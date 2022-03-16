Conversational marketing and sales company Drift, based in Boston, announced its new Conversation Cloud on March 16th, 2022. This new tool enables enterprises to deliver personalized, relevant and timely experiences at all phases of the customer journey.
Leo Tenenblat, Chief Product Officer at Drift, told CMSWire, "Powered by Drift Conversational AI, the Drift Conversation Cloud lets businesses engage with buyers in a personalized way at every stage — from researching to chatting with sales to post-sales support."
By customizing customer experiences with AI-backed conversational engagements, organizations can achieve a higher quality pipeline, increased revenue and more loyal long-term customers.
Over 5,000 types of companies use Drift, and more than $9 million in pipeline has been generated for enterprise clients, such as Adobe.
Related Article: Phrasee Announces Real-Time Language Personalization to Automate CX
A Combination of Marketing, Sales and Service
The Conversation Cloud can offer personalized solutions due to three of Drift's offerings:
-
Conversational Marketing: Connects marketers and website visitors in real-time conversations to surface the right content for visitors, answer their questions or qualify and convert best-fit buyers through the funnel.
-
Conversational Sales: Helps sellers close deals faster by giving them a unified place to get real-time buyer insights, collaborate with teammates and jumpstart personalized conversations through chat, video, email or phone.
-
Conversational Service: Provides real-time personalized customer care and helps support agents focus on high-priority customers by deflecting low-level issues, empowering users to answer their own questions or routing in service agents when human help is necessary.
Who Is The Conversation Cloud Designed For?
According to Tenenblat, Drift's Conversation Cloud is built for the buyer.
"At a time when enterprise marketing is rapidly shifting online and competition is fierce across markets, it’s harder than ever to sell, market and service effectively — especially when businesses don’t connect these experiences, resulting in a poor buying experience," he said.
The Conversation Cloud, however, will give marketing teams actionable buyer insights, allowing for a hyper-personalized experience that satisfies customers.
And, because this new tool combines three solution areas — marketing, sales and service — those corresponding departments are likely to see benefits.
Sales teams can become more productive in inbound and outbound prospecting, able to target the right people with the right messages. They'll see improved deal management and conversion rates, as qualified buyers can skip website forms and speak directly with sales representatives.
Service leaders can help teams stay focused and motivated by tracking performance in real-time, and deflection rate and CSAT reporting will guarantee enough agents are working when needed.
On the marketing side, team leaders will be able to better understand what questions users are asking, customize experiences for potential buyers, accelerate lead qualification, connect with high-intent buyers and improve overall engagement rates.
Related Article: Enhancing Your One-to-One Personalization Efforts
What’s Next for Drift?
Drift's solution offerings tend to focus on customer satisfaction, leveraging consumer input, market trends and a guiding philosophy to direct its product development and innovation strategy.
The company's previous product announcement, detailed in a press release from August of last year, was its new integration capabilities with SalesLoft. The goal of the integration was to allow marketing and sales teams to hyper-personalize their communications with prospects in real-time, leading to higher engagement and conversion rates.
The Conversation Cloud isn't the only thing Drift has in store for 2022. Tenenblat said people can expect the company to launch a new product every three months, with several new HubSpot titles scheduled for release in June and September of this year.