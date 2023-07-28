The Gist

Make your customers feel known. Customer success starts with recognizing individual consumers and making them feel valued.

Understand that “Yes, and…” isn’t reserved for improv. Sometimes, bending the rules to comply with customer needs is the make or break for good CX.

Speak carefully and deliberately. The way you phrase or frame certain responses can make or break a customer interaction.

As a customer service consultant and trainer, I’ve worked with business owners who want to transform their company into the “Four Seasons of Retail Banking” or the “Ritz-Carlton of ecommerce." Though, in all my years of doing this, not once has a hotelier asked me to turn their establishment into the Citibank of the hospitality industry!

In essence, companies from all corners of the economy are looking to the hospitality industry — especially the luxury hotel brands — as the North Star of customer service. If you're also itching to make your company's customer service legendary enough to be considered the Ritz-Carlton or Four Seasons of your industry, buckle up because I’m going to share six secrets that will get you on the fast track.

Recognition is Queen for Customers

In any business, offering an experience (think of a five-star hotel or resort) recognition is like the secret sauce. The silent request — or expectation, for those with prior experiences — of most customers/guests/clients who walk through the door of these high-touch brands is: "Hey, I'm unique, notice me!" This silent plea for personalized attention is especially crucial in the world of luxury goods and services; it's like the golden ticket that justifies a hefty price tag and keeps a customer loyal for years.

Like Robin to Batman, technology has emerged as a powerful sidekick in this quest for recognition. For example: at The Boca Raton, a luxury resort in South Florida helmed by multi-five-star hotelier Daniel Hostettler (pictured below) and owned by Michael Dell and his family), technology plays a pivotal but hidden role in helping its well-trained staff deliver personalized service and recognition.

The resort uses opt-in technology on guests' phones and facial recognition for members to facilitate personalized service. They're even getting ready to deploy location-based beacons that alert hosts with guest information as they approach a restaurant. It's like having a secret superpower that makes guests feel seen and recognized from the moment they arrive.

Some Customers Like to DIY

Ironically, even in a traditionally high-touch field like luxury, some modern customers prefer a bit of self-service, for example, by solving their queries independently using an AI-powered bot or search bar.

If that doesn't work, they can easily transition to a human employee, with AI continuing to work its magic behind the scenes by providing necessary information. It's like having a personal assistant that you never have to pay.

Related Article: Combining Self-Service, Chat and Phone Support: A Winning Strategy for Customer Service

The Power of Yes in Customer Experience

Luxury hotels are one of the few businesses where the principle of "The answer is yes…now what's your question?" is deeply ingrained. This customer-centric attitude is like a magical potion that creates an enchanting experience for guests. Unlike many other businesses where employees are quick to enforce policies and explain why the answer must be no, luxury hotels are all about saying yes. It's like stepping into a world where everything you desire is possible.

An example of this can be seen at the above-mentioned The Boca Raton. Their president and CEO, Hostettler, explains to me:

“Here, if a guest wants breakfast in the restaurant even after its official closure, we don't just shrug and say, ‘Sorry, we're closed.’ Instead, we'll set up a special corner or arrange breakfast at another location on the property.”

Remember, while it may not always be possible to say yes, the key is to never say no without providing an alternative pathway to a yes. This approach can help elevate your customer service to new heights, creating an experience as unforgettable as a moonwalk.

Adopt the 'Mine, All Mine' Attitude With Customer Requests

Picture this: You're lounging in a luxury hotel and you ask the staff for something. They don't say, "You'll need to call our in-house genie" or "Please submit a wish to our magic lamp department." Instead, they beam at you and say, "Absolutely. I'll make it happen faster than a cat on a hot tin roof."

Now that's music to a customer's ears! And it's a game-changer for your employees who feel like superheroes endowed with the power to see things through from start to finish. So, why not sprinkle this magic dust in your own business? It's a sure-fire way to reassure customers that you'll always take care of them — seamlessly — no matter what it takes. And when customers realize you're not into the blame game, they'll remain loyal.

Related Article: What Defines World-Class Customer Service Now and How to Get There

Become a Word Ninja When Dealing with Customers

One of the first steps is to bring out the "word ninja" when transforming customer service. Just like top-notch hotels, we stop taking language for granted and start practicing "language kung fu." This involves identifying words and phrases that might rub customers the wrong way and replacing them with more pleasing alternatives.

For instance, never say, "To be honest with you…" in response to a customer’s request. It's like implying you've been spinning a web of lies until the present moment. And then there's the "no problem" problem. It's OK to say that if a customer has inconvenienced you (like accidentally starting a food fight), but it's a big no-no when a customer expresses gratitude.

But why? Saying “no problem” conveys that their gratefulness is a burden, and it brings up the phantom of a "problem,” which is not something you want in the air.

Also, avoid telling a customer they’re as wrong as socks and sandals. Even if they are wrong, nobody likes to feel that way, especially before the issue has been fully explored. So, steer clear of phrases like, "That's not what happened," "We would never do that," "I beg to differ," and so on.

Instead, listen to the customer's version of events attentively, then gently probe to find where the wires got crossed, using diplomatic language like "alternatively" and "perhaps."

Master the Art of Pacifying Upset Customers

Back in the day, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company was so good at turning frowns upside down (aka appeasing disgruntled guests) that they were rated No. 1 among all luxury brands, even though their "oops rate" (the number of issues a guest experienced) wasn't much different from other hotels.

In the same vein, you need to become a wizard at service recovery. Because let's face it, things will go pear-shaped at every business. If you don't have a service recovery strategy in place, consider my famous MAMA method.

The beauty of service recovery is the "service recovery paradox": a fancy term for the counterintuitive fact that a customer who experiences a hiccup that you then fix is more likely to become a loyal customer and advocate for your business than a customer who had a smooth ride. Honing this skill is essential.

So there you have it. Now you know the secrets to transforming your business into the Ritz-Carlton or Four Seasons of your industry. Go forth and sprinkle these nuggets of wisdom into your customer service strategy … and watch as your business becomes a beacon of exceptional service in your field!

Learn how you can join our contributor community.