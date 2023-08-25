The Gist

In today's business landscape, the concept of experience has become paramount. Beyond products and services, companies are crafting memorable encounters for customers and fostering engaging environments for employees.

The equation HX = CX + EX captures this dynamic, highlighting the interconnectedness of customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) in shaping the broader human experience (HX).

Importantly, this equation also underscores the crucial role of humans, distinctly separating them from machines and AI. I believe we should continue developing the best of humanity and leave machines and AI to do their bit. My fundamental belief is that we should go long on humanity and AI, not short on humanity, or AI. I believe this equation defines the Future of Humanity (i.e. work x live x play x…).

Trust is the cornerstone of all human interactions. In a world where experiences are paramount, the role of trust cannot be overstated. The equation HX = CX + EX aptly captures the symbiotic relationship between CX and EX, but at its core, trust underpins this equation.

Let's take a look at why trust is the linchpin of the HX and examines its impact on both customers and employees.



The crucial role of trust: Trust is the adhesive that holds the HX equation together. Without trust, CX and EX lose their authenticity and impact. Let's explore how trust operates within these realms:

Understanding the Equation

Obviously not scientifically rigorous, but the equation HX = CX + EX is a testament to the intricate dance between the experiences of customers and employees — which are all (still) 100% human. While machines and AI undoubtedly play a role in enhancing these experiences, they do not embody the essence of human interaction that defines HX.

1. Customer Experience (CX)

CX embodies the perceptions, emotions and interactions that customers have with a brand. Consider a situation where a customer walks into a brick-and-mortar store. The human element comes into play when an employee greets the customer with warmth, offers personalized recommendations and engages in meaningful conversations. These interpersonal connections elevate CX, creating a sense of authenticity that machines and AI cannot replicate.

Trust is the bedrock of customer relationships. When customers trust a brand, they are more likely to engage, make purchases and advocate for it. Consider an ecommerce scenario where a customer trusts the accuracy of product descriptions and believes in the brand's commitment to quality. This trust leads to repeat business and positive word-of-mouth recommendations.

2. Employee Experience (EX)

EX encompasses the work environment, culture and interactions within a company. Think of an employee who is recognized for their hard work and provided opportunities for growth. This acknowledgment fuels their commitment and enthusiasm, leading to improved CX as they transmit their positivity to customers. Machines and AI can't replicate the emotional resonance that these interactions generate.



Trust is equally vital within a company. Employees who trust their leaders, colleagues and the organization's values are more engaged, innovative and loyal. In an environment of trust, employees feel comfortable expressing their opinions and taking calculated risks. For example, when employees trust that their concerns will be heard and addressed, they're more likely to offer valuable insights to enhance processes or products.

Examples Emphasizing the Human Experience

The concept of HX not only involves CX and EX but also celebrates the uniqueness of human interactions.

1. Empathy and Understanding

Human interaction is rooted in empathy and understanding. Imagine a support call where a customer expresses frustration. An employee's ability to empathize, provide personalized solutions and create a genuine connection significantly enhances CX. Machines and AI may provide solutions, but they lack the emotional intelligence that fosters real empathy.

2. Problem Resolution With a Personal Touch

In scenarios requiring complex problem-solving, employees bring a personal touch that is irreplaceable. Consider a case where a customer encounters an issue with an online order. An employee's dedication to resolving the problem efficiently and effectively, while offering reassurance and guidance, adds a layer of care that can't be replicated by AI.

3. Cultivating Relationships

Employees have the capacity to build enduring relationships that extend beyond transactions. A repeat customer who recognizes familiar faces among the staff feels valued and understood. These connections drive loyalty, creating a sense of belonging that cannot be replicated by machines.

Final Thoughts on CX and EX and Trust

The equation HX = CX + EX encapsulates the essence of the Human Experience by recognizing the integral role that humans (customers and employees) play. While machines and AI contribute to enhancing CX and EX, they cannot replicate the authenticity, empathy and personal touch that define human interactions — simply put it’s a trust, value creation ecosystem between humans. Think cavemen who needed to huddle together in groups to survive, how human societies were built and globalization today — built by humans, for humans.

The uniqueness of human experiences, driven by genuine connections, emotions and understanding, forms the core of HX. It’s getting exponentially easier to connect us humans (think digital, especially during the height of the pandemic), but also exponentially harder to distill trust — as machines and AI get thrown into the mix. As businesses continue to evolve, this equation reminds us of the irreplaceable human element that enriches our experiences and fosters lasting relationships. Again, we must go long on humanity and AI and not short on humanity or AI.

Trust is the invisible thread that weaves the fabric of the human experience. It bridges the gap between customers and brands, employees and organizations. Trust propels meaningful interactions, fuels loyalty and elevates experiences. As businesses navigate the complex landscape of CX and EX, they must recognize that trust is the common denominator that shapes positive interactions and creates enduring relationships. In essence, trust transforms the equation HX = CX + EX into a powerful formula for lasting success.

Together, both "species" will eventually reach for the stars!

