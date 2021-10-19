Coveo, an AI-powered search provider, has announced the acquisition of Qubit, which provides AI-powered personalization technology for merchandizing teams. Coveo and Qubit’s combined ecommerce experience provides solutions for retailers. Merchandizers can deploy their promotions, test what’s working and iterate using the combined technologies.

According to company officials, benefits of the acquisition include:

Expansion of the Coveo Relevance CloudTM

Access to AI-powered commerce search that detects shopper intent and determines individual context

Allows merchandizing teams to shape the shopper journey, from personalized search to product and content recommendations, from guided browsing to product listing pages, all optimized through A/B and multivariate testing and analytics

The ability to engage shoppers across expanding digital touch points, from chatbot to mobile applications, from digital store to marketplaces, all enabled through plug-in UI components, headless API and open commerce support

Approximately 90 Qubit employees will be joining Coveo, bringing the total number of Coveo employees to more than 750 located around the world.

VHT Acquires Survey Dynamix

VHT, which provides customer-experience software, has acquired Survey Dynamix, a provider of customer-feedback technology based in Brisbane, Australia. The acquisition enhances VHT’s Mindful customer callback capabilities by adding real-time customer surveys to its suite of customer experience (CX) services.

Survey Dynamix has conducted more than 38 million surveys in the last 12 months for brands that include AIG, Allergan, Blucora, Coca-Cola, HelloFresh, Pfizer, Shipt and Xerox. Founded in 2016 by Alasdair Boyd and Alex Romanov, Survey Dynamix is a customer feedback platform that integrates with contact center and CX systems. The Survey Dynamix interface lets CX teams create and conduct personalized customer surveys.

Alida Announces $20 Million Equity Investment

Alida, which provides customer experience management solutions, has announced the closing of a new $20 million Series D funding round by Round13 Growth Fund, a late-stage growth equity investment fund, part of the Round13 Capital family of funds.

The funding round will accelerate Alida’s global growth trajectory and build on the company’s product roadmap to deliver SaaS solutions in the Customer Experience Management (CXM) industry. Sanjiv Samant, managing partner of Round13 Capital, will be joining Alida’s Board of Directors.

West Monroe Announces Strategic Investment by MSD Partners

West Monroe, a digital consulting firm, has announced it has entered into an agreement with MSD Partners, under which the investment firm will make a strategic investment in West Monroe. Chairman and CEO Kevin McCarty and the rest of West Monroe’s senior management team will continue to lead the company following MSD’s investment.

West Monroe is a digital consulting firm with eight U.S. offices and 2,000 employees across the globe. MSD Partners pursues majority and strategic equity investments. The firm was founded in 2009 by the partners of MSD Capital, the family investment office for Michael Dell, Founder & CEO of Dell Technologies.

The investment into West Monroe will be used to expand the firm’s global product development platform via acquisitions, to advance skill-building programs for West Monroe employees to provide digital consulting services, and to drive enhancements to its offerings and Intellio® suite of assets, among other strategic imperatives.

HubSpot Announces CRM & Payments Enhancements at INBOUND

HubSpot, a CRM and marketing automation provider, announced product updates at its virtual INBOUND 2021 conference last week. It announced more advanced customization and controls for customers, including enhanced reporting capabilities and a new enterprise tier of its Operations Hub product. The company also introduced all-new customer experience-enhancing features like HubSpot Payments, custom surveys and customer portals.

It also announced the launch of HubSpot Payments, an end-to-end payment solution. Built natively as part of the HubSpot CRM platform, HubSpot Payments enables companies to accept payments in less time and with fewer tools, according to company officials.

Adobe Updates Adobe Experience Cloud With B2B Enhancements

Adobe is announcing the following B2B innovations for Adobe Experience Cloud:

B2P Edition of Adobe Real-time CDP: First-party person and account data from multiple Adobe and non-Adobe sources are brought together into a single view for creating and activating audiences across channels. Adobe also announced a B2P (Business-to-Person) Edition of Adobe Real-time CDP which gives brands targeting both consumers and business professionals a single offering for unifying and activating their customer profiles.

First-party person and account data from multiple Adobe and non-Adobe sources are brought together into a single view for creating and activating audiences across channels. Adobe also announced a B2P (Business-to-Person) Edition of Adobe Real-time CDP which gives brands targeting both consumers and business professionals a single offering for unifying and activating their customer profiles. B2B Product Recommendations Powered by Adobe Sensei: Product Recommendations for Adobe Commerce can now be set up to support a range of B2B needs and strategies. Adobe Commerce merchants can implement intelligent product recommendations that take into account a customers’ unique pricing and product assortments.

Product Recommendations for Adobe Commerce can now be set up to support a range of B2B needs and strategies. Adobe Commerce merchants can implement intelligent product recommendations that take into account a customers’ unique pricing and product assortments. More Synergy Between Adobe Experience Manager Forms and Adobe Sign: B2B brands can onboard new vendors through digital workflows and e-signatures. With Adobe Experience Manager Forms as a Cloud Service, documents requiring e-signatures can now be included in any site built with Experience Manager Sites.

B2B brands can onboard new vendors through digital workflows and e-signatures. With Adobe Experience Manager Forms as a Cloud Service, documents requiring e-signatures can now be included in any site built with Experience Manager Sites. Adobe Marketo Engage Streamlined with Experience Cloud: Adobe Marketo Engage’s next-generation UX began rolling out earlier this year and includes a new design consistent with Adobe Experience Cloud.

Treasure Data Announces Launch of CDP for Service

Treasure Data, an enterprise customer data platform (CDP), has announced the global launch of CDP for Service. It is designed to unify privacy-protected data across all customer touch points.

It acts as a smart customer data platform for all voice, chat and digital customer service systems, giving agents customer data from web and mobile browsing, marketing campaigns, earlier purchases, prior customer service or in-store interactions, according to company officials.