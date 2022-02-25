Agile content management system software provider Contentstack has announced it is now available on Microsoft Azure. Contentstack, a multi-cloud SaaS CMS, now offers customers the choice to run their software on either Azure or Amazon Web Services (AWS). Customers receive the same functionality, pricing and packaging structure on each cloud infrastructure, according to company officials.



Microsoft Azure is the second largest provider of cloud infrastructure. Contentstack enables companies to use a MACH approach (microservices, API-first, cloud-native and headless) and choose a cloud provider.

"Azure is continuing to grow market share as a leading cloud provider and businesses are increasingly looking for CMS solutions that run on the platform," Nishant Patel, Chief Technology Officer for Contentstack, said in a press release.

"Contentstack already has the highest flexibility of cloud infrastructure options on AWS, offering public, dedicated and private cloud options in both North American and European instances. Now with added support for Azure public cloud in North America, we are meeting the high demand from retailers and consumer brands who ask for an alternative to Amazon, and large enterprises with strategic connections to Microsoft who want to replace their old-school CMS with an agile option."

Company officials claim that since Contentstack is cloud-agnostic, customers are inoculated against vendor lock-in. Contentstack's Azure offering falls under ISO27001 certification, and the company is working to achieve SOC2 Type II certification by mid-2022, according to company officials.

Contentstack is a founding member of the MACH Alliance.

Litmus Launches New Email Capabilities

Email marketing software provider Litmus has announced new capabilities in a move designed to boost personalized brand experiences and increase efficiencies in email workflow and creation.

Litmus Personalize, a tool that is a result of the acquired Kickdynamic solution, aims to improve engagement among email subscribers and allow marketers to create personalized, AI-driven emails. Litmus has also added Email Performance Indicators in the Litmus Integrated Insights report and has enhanced ESP Sync to streamline the building, reviewing and testing of emails.

"It's no secret that personalization and automation are the two most critical components to a successful marketing program, regardless of size or vertical," Erik Nierenberg, CEO of Litmus, said in a press release. "With Litmus Personalize, we're elevating the opportunities and impact of email for every marketing team by helping them create data-infused, subscriber-led dynamic content for their customers."

Litmus's new product updates include:

Litmus Personalize: Extracts the latest data from marketers' CRMs, product feeds and more to automate email content creation from a single HTML tag. Predictive Recommendations automatically surfaces products.

Extracts the latest data from marketers' CRMs, product feeds and more to automate email content creation from a single HTML tag. Predictive Recommendations automatically surfaces products. Email Performance Indicators: Now available in Litmus's Integrated Insights, the tool surfaces visual badges to inform users which emails are performing well — or poorly — with suggested follow-up actions.

Now available in Litmus's Integrated Insights, the tool surfaces visual badges to inform users which emails are performing well — or poorly — with suggested follow-up actions. ESP Sync: Users can choose which folder to sync their emails for ESPs, including SFMC, Marketo, Eloqua, Hubspot and Mailchimp. This makes it easier to build, test and review emails without having to switch between tools.

Users can choose which folder to sync their emails for ESPs, including SFMC, Marketo, Eloqua, Hubspot and Mailchimp. This makes it easier to build, test and review emails without having to switch between tools. Analyze tab redesign: Reflects actionable dashboards and access to insights.

SugarCRM Launches SugarOutfitters Software Marketplace

AI-driven CRM platform provider SugarCRM has announced the global launch of the SugarOutfitters software marketplace. The marketplace is now wholly owned by SugarCRM, following the acquisition of the platform from Fanatical Labs.

SugarOutfitters is a curated marketplace of third-party apps and add-ons. The apps undergo a certification process to be validated as interoperable with the SugarCRM platform. It includes more than 200 add-on solutions, including capabilities ranging from computer telephony integration, chat and SMS functionality, to multi-factor authentication and sales territory management.

SugarCRM's marketplace also includes user reviews, streamlined ecommerce purchasing and recurring billing, free trials and how-to articles.

“Our mission at SugarCRM is to help companies achieve a high-definition customer experience by providing the CRM platform that does the work and makes the hard things easy,” Clint Oram, Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder of SugarCRM, said in a press release.

Sugar plans to recruit new vendors to offer more apps and add-on solutions for SugarOutfitters.

Jabmo Joins the ON24 Partner Network

Account-Based Marketing (ABM) provider Jabmo, which offers solutions to the manufacturing and life sciences industries, has announced it is integrating the Jabmo Omnichannel ABM Platform with the ON24 platform. As part of the ON24 Partner Network, Jabmo joins an ecosystem of more than 40 sales and marketing agencies, solutions integrators and software companies. Jabmo is the first integrated ABM partner in the ON24 Partner Network at the premier level, according to company officials.

"With the uncertainty of COVID-19, cancellations of in-person trade shows and the rise in the remote workforce, virtual events have become a critical channel for revenue teams to engage with key accounts," Nick Heys, CEO and Founder of Jabmo, said in a press release. "ON24 is now our preferred partner for webinars and virtual events because we both share similar customers and expertise in the manufacturing and life sciences verticals."

The integration of ON24 into Jabmo’s Omnichannel ABM platform provides revenue teams with account activity, including both known and anonymous buying group members. The ON24 partnership adds to Jabmo’s existing omnichannel tracking capabilities including website, IP-based advertising, marketing automation, Google, LinkedIn and Meta.

The ON24 Partner Network provides a network of partners to integrate solutions and unite first-person data with the ON24 platform.

“Jabmo is leading the way in omnichannel Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and helping marketers reach, engage and grow revenue with their key accounts,” Kris Jenkins, Global Head of Strategic Alliances and Business Development at ON24, said in a press release. “Jabmo and ON24 combine powerful digital engagement and ABM capabilities for marketers to better understand their audiences and use first-person insights to convert more prospects into buyers.”

Commercetools Appoints Jen Jones As First Chief Marketing Officer

Digital commerce platform Commercetools has announced the appointment of Jen Jones as the company's first Chief Marketing Officer.

Commercetools achieved unicorn status in 2021 as a privately held company worth over $1 billion. Jones, who has more than two decades of B2B technology marketing experience, will remain in the US, reporting directly to Dirk Hoerig, CEO and co-founder at Commercetools.

Jones previously served as the CMO of Dataminr. Prior to Dataminr, she served as SVP of corporate marketing at Cision and as director of industry product marketing at Oracle Marketing Cloud.

"At Commercetools, I have the opportunity to combine my passion for cutting-edge technology with my belief that great brands are grounded in anticipating and serving their customers' needs," Jones said in a press release.

"By building a world-class marketing team, we will be able to accelerate our strong growth and establish Commercetools’ position as the superior company serving as the ecommerce backbone to some of the world’s largest and most innovative commerce companies. I’m excited for the journey ahead to support our customers in realizing the immense benefits of modernizing their customer buying experience."