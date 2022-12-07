ChatGPT apparently has thoughts on all topics including voice of the customer. We asked OpenAI's chatbot to opine on VoC.

We've seen a lot from ChatGPT (Generative Pre-Trained Transformer) lately. This newest update of OpenAI's dialogue-based chatbot has been met with a mix of fear and awe, depending on how you feel about the future of artificial intelligence. We've seen users sharing their interactions with the chat app. It's created everything from songs, poems, essays and more. Users are testing the guardrails and limitations with some funny and cautionary results. Its answers aren't always correct as evidenced by StackOverflow's recent ban of the tool.

The very human responses and the speed at which it can complete complex tasks is impressive to say the least. In fact, some are saying it's poised to replace Google, others are concerned it may kill the college essay. Wherever you fall in the spectrum, it seems like this may be the shape of things to come.

By this time next year, every high school and college paper will be written by OpenAI's Chat GPT. — Eric Bahn :yellow_heart: (@ericbahn) December 2, 2022

So what does ChatGPT think about enterprise voice of the customer? I asked it earlier today to create a 1,000-word essay on how to create a voice of the customer program, and it did so in seemingly no time at all. However, much to the chagrin of this editor, it only delivered 521 words. Oh, the realism.

Creating a voice of the customer (VoC) program for an enterprise organization involves several key steps, including identifying the goals and objectives of the program, determining who the customers are and how they will be engaged, and implementing processes for collecting and analyzing customer feedback. By following these steps, organizations can develop a comprehensive VoC program that will help them better understand and meet the needs of their customers.



The first step in creating a VoC program is to identify the goals and objectives of the program. This will help ensure that the program is aligned with the overall strategy and goals of the organization, and will provide a clear direction for the program. For example, the goal of a VoC program might be to improve customer satisfaction, reduce churn, or increase revenue.



Once the goals and objectives of the program have been identified, the next step is to determine who the customers are and how they will be engaged. This will involve identifying the different customer segments that the organization serves, and developing a plan for engaging with each segment. For example, an enterprise organization might have different customers for its B2B and B2C products, and will need to develop separate plans for engaging with each group.



Once the customer segments have been identified and plans for engaging with them have been developed, the next step is to implement processes for collecting and analyzing customer feedback. This will involve implementing mechanisms for soliciting feedback from customers, such as surveys or customer interviews, and developing processes for analyzing the feedback and identifying trends and patterns.



One important aspect of collecting and analyzing customer feedback is to ensure that the feedback is representative of the broader customer base. This can be achieved through sampling, where a representative sample of customers is selected for feedback, or through stratified sampling, where feedback is collected from different segments of the customer base.



Once the feedback has been collected and analyzed, the next step is to use the insights gained to make improvements to the organization's products, services, and processes. This might involve making changes to existing products or services, or developing new ones. For example, if customer feedback indicates that certain features are lacking in a product, the organization might develop those features and release an updated version of the product.



In addition to using the insights gained from customer feedback to make improvements, it is also important to share the results of the VoC program with other parts of the organization. This can help to ensure that the insights are used to inform decision making and drive improvements across the organization.



Overall, creating a VoC program for an enterprise organization involves several key steps, including identifying the goals and objectives of the program, determining who the customers are and how they will be engaged, implementing processes for collecting and analyzing customer feedback, and using the insights gained to make improvements and share the results with other parts of the organization. By following these steps, organizations can develop a comprehensive VoC program that will help them better understand and meet the needs of their customers.

So what do you think? Did it hit the mark?

