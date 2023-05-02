The Gist

The gig economy has rapidly transformed the way people work and do business, providing a range of opportunities and challenges for various industries. In the context of customer experience (CX), the gig economy has created a new landscape for businesses to connect with customers and deliver services.

We as CX professionals have the opportunity to work on a per-project basis, hourly basis as well providing experiences across various channels such as chat, email or phone. The global gig economy generated over $2.7 trillion in revenue in 2020, according to a report by McKinsey. From ride-sharing to delivery services, gig platforms have disrupted traditional models of customer service by offering on-demand, flexible services.

In this article, we will tap into some platforms to explore and highlight emerging best practices for businesses and professionals operating in this dynamic space.

Exploring Top Platforms for CX Gig Opportunities

I have been fortunate to succeed in the gig economy and see it evolve and believe it is essential for businesses to understand the state of CX and emerging trends to remain competitive in the industry. There are many independent contractor opportunities, which is a great pathway for people who have been years in the industry and have good network; however, if you are a newbie in this space, below are a few suggestions of platforms that offer incredible CX opportunities to explore the gig economy.

Upwork: Upwork is a freelance platform that offers a wide range of job opportunities, including CX jobs. CX professionals can create a profile and apply for gigs that match their skills and experience. Freelancer: Freelancer is another freelance platform that offers job opportunities for CX professionals. Fiverr: Fiverr is a marketplace that offers freelance services, including CX services. CX professionals can create a profile and offer their services to potential clients. PeoplePerHour: PeoplePerHour is a UK-based platform that offers freelance job opportunities, including CX jobs. Users can create a profile and apply for available gigs. Working Not Working: Working Not Working is a platform specifically designed for creative professionals, including CX professionals. Users can create a profile and apply for freelance opportunities that match their skills and experience. Task Rabbit: Task Rabbit is a platform that offers on-demand services, including CX services. CX professionals can sign up to become a Tasker and offer their services to customers in need of customer support.

To succeed in the gig economy, CX professionals should focus on delivering excellent experiences, stay up-to-date with the latest trends and constantly work on crafting the best CX practices. They can do this by attending industry conferences, networking with other professionals, and continuing their education through online courses and training programs.

Below are some of the latest trends in the CX gig economy for individuals, along with examples:

Training and Certification

Many gig economy platforms are offering training and certification programs for professionals, which can help to improve their skills and enhance their earning potential. For example, the ride-hailing platform Uber offers a range of training and certification programs for drivers, including its five-star rating system, which incentivizes drivers to provide exceptional service.

In-App Support

Many gig economy platforms now offer in-app support to their workers, which allows them to quickly and easily get help with any issues they may be experiencing. For example, the food delivery platform DoorDash offers in-app support to its delivery drivers, which includes a range of tools and resources to help them resolve any issues they may be experiencing.

Social Networks and Communities

Many gig economy platforms are now offering social networks and communities for their workers, which can help them to connect with other professionals and share tips and advice. For example, the ride-hailing platform Lyft offers a community forum for drivers, where they can share information and ideas with other drivers.

Increased CX Gig Earning Potential

As the gig economy continues to grow and evolve, many individuals are finding new opportunities to earn income and build their careers. For example, the freelancing platform Fiverr has expanded into new service areas, such as podcast editing and graphic design, providing new opportunities for professionals to showcase their skills and earn income.

Overall, the future of CX in the gig economy is likely to be defined by continued growth, increasing use of technology, and a greater emphasis on personalization and sustainability. As the CX industry evolves, experts will need to stay abreast of emerging trends and best practices to meet the evolving needs of customers and succeed in this industry.

