WebinarsResearchIMPACT AwardsEvents CalendarPodcastsEditorial CalendarAdvertising
Air tunnel testing a new car design - streamlining concept
Sponsored Article

Empowering Marketing Teams: Streamlining Production With The Latest Tech Solutions

4 minute read
Nicole France avatar
By Nicole France
May 29, 2024
SPONSORED CONTENT
SAVED
Exploring how innovative solutions empower content teams to streamline production processes, enhance collaboration and maintain brand consistency efficiently.

Marketing teams have a lot of work to do in today’s workplace. Omnichannel requires that the same content be adapted for different channels and devices. On top of that, content not only has to be well written, but it needs to look sleek, professional and on-brand on the page. Finally, between articles, landing pages and website copy, marketing teams need to create a lot of digital experiences for a variety of audiences.

Marketers rely on web development teams to manage a backlog of content changes and design teams to produce the design components and layouts they use. This becomes an issue when design and development teams don’t have time in their schedule to address everything in their backlog. In this environment, content teams need a way to take over more content production duties and gain control over all the steps in the process — including the writing stage, the publication stage and any changes that must be made to a webpage once it’s already live.

Challenges in Today’s Content Production Environment

Web developers should not have to manage a backlog of content changes, especially when their time is better spent doing more interesting development work that makes for better functioning and more engaging digital products. Similarly, content teams should not have to be dependent on web development teams to post content, create digital experiences or make changes to a published page.

Some organizations have tried to solve this challenge by adopting solutions that allow them to democratize the content production process. This allows each of the many teams involved in creating great digital experiences to do their best work, in coordination, without being dependent on anyone else to get the job done. Content marketers don't have to be designers or developers to create powerful and effective experiences. The right tools will empower them to work in a straightforward and intuitive way.

However, not all platforms are created equal. Some technical solutions may not have all the features and innovations that marketers need to make the production process as seamless as possible.

Content Teams Need an Easier Way to Post Content

Thirty-two percent of marketers at enterprise organizations say that a major challenge they face when scaling content production is having no structured content production process in place, according to a recent report from the Content Marketing Institute. The survey also found that only 22% of enterprise marketers feel they have the right technology to manage content across the organization. To properly scale content production across sites and channels, organizations need the right technology that enables people to easily learn and execute parts of the content production process beyond just writing content.

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
Poor data can cause your business sinking.
Sep
4
Epic Fail: How Poor Data Quality Can Sink Your Business
Join our webinar to explore data quality's impact on sales and marketing ROI. Don't miss out!
Register
Webinar
AI and CX
Sep
5
AI and the Customer Experience
Gain actionable insights into the latest CX trends and AI applications at our live webinar.
Register
Webinar
Acquia, Epam and Mars on Inclusive CX
Sep
11
The Next Era of Customer Experience: AI, Accessibility & Composability
With Acquia, EPAM and Mars learn how to create inclusive customer experiences through effective accessibility practices.
Register
Webinar
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center
Sep
11
Elevate Your Customer Experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center
Join us as we unravel the game-changing features and possibilities that await.
Register
Panel
AI versus Human
Sep
12
Future of CX: How AI is Reshaping Customer Experiences
Join industry leaders for an insightful discussion on the future of CX.
Register
Webinar
SAP Commerce Cloud (SAP CC)
Sep
17
Quick Wins to Modernize Visual Experiences in SAP Commerce Cloud
Join Cloudinary for an in-depth exploration of transforming your visual media strategy.
Register
Webinar
Poor data can cause your business sinking.
Sep
4
Epic Fail: How Poor Data Quality Can Sink Your Business
Join our webinar to explore data quality's impact on sales and marketing ROI. Don't miss out!
Register
Webinar
AI and CX
Sep
5
AI and the Customer Experience
Gain actionable insights into the latest CX trends and AI applications at our live webinar.
Register
Webinar
Acquia, Epam and Mars on Inclusive CX
Sep
11
The Next Era of Customer Experience: AI, Accessibility & Composability
With Acquia, EPAM and Mars learn how to create inclusive customer experiences through effective accessibility practices.
Register

Contentful Studio is easy for any employee to learn, and can readily be scaled across the organization. As a single source of truth for content, team members can access an asset and make edits and suggestions all in one place. This helps the team avoid any confusion around version control, on top of giving them a platform that lets them do their jobs without having to wait for web developers.

