IBM’s sold-off marketing software has reappeared. IBM sold its marketing and commerce software to Centerbridge Partners in April, who debuted the offerings as “Acoustic” this week. Acoustic’s team includes former IBM executives.

Acoustic will feature an open technology ecosystem that connects data and provides a way to understand customers, according to officials. Mark Simpson is Acoustic’s CEO. Previously, he served as a VP in Watson Commerce and Watson Marketing.

Martech solutions in the new company include:

Acoustic Marketing Cloud Acoustic Campaign (formerly Campaign Automation) Acoustic Experience Analytics (formerly Tealeaf) Acoustic Content (formerly Content Hub) Acoustic Personalization (formerly Real-Time Personalization) Acoustic Journey Analytics Acoustic Digital Analytics Acoustic Exchange (formerly Universal Behavior Exchange)

Acoustic Lifecycle Pricing (formerly DemandTec)

Acoustic Lifecycle Promotion (formerly DemandTec)

Acoustic Payments (formerly Payments Gateway

In other customer experience software news ...

Salesforce Updates PRM Product

Salesforce has introduced three new features to its Partner Relationship Management PRM product, built on Sales Cloud. It is designed to deliver intelligent insights and visibility to brands’ partners.

It includes an Einstein Analytics for Partners tool that helps partners identify and prioritize leads by surfacing AI-driven insights. It also includes Self-Service Reports, which are designed to help partners explore their data and better analyze, manage and expand their business. Salesforce’s PRM package also includes Quip for Salesforce, a real-time collaboration between a company and its partners.

Moz Announces Local Market Analytics

Moz, a search engine optimization technology provider, has launched Local Market Analytics, a tool designed to show performance within and across local markets through automated hyper-local search engine results pages (SERP) tracking and analytics, data visualizations and competitive insights for both location-based and online-only businesses. It includes multi-sampling of local SERPs per keyword and hyper-local search volume down to the neighborhood level.

Adobe Partners with Avanade, Microsoft and Accenture

Adobe has partnered with Avanade, Microsoft and Accenture in order to help mutual customers get value from Adobe and Microsoft’s digital business solutions and benefit from combined capabilities in customer experience management.

Avanade will build an Adobe practice, connecting Adobe Experience Cloud with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Azure. Another integration includes Adobe Campaign (part of Marketing Cloud in Experience Cloud) and Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Dentsu Aegis Network Acquires Ugam

Dentsu Aegis Network has acquired a majority stake in India-based Ugam, a B2B and B2C data and analytics company. Ugam will join Merkle, a marketing agency and part of Dentsu Aegis Network. With more than 1,800 employees in India, the United States, and Australia, Ugam represents one of the largest transactions in Merkle’s history.

Ugam’s analytical sophistication and proprietary frameworks and tools will add new capabilities to Merkle’s existing service lines. It is designed to bring a scaled analytics-based services layer for M1, Dentsu Aegis Network’s people-based insights, planning, activation, and measurement platform. The business will now become Ugam, a Merkle Company, led by Sunil Mirani, co-founder and chief executive officer, reporting to Craig Dempster, president, Merkle Americas.

Amperity Earns $50M Series C

Customer Data Platform provider Amperity has raised $50 million from Tiger Global Management, Goldman Sachs, Declaration Partners (an investment firm backed by David Rubenstein), Madera Technology Partners, Madrona Venture Group and investor Lee Fixel. This brings the CDP provider’s total funding to $87M.

Aprimo Promotes Ed Breault to CMO

Aprimo, a content, operations and performance provider, has promoted Ed Breault to CMO. Breault has been with Aprimo since 2006, most recently serving as VP, head of marketing, industry solutions and strategy.

Breault will be tasked with executing on marketing strategies across the company, growth helping customers navigate their own digital marketing initiatives. He’ll focus on developing influencer relationships, AI-powered demand generation programs and global ABM campaigns, as well as conversational marketing.