DemandJump, which offers a customer acquisition platform, has secured a $6 million Series A financing round, the company announced in a press release this week. Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Flyover Capital, Cultivation Capital, 4G Ventures, Bob Davoli and Hyde Park Venture Partners participated in this funding round. DemandJump officials said they will use the money to invest into sales, marketing and product innovation expansion. DemandJump previously had two rounds of seed funding, raising $750,000 in November 2015 and $1.8 million in June 2016.

Company officials said since August of 2016, DemandJump has analyzed more than 562 million web pages. It analyzes 3.7 million websites in its Traffic Cloud Customer Acquisition Platform, which leverages brand granular data, competitive intelligence, analytics and prescriptive attribution.

6sense Acquires ZenIQ

6sense, which offers a demand orchestration platform, has acquired ZenIQ, an account-based marketing and sales orchestration solution. 6sense officials said in a press release the acquisition will allow customers to enrich data records, identify interested accounts and buying centers, build an engagement profile for each account and activate accounts via coordinated marketing and sales efforts.

ZenIQ was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Los Altos, Calif. 6sense plans to integrate the ZenIQ technology into its product portfolio. All ZenIQ employees will become employees of 6sense.

Widen Launches New Video Asset Management Solutions

Widen, a provider of digital asset management (DAM) software, has introduced Video Portals and an enhanced Video Management suite, according to a press release this week. It is designed to allow marketers to curate and share videos through a branded microsite optimized for online video presentation. Both tools are now available in the Widen Collective v13.

Video Portals allow marketers to curate video playlists. Portals can offer public access to video content or secure it behind a password.

Salesforce Pardot Introduces Emoji

Marketing automation provider Salesforce Pardot has introduced Emoji, which allows marketers to add emojis into subject lines and social postings. The emoji keyboard is available in the platform. "As more of our communication becomes text based, emoji are one of the key ways you can express emotions that words may not quite capture," Pardot officials said in a blog post. "Emoji are quickly becoming a part of all kinds of communications both professional and personal."

Salesforce Pardot's new emoji capability.

E-Spirit Releases Digital Experience Report

Digital experience provider e-Spirit released a survey this week that found marketing and IT professionals face steep challenges to select and integrate disparate technologies that lead to strong customer experience delivery.

According to the research, DX leaders: