinar and learn how PIM can add value to your digital business as you maximize your return on investment.
Webinar
AdobeStock_298049537
Dec
8
Thriving in a Cookieless World with First-Party Data
Let’s Be Real: Third-Party Data Was Never That Great
Webinar
cw-wb-221206-twilio-segment-cx
Dec
6
4 Keys to Future-Proof Your Customer Acquisition Strategy
Why driving efficient customer lifetime value is critical for marketers in 2023

Customers Don't Think in Offline-Online

I don't know who came up with offline-online, but the term needs to be retired. People just want to purchase products and then figure out the best way to get them. 

Best Buy is a great example of a retailer that blurs the line between these two worlds. You can buy a product online and pick it up in-person or get it shipped to you. You can also buy in-person and get it shipped to your house or another store.

Retailers might think offline vs online but customers move seamlessly between the worlds. Customers expect that their accounts will work anywhere, and they can see all of their activity in one place.

If I create an account in-person, I can just purchase online and vice-versa. By designating different worlds, you establish different rules when in reality, they all belong to the same customer experience.

Related Article: 1 Trip to the Mall, 2 Hybrid Customer Experiences

Always Provide Options

When I shop for pet products, I typically visit PetSmart who has done a fantastic job at giving options. I can get food for my golden retriever delivered to my door or delivered to a store nearby. I can also just walk into a store and buy it.

I don't feel friction switching between "worlds." I just use my phone number or email to connect my activity to a single profile. Options are what defines a modern retailer, not a fancy "offline-online" strategy.

It's Not Complex

The point I'm making is that designing a great customer experience shouldn't be complex. Don't put artificial barriers if they aren't needed. Make it easy for them to buy, even if they don't give their email address.

Options is what defines a modern retailer, and ideally, you're not making customers wait in front of a till because they need to fit into your "perfect" customer experience. 

Sometimes, customers just want to give you money. Are you making it easy for them?

About the author

Ruben Ugarte

Ruben Ugarte is the global expert in Decisions, Strategy and Data and also the author of the Data Mirage: Why Companies Fail to Actually Use Their Data and Bulletproof Decisions: How Executives Can Get It Right, Every Time. He helps executives at the most innovative midsize and large enterprises find their hidden treasures and use them to dramatically boost performance, increase profitability, and make their teams world-class.

Tags

digital experiencedxmcustomer experiencecxmphygital

Featured Research

Featured research
Research Report
The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Verint Digital-First Engagement
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Three Steps to Optimize Agent Workflows and Deliver Better Customer Experiences
Boost customer satisfaction and reduce the organization’s cost-to-serve
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Moving Your CX Metrics Forward
How to advance CSAT and NPS programs
Read now
Featured research
On-Demand Webinar
What is a CDP and How to Choose a CDP
Customer expectations are at an all-time high for having 1-1 personalized experiences
Read now
Featured research
Market Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2023)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Verint Digital-First Engagement
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Three Steps to Optimize Agent Workflows and Deliver Better Customer Experiences
Boost customer satisfaction and reduce the organization’s cost-to-serve
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience, digital experience and customer service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play