Don't Miss These Top CX and Marketing Events in 2023

Looking for some travel and customer experience learnings? We cover some of 2023's top CX and marketing events.

With a renewed emphasis on customer experience and marketing in 2023, many leaders are eager to attend virtual and in-person events where they can engage with CX and marketing experts, attend sessions where they can learn about the latest trends, products and technology and make connections that will enhance their networks and their careers.

Let’s take a look at some of the most significant customer experience and marketing events that you won’t want to miss in 2023.

CX Transformation Assembly

CX Transformation Assembly takes place on March 7-8 in Charlotte, North Carolina and is designed to provide an opportunity for chief customer experience executives to network in person and catch up on the current trends and challenges that are faced by brands in a post-pandemic world. The conference website states that CX professionals who go to events aren’t often provided with high-level research, insights and access to innovative technology solution providers, but the CX Transformation conference aims to change that.

CX Transformation Assemblies provide access to CX experts who will discuss some of the most innovative topics in the industry, including AR and VR, experience design, labor and workforce expansion post-COVID and taking a mobile-first approach to CX.

Related Article: How AI-Driven Data Enhances X

Qualtrics X4 Summit

Qualtrics X4 Summit runs from March 7-9 in Salt Lake City. Delivering what Qualtrics describes as a “bucket-list-worthy” lineup of mainstage speakers, X4 Summit will feature keynotes and panels where industry leaders will share how new insights compelled them to take action to create change. Sessions will include:

Driving Action with a Journey-Centric Approach

Incorporating Customer Feedback In Product Development

Maturing your CX Program

Personalization at Scale

Uniting Customer and Employee Experience

Journey Mapping: Improving Key Employee and Customer Experiences

Building a Contact Center CX Program

Adobe Summit 2023

Adobe Summit 2023 runs from March 21-23 in Las Vegas. The conference promises to expand attendees’ skillsets, spark inspiration and build connections. With 200 in-person sessions and hands-on labs across 11 tracks, a wide variety of industry leaders will be in-house to discuss their greatest insights on digital experiences.

Attendees at Adobe Summit 2023 will explore the latest industry trends, learn from industry-leading brands, and get a deeper understanding of Adobe’s vision through sessions involving:

Analytics for Customer Journeys

B2B Marketing

Commerce Made Personal

Customer Data Management and Activation

Personalized Omnichannel Engagement

Trends and Inspiration

The CX Exchange

The CX Exchange takes place on March 28-29 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It is a premier invitation-only meeting for senior CX decision-makers and is designed to help CX and marketing professionals deliver a unified customer-first strategy. CX Exchange enables a cross-pollination of ideas from leaders in customer experience across industries.

Speakers will discuss their successes, as well as the lessons they have learned, and will talk about what they’d do differently if they had an opportunity to do so. CX Exchange is designed to teach leaders how to incorporate CX as a core value of their organization and understand the value of being a customer-centric brand.

Reputation's Transform 2023

Reputation's Transform 2023 takes place on May 3-5 in Austin, Texas, with a focus on learning how to manage customer feedback from acquisition to loyalty. The first day is Reputation Academy Day (RAD), where attendees hear real-life examples of customers communicating with businesses through social, surveys, messaging and more, from acquisition to loyalty, while the second day features general and breakout sessions. Costs for the event start at $395 and run to $570 for both days.

Related Article: 5 Ways to Keep CX at the Middle of Digital Transformation

Reuter's Customer Service & Experience 2023

Reuter's Customer Service & Experience 2023 takes place on May 10-11 in San Diego and is designed to provide customer experience and marketing professionals with the insights, evidence and statistics they need to inform their C-suite executives that investment in CX initiatives is the key to maintaining customer-driven growth in periods of uncertainty.

Featuring over 30 speakers who will deliver 30-plus sessions, the conference focuses on what it bills as the four keys to service and experience excellence:

Mature your Data-Driven Strategy

Redefine the Agent Experience

Scale Support with Innovative Technology

Enshrine CX at the Heart of the Business

CMSWire CONNECT 2023

The CMSWire CONNECT conference is from May 10-12 in Austin, Texas, and is not to be missed. Run by the parent company that produces CMSWire.com, it will feature leaders in customer experience strategy, Voice of the Customer, modern customer experience, artificial intelligence in CX, digital experience optimization and much more. CMSWire CONNECT also includes Reworked CONNECT, a conference for digital workplace and employee experience leaders that is run by CMSWire's sister site, Reworked.co.

