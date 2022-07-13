About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
Two young men enjoy a sunny day at the nature. One man is scooting down tending to a fire, while the other in the background is sitting. They are on beach sand with a forest in the background.
Editorial

Cheap Beer and Recessions: How to Survive and Thrive With Exceptional Customer Experience

5 minute read
Justin Racine avatar
July 13, 2022
Customer Experience
With recessions, brands will be challenged to compete against low-cost competitors and customer spending pullbacks.

In 2008 I turned 21, which is widely known as the legal drinking age in most places. Coincidentally, it also happened to be right smack in the middle of the "great recession," which added extra budget hardships for us newly turned 21-year-olds looking to explore our legal drinking age shenanigans.

At any rate, we had to adapt as cash -trapped college students. We still wanted to have fun and live the "full college experience," but had to do so on an even tighter budget.

Instead of Stella Artois, we drank Keystone Light. Instead of Don Julio, we drank Jose Cuervo (you get the point).

Correlation Between Old School Experience and Brand Success

However, the real interesting and unexpected thing happened many years later, when all our college roommates got together again for a long weekend in upstate Vermont. In our 30s and all working steady jobs, we could now afford Stella and Don Julio if we so desired — however, as a group we collectively decided to relive our glory college years and grab a case of Keystone Light. As we sat around a campfire by the lake, we sipped our less-than-average beer and reminisced about funny stories, times and college life “back in the day.”

This campfire hangout and low-cost beer are key, however, and both apply directly to how your brand can survive and thrive during the recession. For our friend group, we consciously activated parts of our brain that remembered experiences we had with Keystone Light beer and purchased the product again years later. Maybe one day when we have children, and they are of legal drinking age, we will share a Keystone Light with them. Maybe one day when one of our friends gets married, we'll share a Keystone Light at the wedding reception.

Related Article: The Key to CX Success? Planning the Entire Customer Journey

Disruption Breeds Customer Experience Opportunity

There’s no question a recession is imminent. With interest rates, rent and gas reaching decade-high amounts — it’s not a matter of if, but when. With recessions, brands will be challenged to compete against low-cost competitors and customer spending pullbacks.

However, you can leverage the example above, of my friends and our story, as inspiration and an action plan to survive this upcoming recession.

Here are three ways to lay foundational elements during a recession to help you survive and thrive:

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
message-happy
Jul
13
How to Hyper-Personalize Your Customer Communications Across Channels
Are you leveraging deep customer insights to hyper-personalize your communications? Or are you still just talking to a segment?
Webinar
How CX Leaders Can Leverage Data Privacy & Personalization to Drive CX Best Practices
Jul
19
How CX Leaders Can Leverage Data Privacy & Personalization to Drive CX Best Practices
How to listen to customers, gain their trust, and sell more efficiently
Webinar
How to Explain Composable Commerce to Your Executives
Jul
20
How to Explain Composable Commerce to Your Executives
What is composable commerce, and how can you get your team on board?
Webinar
asapp-support
Jul
26
Unlocking the Power of AI in the Contact Center
Learn how some of the world's most beloved brands are setting the bar for employee engagement.
Webinar
Omnichannel Personalized Experiences: 3 Components of a Winning eCommerce Platform
Jul
27
Omnichannel Personalized Experiences: 3 Components of a Winning eCommerce Platform
Understand ways to measure and optimize your e-commerce efforts
Webinar
nintext-process
Jul
28
Beat the Great Resignation with Process Improvement
Learn why employees are still resigning in 2022
Webinar
message-happy
Jul
13
How to Hyper-Personalize Your Customer Communications Across Channels
Are you leveraging deep customer insights to hyper-personalize your communications? Or are you still just talking to a segment?
Webinar
How CX Leaders Can Leverage Data Privacy & Personalization to Drive CX Best Practices
Jul
19
How CX Leaders Can Leverage Data Privacy & Personalization to Drive CX Best Practices
How to listen to customers, gain their trust, and sell more efficiently
Webinar
message-happy
Jul
13
How to Hyper-Personalize Your Customer Communications Across Channels
Are you leveraging deep customer insights to hyper-personalize your communications? Or are you still just talking to a segment?
Webinar
How CX Leaders Can Leverage Data Privacy & Personalization to Drive CX Best Practices
Jul
19
How CX Leaders Can Leverage Data Privacy & Personalization to Drive CX Best Practices
How to listen to customers, gain their trust, and sell more efficiently
Webinar
How to Explain Composable Commerce to Your Executives
Jul
20
How to Explain Composable Commerce to Your Executives
What is composable commerce, and how can you get your team on board?
Webinar
message-happy
Jul
13
How to Hyper-Personalize Your Customer Communications Across Channels
Are you leveraging deep customer insights to hyper-personalize your communications? Or are you still just talking to a segment?

