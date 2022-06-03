Capital One Financial Corp. has announced the launch of Capital One Software. This is the first entry into the B2B enterprise software space for the financial giant. They'll focus on cloud and data management solutions for companies operating in the cloud, according to company officials.

The first product: Capital One Slingshot, a data management solution that focuses on data cloud company Snowflake customers. Capital One officials said it will speed up adoption of Snowflake Data Cloud, manage cloud costs and automate critical governance processes.

“As one of the first large enterprises to go all-in on the public cloud, Capital One has pioneered the adoption of modern data and cloud capabilities," Ravi Raghu, executive vice president and head of Capital One Software, said in a press release. "We’ve solved technology challenges faced by America’s largest enterprises and increased our speed and agility in delivering breakthrough products and experiences for customers. We recognize that many other businesses are facing similar data management needs as they accelerate their cloud and data journeys, so bringing some of the tools we’ve built and scaled to market as enterprise B2B software solutions is a natural evolution for us."

Capital One used Snowflake and realized other companies could benefit. Company officials promise Slingshot helps businesses:

Manage costs through intelligent cost savings recommendations and dashboards to monitor warehouse performance

Gain insights and visibility into important changes to Snowflake costs and usage through proactive alerts

Federate warehouse administration to lines of business to remove bottlenecks and scale without exponential cloud spent

Automate governance using custom workflows, dynamic warehouse provisioning and self-service capabilities

“Over the past five years, we have seen first-hand how Capital One has been able to harness the Snowflake Data Cloud and deliver exceptional value to their customers,” Christian Kleinerman, senior vice president of product at Snowflake, said in a press release. “With Capital One’s new Slingshot solution, joint customers will be able to benefit from its cost predictability, forecasting and optimization, enabling them to expand upon their Snowflake usage with confidence.”

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news...

WP Engine Acquires Tools From Delicious Brains

WP Engine, a WordPress technology company, has announced it will acquire five developer-centric tools for WordPress from Delicious Brains. The plugins have a total installed base of approximately 4 million users, according to company officials. The acquired software includes Advanced Custom Fields (ACF), WP Migrate, WP Offload Media, WP Offload SES and Better Search Replace.

The following plugins now join WP Engine’s existing toolset for the modern WordPress developer:

Advanced Custom Fields: Developers create full CMS solutions with WordPress.

Developers create full CMS solutions with WordPress. WP Migrate (formerly WP Migrate DB Pro): A developer workflow tool for pushing/pulling the database, media, themes and plugins between WordPress installs.

A developer workflow tool for pushing/pulling the database, media, themes and plugins between WordPress installs. WP Offload Media: Copies media files to cloud storage, e.g., Amazon S3, DigitalOcean Spaces or Google Cloud Storage, rewrites URLs and serves media from a storage provider or CDN.

Copies media files to cloud storage, e.g., Amazon S3, DigitalOcean Spaces or Google Cloud Storage, rewrites URLs and serves media from a storage provider or CDN. Better Search Replace: Migration solution that runs a search/replace on the database when migrating a WordPress site.

Migration solution that runs a search/replace on the database when migrating a WordPress site. WP Offload SES: Configures WordPress site to send all emails via an Amazon SES account.

“ACF, WP Migrate and all of these plugins are tools the modern WordPress developer can’t live without,” Heather Brunner, chairwoman and CEO of WP Engine, said in a press release. “In combination with Local and our Genesis Framework, we continue to innovate and invest in our portfolio of essential builder tools so they’re not just used by developers to build WordPress sites today, but continue to be the preferred way of building for the next decade. We want to be the champion of the WordPress developer and make WP Engine their platform of choice for their most important digital experiences.”

Airship Acquires Gummicube

Airship has acquired Gummicube, an App Store Optimization (ASO) company. This will power mobile app experience management by integrating Gummicube’s ASO technology with Airship’s App Experience Platform (AXP).

Gummicube's innovative capabilities are proven to accelerate user growth and lower acquisition costs by increasing app visibility and app installation conversion rates within the global app stores, according to Brett Caine, Airship CEO.

"In fact," Caine wrote in a blog post, "nearly every app Gummicube has engaged with has performed 2–3X better compared to the previously 'fully optimized' landing pages that were guided by competitive ASO tools. Enterprise customers have validated these impressive results by helping Gummicube nearly double revenue year-over-year and execute on plans to nearly double their 80 ASO-expert headcount this year."

Airship’s App Experience Platform includes customer journey orchestration, no-code native app experience creation and app UX experimentation.

Gummicube employees have joined Airship, with co-founders Dave Bell and Anh Nguyen becoming VPs and co-general managers of the Gummicube business unit at Airship.

Khoros Announced as TikTok’s Marketing Partner

Khoros, which provides digital-first customer engagement software and services, has announced it is now a badged partner to integrate with the Content Marketing specialty that is part of the TikTok Marketing Partner Program. It's a new specialty that includes new TikTok API integrations.

“It’s more important than ever for marketers to create content that feels native to each channel — TikTok is no exception," Jack Blaha, CEO at Khoros, said in a press release. "As one of the fastest-growing channels, TikTok is becoming integral for marketers’ digital strategy, which is why becoming an official partner was an easy decision. We’re excited to expand the breadth of channels our Khoros platform supports to include TikTok, so our customers can have a holistic view of their campaigns and create authentic connections across all channels.”

Features include:

TikTok publishing: Schedule and publish TikTok content.

Schedule and publish TikTok content. TikTok analytics: Track brand-owned TikTok handles, analytics and performance, and report on all channels and campaigns.

Track brand-owned TikTok handles, analytics and performance, and report on all channels and campaigns. Comment monitoring and moderation: View, monitor and respond to comments on brand-owned TikTok content.

TikTok and Sprinklr Expand Partnership

Speaking of TikTok...

Sprinklr, a unified customer experience management platform, has also announced an expanded partnership with TikTok as an official partner in its new TikTok Content Marketing specialty.

Previously, brands were managing content natively on TikTok. Through this integration, Sprinklr clients will be able to:

Manage: Organize, schedule and publish content on TikTok

Organize, schedule and publish content on TikTok Understand: Access and track customer profile and video metrics in real time for organic and paid content

Access and track customer profile and video metrics in real time for organic and paid content Respond: Monitor and engage with comments in order to connect and grow with the TikTok community

“The ability to manage content on TikTok has been one of the most in-demand features for Sprinklr customers, and we’re thrilled to grow our partnership with TikTok by expanding upon our strong advertising capabilities with additional content marketing support,” Jim Tomanchek, VP, global strategic alliances for social and messaging channels at Sprinklr, said in a press release. “As we continue to enhance Sprinklr’s platform, we’re always focused on strengthening our partnerships to help brands deliver human experiences by engaging with customers on the channels of their choice.”