California’s data privacy laws got even tougher this week. Golden State voters passed the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), or ballot measure Proposition 24. The state already had passed the well-known California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) to increase the rights of citizens to know what kind of data businesses have on them and restrict sale of such personal data.

Proposition 24 essentially strengthens privacy laws and rights for California citizens, forcing businesses to correct inaccurate personal information and limiting businesses’ use of “sensitive personal information," such as precise geolocation, race, ethnicity, religion, genetic data, union membership, private communications and certain sexual orientation health and biometric information, according to the law (PDF).

The new law also prohibits businesses’ retention of personal information for longer than reasonably necessary and triples maximum penalties for violations concerning consumers under 16.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news...

Zeta Launches Customer Data Platform

Zeta, a marketing technology company, has announced the launch of a Customer Data Platform (CDP). The "CDP+" is designed to provide marketers with a customer view enriched with Zeta’s proprietary live-signal data and predictive AI scoring.

Christian Monberg, chief technology officer and head of product at Zeta, wrote in a blog post this week Zeta believes marketers need more than just tag management and a unified view of customers. Zeta's CDP will expand customer data management.

The Zeta CDP solution provides:

Single view of the consumer and persistent (deterministic) ID management.

Centralized data and the ability to merge and use new data sources.

Data enrichment and infused proprietary intent and behaviors.

Data integrity and advanced systems for normalization, hygiene and unification.

Measurement and analytics and AI-generated insights and Zeta’s Opportunity Explorer.

Live segmentation and native omnichannel personalization capabilities.

Oracle Announces Cloud-Based CX Management Solution

Oracle has announced a new cloud-based customer experience (CX) management solution for the communications industry: Oracle Digital Experience for Communications. The suite of applications is designed to capture and analyze customer-interaction data from front and back-office operations.

Digital Experience for Communications supports the TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture and Open APIs. Features include the ability to create and launch service offers, sell across channels, fulfill and monetize services and deliver care. Digital Experience for Communications also offers communications charging, operations support and billing and revenue management.

Oracle cited uses cases such as a customer using a self-service digital assistant to resolve a billing question on their mobile service provider's website. Digital Experience for Communications can produce the context of the customer's data to suggest a personalized offer for a new voice and data package. It can then orchestrate and fulfill the order and update the network and billing systems.

SugarCRM Acquires W-Systems

SugarCRM, a provider of CRM and CX software, has announced the acquisition of W-Systems, a CRM and marketing automation solutions and services provider. New Jersey-based W-Systems, a division of Gannett’s UpCurve, Inc. is Sugar’s North America Reseller of the Year in 2020 and one of the company’s largest global implementation partners, according to company officials.

Sugar now can expand its ability to meet implementation service demand for its AI-powered sales, marketing and service software. W-Systems has also developed add-ons like document management, calendar enhancements and integrations for common mapping, file storage and messaging services.

CM Group Acquires Selligent Marketing Cloud

CM Group, which owns martech companies focused on multichannel campaign management and email marketing, has announced the acquisition of Selligent Marketing Cloud (Selligent). It is the organization’s fifth acquisition in 24 months. CM Group, whose majority owner is Insight Partners, purchased Selligent from HGGC.

CM Group products already include Campaign Monitor, Sailthru, Emma, Delivra, Vuture and Liveclicker. The addition of Selligent gives CM Group the ability to augment mobile app messaging, analytics and real-time personalization capabilities and adds Selligent’s AI capabilities. Selligent offers the Selligent Marketing Cloud.

The CM Group entity Campaign Monitor Europe UK LTD will carry out the acquisition of Selligent Marketing Cloud.

Twilio Completes Acquisition of Segment

Twilio, a cloud communications platform, has completed its acquisition of CDP provider Segment. The transaction is valued at approximately 3.2 billion. Segment will become a division of Twilio and will continue to be led by Segment CEO Peter Reinhardt, reporting to Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson.

It is the largest acquisition in the CDP space by far. The companies announced the acquisition last month.

Company officials touted new capabilities thanks to the acquisition, including:

Insight into the way customers interact across channels to create a single, unified view of the customer journey.

Ability to break down data silos across customer channels.

Managing customer communications including SMS, messaging, voice, video, email, Internet of Things (IoT) and more.

An API that allows developers to connect without coding sources of customer data, such as web or mobile apps, with analytics tools.

Access to first-party data that integrates into existing systems.

Twilio intends to provide financial updates on its fourth quarter earnings call. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Twilio and Cooley LLP as legal advisor. Qatalyst Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Segment and Goodwin Procter LLP as legal advisor.

SAP Completes Acquisition of Emarsys

SAP has announced it has completed the acquisition of Emarsys, an omnichannel customer engagement platform provider. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The Emarsys products will be added to the SAP Customer Experience portfolio.

SAP Customer Experience will be able through the acquisition to extend its omnichannel personalized engagement capabilities. The addition will help boost SAP's commerce offering, according to company officials, and help customers deliver omnichannel engagements in real time.

The plan is to integrate the Emarsys stack into SAP S/4HANA and other experience management technology from SAP and Qualtrics. SAP acquired Qualtrics in 2018. Emarsys helps users deliver personal customer interactions across email, mobile, social, SMS and the web.