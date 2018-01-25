Catching up on the latest customer experience software news. PHOTO: Bob Doran

New York City-based video advertising company Clinch hopes to break through the engagement noise on Facebook with its release of Clinch for Facebook, a video personalization engine built for Facebook and Instagram. Company officials said the platform allows for A/B testing and generates personalized campaigns (both video and display) using Facebook formats such as Canvas, Collections and Instagram Stories. It includes analytics and insights regarding client data segments.

Users can personalize videos on Facebook using a combination of Facebook data, third-party data as well as their own first-party data. Customizations include highlighting different messages, graphics, call to actions and can help Facebook users to drive toward the closest location where a product or service is sold.

Clinch's new platform takes advantage of the Facebook Marketing API Accelerator, which encourages the development of technologies to support advertisers. Clinch for Facebook integrates with Facebook’s API.

In other customer experience software news ...

TrustArc Launches GDPR Solution

San Francisco-based TrustArc, a data privacy management company, has announced the TrustArc Individual Rights Manager. It is intended to help companies address data subject access rights requests in accordance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The solution includes:

Regulatory assessment templates, recommended remediations and a case management workflow.

Access to consultants to help respond to data subject access requests in line with GDPR requirements.

It is part of the TrustArc Privacy Platform, which also provides solutions for conducting data protection impact assessments, creating data flow maps and producing GDPR compliance reports.

Amdocs Launches DigitalONE

St. Louis-based Amdocs, which provides software and services to communications and media companies, has announced Amdocs DigitalONE, a digital enablement platform for customer care and commerce which spans the order lifecycle. It helps communications and media companies deliver digital experiences.

DigitalONE includes a microservices-based architecture and a DevOps environment. The platform itself is also cloud native to allow for scale on demand to support changing activity levels. It also includes open source technologies and exposes APIs that comply with TM Forum standards.

DigitalONE is composed of:

Digital microservices layer incorporating all care and commerce flows spanning ordering and product catalog processes.

Omnichannel widget-based digital experience layer servicing agents and customers with visual web presentations of these flows.

A layer with channel-specific applications for self-service, retail, social, call centers and chatbots.

Monetate Drives Digital to Physical Personalization

Personalization software provider Monetate announced enhancements to the Monetate Intelligent Personalization Engine. The solution aims to help organizations bridge the gap between brick-and-mortar and digital experiences.

The New York City-based company launched Engine in April 2017. According to company officials, it now helps link customers’ online behavior to in-store experiences by notifying local stores via their clienteling app when a particular user browsed specific items online. The product can now trigger relevant push notifications leveraging geofencing and enables a point of sale feedback loop that ensures that online product recommendations and email promotions can be individualized to reflect in-store purchases.

Zylo Secures $9.3M Series A

Indianapolis-based Zylo, an enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) optimization platform, has landed $9.3 million in a Series A funding round. The round was led by Bessemer Venture Partners with participation from Salesforce Ventures and the Slack Fund. Repeat investors include High Alpha Capital, GGV, SV Angel and Hyde Park Venture Partners.

Byron Deeter of Bessemer Venture Partners will join Zylo’s Board of Directors.

The Zylo platform is designed to give companies records of all SaaS and cloud-based software they use. Zylo officials said they will use the raised funds to significantly grow its entire team, with a priority on the customer success and engineering teams, as well as expand its platform.