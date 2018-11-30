Forrester agrees to acquire SiriusDecisions, a B2B research and advisory firm for $245 million in cash. SiriusDecisions has focused on optimizing marketing, sales and product operations in a methodology called “The Sirius Way,” which is grounded in fact-based best practices. Together, Forrester and SiriusDecisions can guide and enable companies to know what they should do, why they should do it, and how to do it, company officials promised.

Clients will benefit from broader access to research and advisory content, data and tools, a better distribution of SiriusDecisions’ products in EMEA and APAC, and will see marketing, sales and product offerings expand to IT and customer experience. The transaction is expected to complete in January 2019 and is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory filings.

In other customer experience news ...

Adobe Analytics Data Shows Cyber Monday Broke Online Sales Record

According to Adobe's 2018 online shopping data, Cyber-Monday broke a record with $7.9 billion, making it the largest online sales day in the US to date. It represented a 19.7 percent increase year-over-year. Adobe also reported that Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday brought in $3.7 billion (28 percent yearly growth) and $6.2 billion (23.6 percent yearly growth) in revenue, respectively. The days before Cyber-Monday — Nov. 24 and 25 — set a new record as the biggest online shopping weekend in the US ($6.4 billion), growing faster than Black Friday and Cyber-Monday with more than 25 percent on each day.

Adobe also reported the top-selling products on Cyber-Monday: Nintendo Switch, Little Live Pets, Red Dead Redemption 2, LG TVs, drones (DJI, Air Hogs, Sky Viper), Dell laptops, FurReal Pets and Amazon Echo devices. Revenue from smartphones were projected to be $2.1 billion on Cyber-Monday ($1.4 billion in 2017), making it the highest ever at 48.1 percent yearly growth; smartphone traffic share grew 16 percent. Adobe hadn't released updated numbers as of Thursday afternoon. Mobile overall represented 51.4 percent of site visits (43.6 percent smartphones, 7.8 percent tablets) and 34 percent of revenue (26.3 percent smartphones, 7.7 percent tablets). That meant this Cyber-Monday was the first where more than half of visits came from mobile.

Salesforce Third-Quarter Revenue Increases 26 Percent

Salesforce reported third quarter revenue at $3.39 billion, an increase of 26 percent from the previous year's third quarter. Subscription and support revenues were $3.17 billion, an increase of 26 percent year-over-year, and professional services and other revenues were $224 million, an increase of 15 percent year-over-year.

“Given the strength of this quarter's results and the incredible customer demand we are seeing, we are again raising our FY19 revenue guidance and initiating our full year fiscal 2020 revenue guidance at $16 billion at the high end of the range," Keith Block, co-CEO of Salesforce, said in a statement.

ConDati Appoints CMO

ConDati, which provides next-generation analytics for digital marketing, announced it has appointed co-founder Linh C. Ho as CMO. Linh, an adviser to conDati since its inception in 2017, most recently served as chief of staff to the CMO at SAP Concur. She successfully transitioned two CMOs in her time.

Before joining Concur in 2012, she served as the vice president of marketing at OpTier, responsible for demand generation, digital marketing, corporate marketing and product marketing. OpTier was later acquired by SAP SuccessFactors. "The role of marketers has evolved; while we are on the hook to drive growth and prove efficiency, we also need to understand at our fingertips the digital touch points with our customers and how they impact our pipeline and revenue," Linh said. "Without it, you're running your business in the dark."

Aprimo Debuts New DAM Features

Aprimo, a digital asset management (DAM) technology provider, released new features across its solution platform in a move designed to offer tighter integrations and provide enhanced insights on content, productivity and campaigns. It launched Aprimo Connect, an integration framework, to help customers connect their Aprimo solutions to common platforms. It features low-code integration, enhanced Brightcove integration and partner solutions.

Solodev Launches Enterprise Container Content Management System for Docker on AWS

Solodev, which provides a website content management system (CMS) built for Amazon Web Services (AWS), has launched Solodev CMS Enterprise for Docker and Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS). AWS this week introduced a new AWS Marketplace for Containers at AWS re:Invent 2018 in Las Vegas.

AWS customers can now use the Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) console and AWS Marketplace for Containers to deploy container solutions, including Solodev CMS Enterprise for Docker. Solodev containers can be set up and launched through AWS Marketplace for Containers. Solodev users can build custom applications and deploy continuously, leveraging container-ready technologies including Apache, Mongo, PHP, Redis, SQL and more.