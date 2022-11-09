About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
A defensive team (in maroon jerseys) and an offensive team (white jerseys) line up to start a play in American football.
Editorial

Data Governance: Offense or Defense in the Digital Age?

6 minute read
Myles Suer avatar
November 9, 2022
Customer Experience
Data governance was always seen as risk management, and still is. But there's another way, and that's going on offense.

What’s your data strategy? Is it aggressive and innovative? Or focused on risk mitigation?

A few years ago, Tom Davenport characterized the work that CIOs and CDOs do regarding data as data offense and data defense. 

“Data offense focuses on supporting business objectives, such as increasing revenue, profitability, and customer satisfaction,” writes Davenport. “It typically includes activities that generate customer insights (data analysis and modeling, for example) or integrate disparate customer and market data to support managerial decision making through, for instance, interactive dashboards.” By contrast, “Defensive efforts ensure the integrity of data flowing through a company’s internal systems by identifying, standardizing, and governing authoritative data sources.”

In my language, defense is about all things that make data ready and safe for analysis. This includes fixing data, controlling its use, and the list goes on. Offense is about the use of data to make decisions or transform a business.

Honestly, in the past, I parked data governance solidly under defense. I’ve since learned that labeling governance this way creates a perception problem, making it harder to get the business to care about data governance. But recently, a colleague of mine challenged my thinking by suggesting that this view of data governance is too narrow and that data governance (like data management) has both offense and defense components.

Before digging into the implications of this big idea, let’s explore how data governance has changed in the last couple of years.

Changes in Data Governance Principles

Historically, CIOs hated data governance even though they considered it important (my recurring #CIOChats on Twitter brought this pattern to light). CIOs hated it because they either had to force governance top down on the organization or IT took on data governance itself. Both approaches often failed, and made the CIO feel like a villain in the process.

So, what should the purpose of data governance be? Data governance should be about the people, processes and technology that enable delivery of the right data to the right people at the right time to support data-driven decisions based upon trusted information, bridging the gap between data and the business. Effective data governance delivers data that has the following qualities:

  • Right source.
  • Right quality.
  • Certified to be trustworthy.
  • To the people who need it when they need it.
  • To make data driven decisions.

When governance is delivered in a system that captures feedback automatically, the entire governance mechanism can improve with time — and guide people to smarter data usage. New approaches to data governance are built on four principles:

data governance principles
 

People-first governance is the opposite of being forced. It uses intelligence to identify (1) the people that know data best and (2) the data that should be governed and how. People-first governance signals a shift in purpose; it is not about forcing people to govern data or locking people out from using it.

In many respects, the philosopher Jean Jacques Rousseau described legacy data governance when he said, “Man is born free but everywhere is in chains.” The legacy approach chained people to a limited view of governance — and restricted their behaviors. To free up data stewards, data governance needs to be built on an intelligence layer that makes it easier to steward data while making key processes autonomous. And finally, to truly improve, data governance needs to measure and monitor end-to-end performance so business objectives can be adjusted for the data governance program.

Related Article: Customer Data Management Is the Key to Consumer Trust, Profitability

Offensive vs. Defensive Data Governance

So, what does data governance that embraces offensive and defensive postures look like? Let’s look more closely at how each process differs.

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
AdobeStock_378653560
Nov
22
Optimize Your Online Patient Experiences
How to use data to deliver informative digital experiences while navigating patient privacy laws
Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Explore the latest customer experience and customer services technologies
Webinar
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
On demand
The Evolution of Employee Recognition
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Webinar
Cyber Resilience In The Cloud Is Not Optional
On demand
Cyber Resilience In The Cloud Is Not Optional
In today’s age of ransomware and widespread cyber attacks, your cloud data needs to be protected.
Webinar
3 Secrets to Accelerating Transformation to Improve CX + EX
On demand
3 Secrets to Accelerating Transformation to Improve CX + EX
Learn about force multipliers that will reduce technical debt and grow revenue while reducing costs
Webinar
Why Knowledge Management Is Critical to Business Resiliency
On demand
Why Knowledge Management Is Critical to Business Resiliency
How Organizations are Future-Proofing Business by Harnessing Company and Employee Knowledge
Webinar
AdobeStock_378653560
Nov
22
Optimize Your Online Patient Experiences
How to use data to deliver informative digital experiences while navigating patient privacy laws
Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Explore the latest customer experience and customer services technologies
Webinar
AdobeStock_378653560
Nov
22
Optimize Your Online Patient Experiences
How to use data to deliver informative digital experiences while navigating patient privacy laws
Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Explore the latest customer experience and customer services technologies
Webinar
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
On demand
The Evolution of Employee Recognition
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Webinar
AdobeStock_378653560
Nov
22
Optimize Your Online Patient Experiences
How to use data to deliver informative digital experiences while navigating patient privacy laws