Inside Contentful Studio’s Latest Features

Content today is not created or designed for just one purpose. Marketing teams often must reuse it across digital channels, tailor it for different audiences and redesign it as necessary. Contentful Studio serves as a valuable platform for these teams, with its intuitive visual interface that any marketer can use to build experiences. This feature includes guardrails that ensure design components and content are on-brand and on-message, and at the same time it gives teams the freedom to create within that toolbox. Because users can build visually, it’s straightforward to use and easy to learn.

Contentful Studio has also embraced AI to enable marketers using their platform to get the most out of the latest tech innovations. The AI content generator helps draft copy quickly and can translate it into many languages. Contentful Studio's capabilities also ensure that content adheres to brand guidelines, giving marketers reassurance that copy is brand consistent across pages and channels. These features, along with the flexibility to integrate a range of specialized tools and any public or proprietary large language model (LLM), give marketers the ability to further streamline content development and production.

Learn More About Contentful Today!

Creating and publishing content presents many potential challenges to content creators, but technology innovations in platforms like Contentful allow them to streamline and simplify the production process. With great ease of use and the flexibility to assemble pages that appeal to many types of customers, Contentful Studio gives marketers more power to do what they need to do in a timely manner. Learn more about this cutting-edge solution in the link below!

Learn more about Contentful Studio!

About the Author

Nicole France

As Contentful's Chief Evangelist, Nicole works with customers, partners, industry experts and the Contentful crew to envision the art of the possible and identify the practices that make it reality. Connect with Nicole France:

Main image: Adobe Stock

Tags

sponconsaco2404

Featured Research

Featured research
eBook
Customer-Led. AI-Enhanced. The New Digital Self-Service Landscape.
By harnessing the power of AI, Enlighten Autopilot enables businesses to deliver personalized, efficient, and contextually relevant self-service experiences at scale.
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Improving Customer Service with AI
Companies are using AI-powered tools to reduce wait times, improve response times, analyze customer data, and offer personalized solutions. Find out how to join in.
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Generative AI Professional Usage and Perception Survey
Amid an emerging gap, knowledge is power
Read now
Featured research
eBook
How to Free Your Teams from Inefficient Production Cycles and Ignite Innovation
Say goodbye to stifled creativity and lost profits, and hello to bringing your strategies to market faster
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Leading the Charge in Digital Customer Experience
Integrating Technology to Create Seamless Digital Journeys
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of Website Accessibility 2024
This report sheds light on businesses’ motivations behind prioritizing website accessibility.
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Is GenAI the Missing Piece to a Connected CX?
2024 CX Industry Report
Read now
Featured research
Guide
Gartner® Market Guide for Digital Accessibility
“Digital accessibility is no longer just a legal requirement; it’s a business imperative."
Read now
Featured research
eBook
How to Meet Your GenAI Goals While Mitigating the Risks
Pressure is mounting to create Generative AI solutions—but cautions abound. Here’s how to meet your goals, while reducing costs and risks.
Read now
Featured research
Guide
Your Blueprint to Generative Answering in Digital Self-Service, Building Next-Gen Experiences
Get real-world advice from 30+ enterprises on how to reduce hallucinations, boost security and design the ultimate generative experience.
Read now
Featured research
Case Study
The Total Economic Impact™ of a Unified Social Media Management Platform
An independent study commissioned by Sprinklr examines the cost savings and business benefits enabled by Sprinklr Social.
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Visual Media Management for the Enterprise: Poll Results
Overcoming the biggest challenges to get more value from your images and videos.
Read now