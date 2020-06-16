Two competing Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platforms have joined forces. Demandbase, a B2B marketing technology provider of ABM software, has acquired Engagio. Employees at Engagio will join Demandbase immediately. Demandbase is based in San Francisco, north of Engagio's California headquarters in San Mateo.

Gabe Rogol, Demandbase CEO, said Engagio's account-based engagement platform and Demandbase will "reshape how B2B organizations go-to-market to drive revenue as well as the B2B marketing technology landscape." It will help combine ABM strategies and demand generation for personalized customer experiences throughout the buyer's journey, according to company officials.

Jon Miller, one of the founders of Marketo (since acquired by Adobe), founded Engagio along with Brian Babcock in 2015. Miller told CMSWire he envisions the combined companies dominating the ABM space and the larger B2B martech industry. It will combine Demandbase’s go-to-market function and technological expertise with Engagio’s marketing automation and CRM expertise.

Forrester published its New Wave: ABM Platforms, Q2 2020 on June 9 in which it named Demandbase a leader, and Engagio a strong performer. The companies did not release financial terms of the deal.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software ...

Bynder Acquires We Adapt

Bynder, a Digital Asset Management (DAM) software provider, has acquired We Adapt, a SaaS video content creation solution. We Adapt is now renamed Video Brand Studio, for which Bynder offers brands a platform to scale on-brand content capabilities across print, images and video. Video Brand Studio provides video creation and modification tools designed to help users create and update similar videos without the need for editing skills, according to company officials.

Video Brand Studio will be available as an optional add-on module alongside Digital Brand Templates and Print Brand Templates. It complements platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Instagram and Bynder’s other downstream integrations to aid video content creation, management and distribution.

Act-On Software Adds Product Capabilities

Act-On Software, a marketing automation platform, has introduced product enhancements. The new features include:

SMS Messaging: Mobile messaging capabilities help connect users with audiences on their preferred channel.

Mobile messaging capabilities help connect users with audiences on their preferred channel. Event Triggers: User-specific digital messaging based on consumer interaction in any third-party system.

User-specific digital messaging based on consumer interaction in any third-party system. Transactional Emails: Includes ability to send non-promotional communications.

Includes ability to send non-promotional communications. Zapier Partnership: Expanded integrations with Zapier include the ability to connect across platforms such as Zoom, Google Suite, EventBrite, Shopify and LinkedIn.

Expanded integrations with Zapier include the ability to connect across platforms such as Zoom, Google Suite, EventBrite, Shopify and LinkedIn. Interactive Reporting: Inform campaigns and experience across touchpoints to identify patterns of success and optimize accordingly.

Inform campaigns and experience across touchpoints to identify patterns of success and optimize accordingly. Content Creation Tools: Create and edit all digital content, including landing pages and emails.

Acoustic Names Dennis Self CEO

Acoustic, the marketing technology software company created after IBM's sale of marketing technology to a private equity firm, has named Dennis Self as new CEO. Self most recently served as president & CEO of Acxiom, an IPG company.

IBM sold its marketing software to Centerbridge Partners in 2019. Centerbridge then formed a stand-alone company, Acoustic. Self replaces Tom Heiser, who served as interim CEO. Heiser will remain with Acoustic as chairman of the board of directors.