Defense

  • Demonstrates compliance with policies and governmental regulations.
  • Provides lineage to support and defend audits.
  • Records compliance with privacy and other regulatory expectations.
  • Confirms the provenance of the data.

Defensive data governance addresses audit and oversight requirements. It demonstrates compliance with policies, which typically address data trustworthiness, data quality or data accessibility. Effective defense requires lineage to demonstrate the trustworthiness of data sources used for a report or analysis. This includes data provenance or the tracing of the origin of a piece of information. All of this supports compliance and helps to make data ready for analysis.

Offense

  • Exploits data assets to deliver top-line value at the speed of business.
  • Aligns business definitions to measurements and metrics to drive alignment.
  • Calibrates trust in the data so decision-makers know it is appropriate to use.
  • Supports self-service and democratizes data so decision-making can be done faster.
  • Employs impact analysis of data products through data lineage.

Data Governance = Generating Business Value

Data governance offense, in contrast, is about generating business value from data. It recognizes that data is not captured but produced and must be fit for business purpose. In my discussions with CIOs and CDOs about cloud data warehousing, they insist that the move to the cloud needs to have a specific business purpose.

In this light, data governance offense supports the policies and maintenance of data insofar as these actions support that business purpose. Governance offense also emphasizes the management and improvement of data based on data quality findings. It creates descriptive metadata for produced data sets — which is valuable context for the business analyst. It can also speed up the time to value by setting up data the right way the first time.

So, what does this all mean? It means that appropriately constructed data governance has business value. It also means that data governance strategies can employ both offensive and defensive postures.

Clearly, this contrasts with legacy data governance approaches that were predominantly perceived through the lens of risk. While defensive data governance continues to have value, mixing in offensive strategy creates tangible business value — which is the reason to take the journey. And this means that data governance today is relevant to more than just risk-dominated businesses. Today, IT leaders have the basis to sell data governance to any business seeking to use AI or data more powerfully.

Related Article: Is Bad Data Ruining Your Customer Experience

Parting Words: Better Data, More Support

All companies that run on data need data governance. The problem in the past was that data governance was viewed exclusively through the lens of risk mitigation. Adding offense to the mix is a game-changer for data governance professionals. It helps enunciate the business value of data governance – and win crucial C-Suite support. 

Expenditure on risk reduction for many businesses has been difficult to justify. This is what I heard from CIOs after the Target Hack. Given this, I would like to suggest that organizations start by addressing the offense side of the equation. This will drive data governance faster because it organically builds an involved group of business stakeholders that get value and are willing to be proponents of protecting the value they help to create.

These “Future Ready” firms consider data as a strategic asset. For them, “data is a strategic asset that is shared and accessible to all in the firm that needs it.”

About the author

Myles Suer

Myles Suer is the leading influencer of CIOs, according to Leadtail. He is the director of solutions marketing at Alation and also the facilitator of the #CIOChat.

Tags

customer experiencecustomer datacxmcontent strategydata governancecustomer data management

Featured Research

Featured research
Research Report
The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Verint Digital-First Engagement
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Three Steps to Optimize Agent Workflows and Deliver Better Customer Experiences
Boost customer satisfaction and reduce the organization’s cost-to-serve
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Moving Your CX Metrics Forward
How to advance CSAT and NPS programs
Read now
Featured research
On-Demand Webinar
What is a CDP and How to Choose a CDP
Customer expectations are at an all-time high for having 1-1 personalized experiences
Read now
Featured research
Market Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2023)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Verint Digital-First Engagement
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Three Steps to Optimize Agent Workflows and Deliver Better Customer Experiences
Boost customer satisfaction and reduce the organization’s cost-to-serve
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience, digital experience and customer service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play