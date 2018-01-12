New Jahia CEO Michael Tupanjanin.

Jahia Solutions Group, a Geneva-based digital experience software provider, has tapped a former Sitecore executive as its new CEO.

The company announced yesterday it named Michael Tupanjanin as the new top executive. He takes over for co-founder Elie Auvray, who founded Jahia and served as its CEO since 2015. Auvray moves to the position of chief product officer where he will be responsible for Jahia's Digital Experience Platform vision and strategy will work closely with the product development team.

Tupanjanin most recently served as the CEO at ArtLifting, a post he held for a little more than a year. He also serves on the company's board of directors. Tupanjanin led the expansion of a commerce platform and marketplace aimed at helping artists experiencing homelessness or living with disabilities. But his most notable post considering his new Jahia role is the job at Sitecore, a direct competitor of Jahia's. Sitecore and Jahia each made Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Horizontal Portals in October 2016; Jahia as a "niche player" and Sitecore as a "challenger." Tupanjanin was Sitecore's chief revenue officer, where he led all global sales, services, customer support and partnerships. Sitecore, based in Copenhagen, offers digital experience and web content management software.

Jahia's latest product release came in October, where it announced a bi-directional connector for Salesforce. It was designed to help users create digital experiences from the Salesforce data. Auvray, known for his evangelism of the Jahia brand, called his CEO successor a "perfect match" with what Jahia's board of directors wanted.

Prior to Sitecore, Tupanjanin was the CEO of Metavana, a startup that developed algorithms to track social media for consumer expressions of opinions and emotions about companies products and services. He also served as executive vice president of FAST, an enterprise search provider that was acquired by Microsoft in 2008. He remained with Microsoft for another three years in order to lead the commercial integration of FAST and landed a spot at Microsoft's digital marketing platform group.

Also in the world of customer experience software ...

Bitauto Names Andy Zhang CEO

Beijing-based Bitauto Holdings Limited, which provides internet content, marketing and transaction services for China's automotive industry, has announced the appointment of Andy Zhang to the position of chief executive officer. Zhang will remain in his current roles as chairman of the board of directors and CEO of Bitauto's controlled subsidiary Yixin Group Limited, an online automobile retail transaction platform in China.

Zhang has served as chief financial officer, chief operating officer and president. He takes over for William Li, who will remain on the board of directors. The company has recently rolled out big data and AI-enabled products.

E-Spirit Expands into Asia Pacific and Japan

E-Spirit, a Lexington, Mass.-based provider of FirstSpirit Digital Experience Platform, has announced an expansion of the company’s international presence into the APAC region—including Japan, Australia and New Zealand—with a new office in Singapore. Its first customer in the region is TSI Holdings, a Japanese company based in Tokyo which manages a portfolio of apparel brands.

Udo Sträßer, chief revenue officer for e-Spirit, will manage the company’s customer success, and sales and marketing teams in this region.

Demandbase Extends ABM Platform with AI

San Francisco-based Demandbase, which provides Account-Based Marketing (ABM), has announced the launch of its artificial intelligence-powered Conversion Solution, aimed to help generate measurable sales activity, increased lead generation and faster sales cycles.

It features a tighter ABM integration between marketing and sales teams and integrates with Salesforce Sales Cloud, Slack and LinkedIn’s Sales Navigator. “The success of marketing is no longer measured by MQLs or CTRs. It’s about increased sales activity that leads to revenue and can be tied all the way back to the top of the funnel,” says Chris Golec, CEO of Demandbase.

Sigstr Joins ABM Leadership Alliance

Sigstr, an email signature marketing provider, has announced it has joined the ABM Leadership Alliance. It joins companies like Demandbase, Optimizely, Engagio and LookbookHQ in the mission to further educate B2B marketers how to develop and deploy a successful ABM strategy. “More and more, B2B marketers are realizing that traditional inbound tactics aren’t working and need to adopt new, account-based approaches,” says Jessica Fewless, VP, ABM strategy, field & partner marketing at Demandbase. “The ABM Leadership Alliance is committed to helping B2B marketers develop the skills and tech stack they need to win. Sigstr’s ability to deliver hyper-targeted content through a massive, untapped channel makes them a perfect fit for the ABM Leadership Alliance.”

Sigstr also announced it grew its team by 87 percent through 2017.

Sitecore Partners with Stackla

Sitecore has partnered with Stackla, a user-generated content (UGC) platform for enterprise brands. The expanded partnership that integrates Stackla into the Sitecore Experience Cloud platform. This may be an answer to Adobe's 2016 acquisition of fellow UGC provider Livefyre.

A new Stackla for Sitecore UGC Connector provides integration between Sitecore's experience cloud for digital marketing and Stackla's UGC platform. Users can display user-generated content across their digital marketing campaigns.