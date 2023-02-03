OpenAI, arguably the most popular artificial intelligence (AI) research and deployment company on the planet, has announced the launch of ChatGPT Plus, a pilot subscription plan for ChatGPT that will be available at a cost of $20 per month. Free access to ChatGPT will still be offered, but ChatGPT Plus subscribers will receive additional benefits including access to ChatGPT during peak times, faster response times and priority access to new features and improvements. The company will begin the process of inviting people from its waitlist over the coming weeks.

ChatGPT is an AI model trained on a large fraction of text from the internet. It uses a deep learning technique called Transformer, which allows it to generate natural language text similar to human writing. ChatGPT can help translate language, answer questions, summarize text, write creatively and more.

ChatGPT Plus is currently available to customers in the United States — but plans to expand access and support to additional countries and regions are in place.

Speaking of ChatGPT: Reuters reported ChatGPT is the fastest-growing consumer application of all-time. It reached 100 million monthly active users in January. About 13 million unique visitors used ChatGPT daily in January, up more than double from the prior month. TikTok took nine months to reach 100 million users. Instagram? 2.5 years.

Crisp Acquires Integral Group

Crisp, a company that analyzes retail data across the supply chain, has announced its acquisition of Integral Group, a provider of digital logistics and supply chain management services. According to company officials, the acquisition will allow Crisp to expand its supply chain visibility offerings as part of its strategy to offer a more comprehensive suite of services — while providing Integral Group with the ability to leverage Crisp's technology and scale its offerings to a larger customer base.

In a press release announcing the acquisition, officials said the partnership will provide customers with help tracking their shipments, monitor supplier performance and provide insights into their supply chain operations.

“We are gaining a very talented team with deep experience supporting customers in the EDI space,” Are Traasdahl, Crisp’s CEO and founder, said in a statement. “Combining EDI, point-of-sale and inventory data sets in one place can facilitate an entirely new, deeper set of insights to help brands optimize operations and realize new sales opportunities.”

Marin Software and Yahoo Integrate

Marin Software and Yahoo have announced the integration of their platforms to enhance programmatic ad campaign buying and optimization. According to company officials, the integration will allow marketers to manage their search and social campaigns on both Yahoo Gemini and Marin’s platform and leverage Marin’s cross-channel optimization capabilities.

“We are excited to renew our partnership with Yahoo and continue providing our customers with best-in-class advertising solutions that enable them to reach their target audiences more efficiently and effectively than ever before,” Chris Lien, CEO of Marin Software, said in a statement. “Our goal is always to provide brands and their agencies with industry-leading technology to manage and optimize their digital marketing programs in a single platform and give them a competitive edge in today’s digital marketplace. Working closely with Yahoo we will be able to jointly develop even more innovative products that deliver on this goal.”

Observe.AI Launches Real-Time AI

Observe.AI, an intelligence platform for contact centers, has announced the launch of its new Real-Time AI product suite, designed to help agents with customer interaction and boost productivity with live guidance, supervisor coaching and automated actions for after-call work.

According to company officials, Observe.AI’s Real-Time AI leverages historical insights and agent performance data to personalize live guidance and coaching. Additionally, they say it bolsters the supervisor’s impact on team performance through live call intelligence and coaching — and provides a bird's eye view of all live customer interactions.

“We believe agents are pivotal in transforming contact center performance. When you coach scientifically on specific agent skills — instead of generic, one-size-fits-all coaching — your KPIs will fall in line,” Swapnil Jain, CEO and co-founder of Observe.AI, said in a statement. “Observe.AI is changing real-time guidance by making it highly relevant to each and every agent, based on their actual performance data, so they are consistently coached in the right areas.”

Granify Debuts GRP

Granify Inc., a software platform company, has announced the launch of Granify Rapid Personalization (GRP) and the debut of Granify’s enhanced shopper profile. Company officials said GRP will allow the creation of personalized shopping experiences that can be tested and modified without requiring developers or technical resources — while its enhanced shopper profile will further enable retailers to provide optimized experiences to shoppers including those who are new, anonymous or loyal, without requiring them to log-in and without using third-party cookies.

“It’s clear that developer resource constraints are a constant pain point for retailers,” Jeff Lawrence, CEO and founder of Granify, said in a statement. “Retail teams have great ideas and understand the need to innovate to move their business forward but are often slowed significantly — Granify Rapid Personalization completely removes this constraint.”

