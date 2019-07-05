Contentsquare, a digital experience insights platform, acquired Israel-based experience analytics company Clicktale. This comes a week after Contentsquare announced the acquisition of Pricing Assistant, a pricing optimization and merchandising solution. The combination of Contentsquare and Clicktale will give ecommerce and digital teams an understanding of customer behavior on their app as well as their web and mobile platforms. Clicktale helps customers reduce friction in the buying journey; Contentsquare discovers unseen opportunities to improve conversion and optimize content performance, according to company officials.

In other customer experience software news ...

Dun & Bradstreet Closes Lattice Engines Acquisition

Speaking of acquisitions, Dun & Bradstreet completed the acquisition of Lattice Engines, which will give the company capabilities in AI-powered targeting, B2B segmentation and analysis and the downstream integrations required to activate personalized campaigns. Dun & Bradstreet’s digital identity resolution will directly feed Lattice Engine’s AI-powered models for audience prioritization. Lattice Engine’s access to the Dun & Bradstreet Data Cloud will enable customers to acquire new company and contact look-alikes.

Leadspace Acquires ReachForce

Leadspace, a B2B Customer Data Platform, acquired ReachForce, a private company with complementary B2B data solutions. Leadspace will add ReachForce team members, technology and add an Austin, Texas, office to the Leadspace locations in San Francisco and Hod Hasharon, Israel.

ReachForce customers will now be able to access data sources and signals on the Leadspace customer data platform (CDP), benefit from Leadspace’s AI and analytics offerings for predictive and persona modeling and scoring.

Constellation Software Acquires Cake

Constellation Software Inc., a provider of software and services, acquired CAKE, a marketing software provider. CAKE offers performance marketing software and solutions for affiliate marketing, lead generation and multichannel marketing. Constellation acquires and manages industry-specific software businesses. CAKE plans to leverage the investment by Constellation to build out its product roadmap in areas like CAKE’s infrastructure, support mechanisms and engineering.

JUICE Joins Facebook's Marketing Partner Program

JUICE, a digital marketing agency, joined Facebook's new Marketing Partner Program. JUICE, already a Facebook Preferred Partner, will now be able to boost their marketing on Facebook as well as other places. Facebook's Marketing Partner Program connects customers with companies in focus areas such as campaign management, creative platforms, messaging and measurement.

Kentico Boosts DX Platform

Kentico Software announced the launch of Kentico 12 Service Pack, which company officials said will enhance its digital experience platform for marketers and developers. Marketers will get better content management and more independence from developers. Kentico 12 Service Pack includes its Model-View-Controller (MVC) core development model. Since Kentico 6, the company has developed MVC functionality within the product. It also includes A/B testing, page templates and new selectors and components.