Speakers at CMSWire CONNECT include:

Sean Albertson, head of client experience measurement & analytics at Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

Michele Bartram, customer experience officer at the US Census Bureau

Tony Byrne, president of the Real Story Group

Kristine Dery, research scientist, Center for Information Systems Research (MIT CISR) at the MIT Sloan School of Management

Prices start at $2,395 for the standard pass, which includes two days of conference programming, meals, access to the expo and theater, and the main reception, and $2,995 for the VIP pass, which includes three days of conference programming, meals, expo and theater access, access to the main reception, as well as the VIP reception.

Gartner Marketing Symposium & Expo

Gartner Marketing Symposium & Expo runs from May 22-24 in Denver. This year’s theme is Marketing’s New Directive: Reprioritize, Rethink, Realign. Designed for CMOs and marketing executives, customer experience and loyalty leaders, marketing operations and analytics leaders, and digital marketing leaders, Gartner Marketing Symposium & Expo includes marketing practices to drive efficient growth in 2023.

Insight and research-backed sessions by guest speakers and Gartner experts at the Gartner Marketing Symposium & Expo 2023 will include:

Build a high-functioning marketing team

Orchestrate touchpoints in support of growth across channels

Measure marketing and communication performance

Deliver impact via customer experience

Navigate shifts to optimize for brand value

Unlock the value of data

Explore emerging digital best practices

Forrester CX North America Forum 2023

Forrester CX North America Forum 2023 promises to deliver an aligned focus that CX, marketing and digital professionals require in order to create exceptional customer experiences. Attendees will be able to network with Forrester analysts, sponsors, industry leaders and peers on June 13-15 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Forrester will share the latest research and frameworks, provide attendees with hands-on guidance through informative breakout sessions, discuss industry best practices using case studies, enable attendees to network with other CX and marketing leaders and inspire attendees with top-notch keynote sessions. Early bird passes start at $3,095 for Forrester clients, $3,295 for nonclients, and $2,495 for government and nonprofits.

Related Article: Drive Growth by Improving Your Customer Experience Strategy

MAICON, the Marketing AI conference

MAICON 2023, the Marketing and AI Conference, will return to Cleveland July 26-28 with presentations and sessions designed to help marketers understand the potential of AI to transform the industry.

MAICON 2022 featured 38 sessions with more than 50 speakers over three days, and this year's speaker lineup is soon to be announced. Keynote topics that were covered last year included:

Responsible AI for Next-Gen Marketers

The Next-Gen Marketing Leader

Language AI and the Future of Writing

Using Experiential Data & AI to Build Long-Term Customer Relationships Engagement

How To Use AI In Your Inbound Marketing Strategy

Personalizing the Customer Experience

HubSpot INBOUND 23

HubSpot's annual event, INBOUND 23 will run from Sept. 5-8 in Boston. With an obvious focus on inbound marketing, this 12th annual INBOUND conference will feature thought leaders from over 161 countries who will discuss the latest trends in marketing, sales, customer success, and revenue operations.

Designed as an immersive experience, INBOUND will feature educational sessions and workshops led by industry experts, and inspirational discussions led by industry executives, world leaders and celebrities. HubSpot partners will have opportunities to converse with HubSpot's experts and team members, develop new partnerships and business opportunities, and meet potential customers, partners and suppliers.

Dreamforce 2023

Salesforce’s flagship conference, Dreamforce 2023, is due to take place Sept. 12-14 in San Francisco. The conference features presentations on every Salesforce product, industry and discipline, and is designed to upskill attendees’ knowledge, and deliver ROI for their businesses.

Aside from the extensive Salesforce presentations, the conference features discussion sessions with world-class influencers. In previous years, influencers have included Barrack and Michelle Obama, David Beckham and Stephen Curry.

Content Marketing World

Content Marketing World 2023 runs from Sept. 26-29 in an all-new location in Washington and promises to feature over 100 insightful sessions and keynotes presented by leading brand marketing experts. It includes opportunities to learn about innovations and opportunities in the marketing industry and network with content and brand marketing professionals.

Some of the largest tech brands will be in attendance, including Google, Salesforce, Accenture, IBM, LinkedIn, eBay and Walmart. Content Marketing World is expected to draw over 2000 attendees and feature over 150 speakers, with 120+ hours of keynotes, sessions, networking and entertainment.

Final Thoughts on 2023 CX and Marketing Events

2023 promises to deliver CX and marketing conferences that will provide customer experience and marketing professionals with the most innovative and informative insights to elevate their CX and marketing initiatives and increase their knowledge while enabling them to network with other leaders across many industries.