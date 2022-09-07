Data Integration Is a Crucial Part of Your Digital Transformation

Share Save

Data integration is a current challenge, a key part of the digital transformation strategy and a top factor to consider when evaluating a new platform.

Turning insights into actionable strategies is always challenging, and not even the best-prepared organizations are immune from roadblocks. Even when organizations strategically collect only the right data and avoid data overload, they can still encounter problems in the analysis stage. If data from different platforms aren’t unified in a single place, analysis will be that much more difficult.

These challenges are top of mind for many. Almost half (47%) of DX and CX professionals say they worry their organization may fall behind on data integration, according to “A Future-Proof Guide to Digital Transformation Trends,” a new research report done in collaboration between HCL Technologies and CMSWire. These concerns come at a time when digital transformation has never been more important. The report also found that 85% of respondents say that the CX digital transformation is a critical or high priority for their organization over the next year.

To get the most out of your data and keep up with the most innovative companies, a key part to any digital transformation strategy is finding a platform with data integration capabilities. In this article, we’ll explain why data integration is a key part of digital transformation and how to achieve positive results with the data you have.

Enable Your Organization to Easily Monitor Trends

Data has the ability to give organizations the real-time information they need to monitor user behavior, observe trends and gain actionable insights that help drive strategy. This could mean learning about a problem area that needs immediate attention or an area of opportunity that lets them think of new, innovative ideas. With such intel, any organization can gain an edge over the competition and move toward the front of the pack.

Being able to address these data gaps and errors as early as possible is also a major advantage in other ways. Early detection means the consequences of data errors are reduced or removed before they can cause any major implications in your strategy. This approach to data essentially helps businesses create an “insurance policy” to minimize risk due to data errors and non-compliance, as HCL noted in its white paper, “Driving Digital Transformation in Utilities with Data.” Actions based on data can only be as good as the data used for decision-making, so having high-quality data is essential.

Make Smarter, Data-Driven Decisions

A key feature in a data integration solution is to become agile by accessing real-time data from multiple sources into a single place. With this quick, single-view window into performance, teams within an organization can make strategic decisions with as much accuracy and flexibility as possible. And if you adopt this integrated solution at the very beginning of your overall digital transformation plan, you can reap the benefits of a solution that helps you make decisions through the entire transformation process.

An important factor here is having the right talent who knows how to analyze data, pulling the most useful insights and coming up with the best plan of action to turn that insight into strategy. Having the right technology and capabilities won’t mean much if you also don’t have the talent to utilize them efficiently. Knowing how to implement the right data in the right places at the right real time is a complex skill set. You can choose to have this talent on your team by hiring a skilled partner or consultant or by training a team member.

Combine Data Integration With the Rest of Your Digital Transformation Strategy

Digital transformation efforts go well beyond data integration. According to the HCL survey, organizations are looking for several key outcomes with their DX transformation strategy, including increasing customer loyalty/engagement, keeping up with the pace of change and increasing sign ups/new customers. While data has an important role in these outcomes, so do factors like team culture, process optimization and technology.

Leaders are increasingly realizing that integration means more than connecting different systems for data coordination. Beyond that, a data integration strategy needs to seamlessly integrate with the rest of the digital transformation strategy. This will help the organization become more resilient as they build their digital portfolio and attempt to stay relevant and innovative — even as trends of the future disrupt their strategy. Staying ahead of the pack means creating a strategy that can withstand the fast pace of change in the digital workplace.

Start Integrating Your Digital Strategy Today

The ability to make transformative, intelligent decisions about your digital strategy starts with data integration. With the right data, tools and talent, you can collect all the information you need to inform your overall DX strategy, monitor results and make changes along the way. Investments like this will be integral to the success of your organization as you work to stay relevant and competitive in an increasingly fast-paced digital world. HCL Digital Experience is just one example of innovative technology that helps leverage your data in these ways and experience the many beneficial results.

Read the full report, A Future-Proof Guide to Digital Transformation Trends, here.