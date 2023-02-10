The Point: Why This Article Matters

The starting point. UX and CX are similar endeavors with differing scopes and technical strategies, but both are crucial for modern brands. The best starting point for companies is to assess their defined business goals and target audiences.

UX and CX are similar endeavors with differing scopes and technical strategies, but both are crucial for modern brands. The best starting point for companies is to assess their defined business goals and target audiences. Different paths, same end goal. UX focuses on the interaction of users with digital products, while CX takes a comprehensive view of an individual's interaction with a brand. Both require empathy for users and understanding their needs to deliver positive experiences. Combining both initiatives into a comprehensive strategy drives higher user engagement and improves customer retention and ROI.

User experience (UX) and customer experience (CX) are similar endeavors with slightly differing scopes and technical strategies. Both involve understanding user needs and how they interact with a product or service for the purpose of delivering a satisfying experience.

While there are some key distinctions between UX and CX, these differences ultimately come down to focus. UX focuses primarily on the user's interaction with digital products and services, such as websites, mobile apps and software programs. In comparison, CX is concerned more broadly with all aspects of an individual's interactions with a company or brand, from initial engagement to ongoing support and maintenance.

UX vs. CX: Which One Should You Focus on First?

I get this question a lot, and in my experience, it’s a bit of a “chicken or egg” inquiry. Ultimately, UX and CX are both important for today’s forward-thinking brands to consider. But sometimes, you can only take on one initiative at a time. In these instances, case studies of the most successful companies indicate that looking at defined business goals and target audiences is a good place to start.

For example, if your primary focus is on optimizing user interactions with digital products and services, then UX is probably the best first path for you. However, if at this point in your company’s growth, you are more interested in creating a comprehensive customer experience that encompasses all consumer touchpoints with your brand or company, then CX may be the better focal point.

Whatever approach you take, one key element both UX and CX share is the importance of understanding and empathizing with your users to deliver a positive user experience and build lasting customer relationships.

Related Article: CX vs. UX: What’s the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Taking a Closer Look at User Experience

UX focuses on understanding user needs and how they align with your digital products specifically to deliver a positive user experience. This includes factors such as, but not limited to:

Usability

Accessibility

Interactivity

Aesthetics

With the robust consumer behavior understanding that UX research provides, you can design digital interfaces that meet user needs effectively while also guiding users throughout the customer journey. And in turn, this will also enable you to ensure that your customer experiences are truly impactful and drive real business value.

So, through UX research and design, uncovering user behaviors and interactions play a key role in shaping overall customer experiences.

For example, user preferences for interaction styles or website layouts can influence their overall satisfaction with a product or service — or a company as a whole.

Related Article: 5 UX Trends to Watch in 2023

What Focusing Customer Experience Provides

Customer experience, at its core, focuses on understanding your customers and how they interact with your brand at every major intersection to deliver positive and engaging experiences at all points of their overall journey. This includes factors like:

Overall satisfaction

Ease of use

Responsiveness

Frequency of product or service interaction

CX takes a wider view of the customer journey than UX does — and herein lies the major differentiator between the two fields of study.

Customer experience is the comprehensive perception of an individual's interaction with a brand throughout their entire customer journey. It includes everything from initial consumer research and product exploration to post-purchase support. CX data ultimately provides invaluable insight into how customers think and feel about your company as they engage with it at every interaction point.

As you’ve probably gathered by now, UX and CX require different technical skill sets. So if possible, combining both of these initiatives into your overall business strategy and focusing on creating a comprehensive customer experience that meets user needs effectively will not only drive higher levels of user engagement, but also improve key bottom-line metrics like customer retention and ROI.

Whether you're interested in starting with user experience or customer experience, understanding your users and creating engaging interactions that meet their needs effectively requires up-front research.

Before you do anything else, I’d encourage you to take the time to focus on researching specific factors like usability, accessibility and interactivity. By gaining a data-driven understanding of consumer behaviors and preferences, you can ensure that your user experiences and overall customer experiences are truly impactful and provide real value for your customers and your business well into the future.

Learn how you can join our contributor community.