Botify Launches Botify Activation

Botify, a performance marketing platform, has announced the launch of Botify Activation, a new suite within the Botify platform, that already includes Botfiy Analytics and Botify Intelligence.

According to company officials, Botify Activation connects insights about a website’s performance with making brands more discoverable online and provides brands with the ability to expedite how search engines discover and interpret website pages.

"Botify Activation has given us confidence that our strategic pages — ones that drive sales critical to our business — are being found by search engines and by potential buyers,” Dave Han, VP of product at Neiman Marcus Group, said in a statement. “We’ve seen substantial growth in revenue tied to these product pages, which is crucial during the holiday season and throughout the rest of the year.”

AiAdvertising Implements ChatGPT

AiAdvertising Inc., a digital marketing agency, has announced it will deploy ChatGPT from OpenAI as a tool for enhancing personas and persona-driven campaigns for its clients.

“ChatGPT is the most significant and disruptive AI technology of our generation. It truly helped tip the scale by encouraging mainstream adoption, appealing to the masses and making AI less intimidating and more user-friendly,” Jerry Hug, CEO of AiAdvertising, said in a statement. “We continue to explore and test many types of AI technology with the goal of integrating the best of breed into our platform. We plan to infuse the ChatGPT technology into our platform in various ways, from gaining market intelligence to improving persona narratives to generating persona-driven ad content, email campaigns, and landing page copy.”

Yobi Lands $2.37M

Yobi, an AI customer communications app, has announced that it raised a total of $2.37 million as part of its seed round led by HRC2139 Investments LLC and IRA Capital. Company officials said the capital will go toward several endeavors to enhance the app with a focus on incorporating generative artificial intelligence including expanding its team to include more AI engineers and MLOps.

“We are incredibly grateful to our investors who made this round a speedy and successful one, to the angel investors responsible for our initial funding round and to Dr. Zuckerberg and other advisors for their strategic counsel,” Ahmed Reza, co-founder and CEO of Yobi, said in a statement. “The vision of Yobi is of an AI-augmented business app that utilizes advanced technology to replicate and supplement human intelligence and decision-making abilities, helping to improve sales, customer service and revenue for businesses.”

LiveRamp Launches AWS Clean Rooms Solution

LiveRamp, a SaaS company, has announced the launch of a new partner solution for AWS Clean Rooms by Amazon Web Services (AWS). According to company officials, this solution allows customers to use LiveRamp’s transcoding and identity resolution capabilities within AWS Clean Rooms.

“We’re delighted to bring our mutual customers the capability to more securely collaborate with one another in AWS Clean Rooms to derive insights, deliver more personalized customer experiences, and more effectively measure marketing outcomes leveraging LiveRamp’s market leading identity resolution capabilities,” Katrina Cho, head of cloud partnerships at LiveRamp, said in a statement. “Support for AWS Clean Rooms gives customers a powerful approach to more effective media measurement and planning, fueled by access to new audience insights from key partners.”

Tealium Releases iQ Events

Tealium, a customer data platform (CDP), has announced the release of iQ Events, a no-code feature that allows users to collect and utilize zero and first party data. According to company officials, the new feature is part of the Tealium iQ Tag Management (TiQ) solutions and functions without requiring hundreds of lines of code.

“Getting started with iQ Events is as easy as just a few clicks, and it provides event listening capabilities built directly into the platform,” David Tawil, TiQ product manager, said in a statement. “iQ Events allows users to be very precise with the data they are collecting. In the data privacy-first world we live in, we want to give our customers the ability to take ownership of their data. Giving them this fine grain control and flexibility allows them to easily collect rich, clean, and actionable data in a responsible way.”

OneSignal Secures Investment

OneSignal, a customer engagement platform, has announced a new strategic investment from ServiceNow Ventures, extending the company's recent $50M Series C investment announced in September 2022. According to company officials, the additional funds will be used to accelerate OneSignal's go-to-market initiatives with a focus on omnichannel messaging and orchestration capabilities.

"A strong multi-channel presence is one of the most effective strategies for businesses to engage their stakeholders — buyers, users, employees — anyone who is a critical part of the enterprise value chain," George Deglin, CEO and co-founder of OneSignal, said in a statement. "The investment from ServiceNow Ventures allows us to continue scaling our automated omnichannel messaging platform even further so we can integrate more use cases and expand our global footprint to help organizations engage better."

