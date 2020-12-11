CallRail, a marketing and analytics platform, has received a $56 million investment from existing investors Sageview Capital and Leaders Fund. This brings CallRail’s total capital raised to $132 million.

CallRail officials said they have seen a 35% increase in overall call volume between June 2019 and June 2020. Marketers use CallRail's technology to track these conversations all in one place. CallRail has featured Call Tracking and last year debuted Form Tracking, multi-touch attribution insights available for leads captured through forms on websites. This year, it added Conversation Intelligence (automated call transcription and AI-powered call analysis) and Lead Center (lead-tracker).

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news ...

ActiveCampaign Releases Predictive Recipes

ActiveCampaign, a customer experience automation (CXA) provider, has launched Predictive Recipes, an intelligence-driven automation recommendations engine designed to help companies "find the perfect balance between personal interactions and automation."

Customers receive recipe recommendations based on intelligence from ActiveCampaign's 120,000 customers. Once suggested, customers can add to it and customize the automation. This feature release coincides with the ActiveCampaign Marketplace reaching 500 automation recipes. Recipes are contributed by partners and customers.

Some of the recent additions to ActiveCampaign's automation recipes include:

Updating CRM pipeline when appointments are created and hosted.

Multi-step holiday sales campaigns.

Recognition and celebration of customers when they share feedback.

Remarketing campaigns including shopping cart abandonment campaigns.

Industry-specific welcome series to educate prospective customers.

Adobe Unveils AI Enhancements for Customer Journey Analytics

Adobe has announced enhancements in Customer Journey Analytics that intends to deliver deeper insights through AI. The updates take Adobe Analytics features and make them work on omnichannel data sets beyond the website.

The updates include:

Anomaly Detection (available now): This is a feature now available in Customer Journey Analytics. It helps users get a sense of the “hand-off” that happens between channels such as customer support and the mobile app.

This is a feature now available in Customer Journey Analytics. It helps users get a sense of the “hand-off” that happens between channels such as customer support and the mobile app. Contribution Analysis (sneak preview): Teams can better understand the disconnect between member benefits that their customers see online, versus what representatives are presenting in-person.

Teams can better understand the disconnect between member benefits that their customers see online, versus what representatives are presenting in-person. Intelligent Alerts (sneak preview): Intelligent Alerts is designed to automatically surface insights that would have otherwise gone unnoticed, according to company officials.

Sprinklr Announces Integration with Quora

Sprinklr, a customer experience management (CXM) platform, has announced an integration with Quora and Sprinklr’s Modern Research product that is designed to help brands reduce brand risk, build brand awareness and enhance customer engagement.

Insights from Quora can be combined with data from all of Sprinklr’s listening sources — 36 social media and messaging channels plus millions of blogs, forums, review sites and news sources. Sprinklr Modern Research users will now be able to pull in data on Quora content (questions, answers, comments) and engagement stats (viewership, share count, comment count, upvote score).

Campaign Monitor Releases Link Review, My Branded Templates

Campaign Monitor, which provides email marketing software, has announced two feature releases, Link Review and My Branded Templates. Link Review notifies customers of any broken or missing links to be updated for all outgoing email campaigns. My Branded Templates provides users a way to set up custom designs featuring their logo and colors by inputting their organization’s URL.

Arc Publishing Integrates Sophi.io

Arc Publishing and Sophi.io has announced the integration of Sophi, The Globe and Mail’s suite of automation and predictive analytics solutions. Sophi.io will equip the publishers, broadcasters and brands Arc supports with data and insights to make real-time content decisions. The Sophi Analytics native Arc integration is built into Arc Themes by default and builds on Sophi’s Arc Home integration, bringing web analytics data into the Arc workflow.

The partnership also brings a native integration between Arc’s low-code/no-code site editor, PageBuilder, and Sophi Automation. This automated content curation solution uses predictive capabilities, natural language processing (NLP) and advanced optimization routines.

Kitewheel Expands Journey Management Platform

Kitewheel, a customer journey orchestration and analytics provider, has announced the integration of a new business intelligence (BI) platform. This is designed to enhance its data and analytics visualization capabilities.

Company officials promised faster time to insights and a quicker journey orchestration timeline. The platform generates reports leveraging data from Kitewheel’s Journey Discovery Analytics and Kitewheel Data Model solutions. Users can customize data visualizations and report types depending on the insights and level of detail needed.