Five medals hang from ribbons suspended int he air on a blue-green background
Feature

CMSWire's Top 10 Voice of the Customer Articles of 2022

4 minute read
Michelle Hawley avatar
December 30, 2022
Customer Experience
Checking out the top 10 most popular voice of the customer articles on CMSWire from 2022.

It’s been a hectic year. 

We experienced aftershocks from COVID-19, with new outbreaks, product shortages and a workforce entirely unsure if they want to (or are willing to) return to the office. Jobs are left unfilled while prices for just about everything continue to rise. 

And these world changes translate to customer changes — shifts in attitudes, shopping habits and, yes, the need to be heard. 

Voice of the Customer (VoC) programs allow brands to tap into customers’ thoughts and feelings and deliver exceptional experiences. That’s why it’s a topic we faithfully cover.

According to our readers, these are the top VoC stories from 2022 that you don’t want to miss. 

10. B2B Supply Chain Issues? Consider These CX Solutions

Supply chain issues were par for the course in 2022 — and look poised to remain in 2023 — with shortages of semiconductors, aluminum, eggs, even workers. B2B companies that can’t source supplies face disappointing customers, losing current orders and losing future revenue. 

But all is not lost. Businesses can keep customers satisfied despite times of uncertainty with four customer experience (CX) strategies. 

9. Is Your Voice of the Customer Program Silent?

VoC programs help organizations get a full view of their customers, including their needs, wants, behaviors and challenges. But how individual companies collect and use VoC data varies dramatically. 

If you want to ensure your voice of the customer program delivers real results, look to the VoC Holy Grail.

8. NLP and Text Analytics Enhance VoC Programs, Boost CX Engagement 

Voice of the customer doesn’t have to rely on surveys alone.

With natural language processing and artificial intelligence, brands can expand upon their customer experience insights. These tools uncover trends, avoid bias, analyze sentiment and much more. How are they reshaping VoC as we know it?

7. Continuous Monitoring Strategy Makes VoC Returns Richer

What’s the goal of a VoC program? To understand your customers completely. But you can’t do that with a single survey or at a handful of touchpoints. Instead, you need a continuous monitoring strategy. 

Continuous monitoring allows a company to pick up on customer signals in real-time, change their strategy and deliver before competitors step in.

6. Align Your Voice of the Customer Initiative With Your Customers

VoC is great for capturing customer perceptions during interactions with your brand. But VoC doesn’t have to focus on the past. Backed by the right data, it can also help brands predict the future. Discover exactly what data you need to anticipate your customers’ shifting needs and expectations. 

5. A Look at the Way Organizations Are Using Voice of the Customer

Voice of the customer is a well-known concept — it can drive product innovation, generate demand, lead to higher retention. But what does a VoC program look like in action?

From organizing customer journey feedback to replacing cookies, discover how some businesses are successfully using voice of the customer.

4. 4 Ways to Drive Better Voice of the Customer Feedback

Your VoC program is only as strong as the feedback you collect. And if you’re only hearing from a small subset of your audience, chances are you aren’t gathering enough data to achieve rich insights.

Is it possible to drive more responses — and higher quality responses — from customers?

3. Voice of the Customer Paradigm Shift: Transactional to Sentiment

COVID pushed digital-first strategies to the forefront. And that trend isn’t going away anytime soon. Yet with all of the convenience the digital world provides, customers still just want quick resolutions to their problems — along with a little empathy.

Brands that want to understand how their customers feel — and adapt to meet customer needs quickly — must shift from a transactional model to a sentiment-based one.

2. How Digital Voice Technology Is Changing Customer Service

We’re all familiar with interactive voice technology — press 1 for English, press 2 for Spanish. But voice technology has come a long way in 2022.

Today’s AI-driven voicebots can interact with customers on a new level, routing calls more effectively, resolving inquiries faster and freeing up worker time. But the tech does come with a few challenges.

1. Voice of the Customer: What Is It and Why Does It Matter for CX?

It’s your ultimate guide to everything voice of the customer — what it is, how it works and what it takes to create a successful VoC program. From higher customer retention to increased profits, you’ll find out exactly why you need to start or optimize your VoC strategy today. 

