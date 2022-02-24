Enterprise SEO platform BrightEdge, which specializes in organic search and content performance, announced Wednesday that it acquired Oncrawl. The AI-driven platform helps digital and search marketers make website and content marketing decisions.

Operating in the same SEO space, Oncrawl developed big data infrastructure in crawl technology and semantic analysis of organic search data. They've worked with clients — including Vistaprint, Canon and Forbes — in more than 50 countries to improve organic traffic, rankings and revenue. In 2021, the platform won multiple awards, including the APAC Search Awards for Best SEO Software Suite and Best Software Innovation.

According to BrightEdge CEO Jim Yu, “BrightEdge and Oncrawl have a common DNA and a shared vision for the future for digital technology and marketing. We are delighted to expand industry horizons by acquiring highly specialized search technologies whose creators have the same commitment to innovation and customer success. We were extremely interested in Oncrawl’s vision of the role of data and AI in the future of data-driven marketing."

BrightEdge and Oncrawl Plan New Strategies for Web3

As of today, there are more than two billion websites worldwide, with 250,000 new ones cropping up daily. The combination of more sites, more data and the evolution of Web3 represents significant challenges and opportunities in how the internet will one day operate.

Understanding how websites interact with users was a digital marketing priority in the past. Now, as websites interact autonomously with other websites and entities like Google, Amazon and Meta, machine-to-machine communication is becoming the fabric of Web3.

BrightEdge's acquisition will help marketers navigate this new complexity around digital interactions.

What Does This Acquisition Mean for BrightEdge?

Together, BrightEdge and Oncrawl offer an enterprise-oriented solution with the flexibility required for machine learning-led project-based research and analysis, utilizing business intelligence and available resources. The platform will also allow customers to address current and future compliance requirements, such as GDPR, CCPA and, soon, CPRA.

This merger signals BrightEdge's objective of addressing the informational data complexities faced by modern enterprise marketing departments of today.

"This acquisition gives marketers ultimate elasticity to get the most out of their data and support the entire digital marketing ecosystem. I am excited to combine forces with BrightEdge to be the first in the market to deliver this to customers," said François Goube, Oncrawl CEO.

BrightEdge users can now perform data scientist tasks in their website analysis to complement the work they're already doing on the platform. Oncrawl users can leverage BrightEdge's automation and data visualization technology to help customers reduce manual labor and scale their SEO and digital marketing campaigns without adding new vendors to their tech stack.