1. Listen to your customers: This never truly stops, and during times like a recession, you MUST be listening to what customers want and desire. Look at your analytics and KPIs, talk to your customer service team and listen to what they are hearing from customers. Talk directly to your customers and understand what is truly driving hardships for them. Gathering this information will be critical to helping you determine what opportunities you must create to deliver exceptional experiences.

2. Disruption breeds opportunity: Disruption will always cause challenges, but will also foster opportunity. For your brand, don't just focus on continuing to create connections with your customers; focus on creating new ways to connect. If customers are price sensitive, offer different product options that could save them some cash. If customers are worried about making payments in full, explore alternate payment opportunities that allow customers to pay over time. Become creative with ways to keep your customers coming back, and make it hard for them to leave by creating experiences they are unlikely to find elsewhere.

3. Promote and plan: It may seem counterintuitive to spend more on promotions and advertising during a recession, but you must double down on newly-found opportunities with your customers. If your current set of consumers finds value in your new approach/models, other folks will, too. You need to spread the word through an omni-channel digital marketing approach that drives new customers to your site, customers that look and act like the folks you have been servicing. Then, you must plan for the future post-recession. How might your customer sentiment change? What wants or desires will change or shift? Though this may be easier said than done, look to leverage consumer feedback loops and data to create a post-recession customer experience approach and plan.

At the end of the day, what’s most important to consumers is that your brand is building experiences based upon direct feedback. Customers want and need to felt heard and will actualize this by interacting with experiences you’re creating that are in line with their expectations during this recession. That’s what customer experience is all about.

Humphrey Bogart once said, “The problem with the world is that everyone is a few drinks behind.” Take page out of Bogie's book: don’t be behind of your customer expectations during this recession. Instead, create solutions that solve your customer's problems, and I promise they will raise a glass to your brand and say, “Here’s looking at you, kid.”

Even if that glass is filled with Keystone Light.

About the author

Justin Racine

Justin Racine serves as Senior Commerce Consultant at Perficient, a global digital consulting firm serving enterprise clients throughout North America. At Perficient, Justin helps clients achieve their business goals through commerce-enabled technologies.

Tags

customer experiencecustomer loyaltycxmvoice of the customerdxmdigital marketing

Featured Research

Featured research
eBook
How to Make Every Survey a Top Customer Experience
Engage at the Right Moment
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
How to Stay Ahead of Ecommerce in 2022 and Beyond
Thrive in the Face of Change
Read now
Featured research
Buyer's Guide
Content Style Guide
The path to creating consistent and engaging customer experiences
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of Digital Customer Experience
Data and insights from top executives
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Employee Retention
How to Earn Employee Trust & Retain Top Talent
Read now
Featured research
Buyer's Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2022 Q1)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of the Digital Workplace
1,200+ executives offer a compelling snapshot of where we are and how DX leaders are different in their approaches
Read now
Featured research
eBook
How to Make Every Survey a Top Customer Experience
Engage at the Right Moment
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
How to Stay Ahead of Ecommerce in 2022 and Beyond
Thrive in the Face of Change
Read now
Featured research
Buyer's Guide
Content Style Guide
The path to creating consistent and engaging customer experiences
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of Digital Customer Experience
Data and insights from top executives
Read now