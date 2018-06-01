Forrester has named Demandbase, MRP and Jabmo as leaders in its Forrester New Wave: ABM Platforms (fee required) released May 31. Forrester also named Engagio and Lattice Engines as offering competitive options for account-based marketing (ABMs).

According to lead author Steven Casey, ABM platforms include a variety of solutions and approaches, entrants from adjacent markets and a good amount of mergers and acquisitions activity. For ABM platforms to be successful, they must support multiple steps in the ABM process, offer strong native capabilities and be used by marketers to complement their marketing automation platforms.

In other customer experience software news ...

E-Spirit Introduces FirstSpirit Starter Package for Salesforce Commerce Cloud

E-Spirit, provider of the FirstSpirit Digital Experience Platform, has announced an integration with the Salesforce Commerce Cloud which is designed to help ecommerce companies create online stores using the FirstSpirit’s CMS, AI-driven personalization and omnichannel marketing capabilities. It's called the FirstSpirit Starter Package for the Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

According to company officials, the integration with the Salesforce Commerce Cloud eliminates drawn-out implementations, blown deadlines and cost overruns. Content-driven commerce sites can be launched in one to two days, officials promised.

Motista Adds to Executive Leadership Team

Motista, a provider of predictive emotional connection intelligence solutions, has hired Ed Kuderna as senior vice president of client services and Ken Rabolt as vice president of information systems and technology.

Kuderna will lead Motista’s client services and integrated strategy relationships across all offices. Kuderna is coming off a stint as Yes Lifecycle Marketing’s managing director of its cross-channel marketing platform, Yesmail360i. He also held senior management roles at Aprimo, DoubleClick and Allstate. Rabolt established enterprise-class technology capabilities for The Nielsen Company.

Progress Releases Sitefinity 11

Progress has released Progress Sitefinity 11, the latest iteration of its web experience management solution. Officials promised in a release a "simplified and powerful content and experience management toolset within a visual and easy-to-use interface, making marketers more productive and effective."

New features include:

Re-designed content creation and management experience with a more focused interface.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning to help drive lead conversion.

One-click cloud deployment.

Angular-based admin panel facilitating simplified customization and integration API services, such as artificial intelligence or machine learning.

Taboola Partners with HubSpot in Content Marketing

Taboola, a discovery platform, has teamed up with HubSpot to help marketers start content marketing campaigns with Taboola through the HubSpot platform. HubSpot users who publish blog posts will be able to define and activate a Taboola campaign straight from the HubSpot platform. Marketers can through HubSpot target multiple audiences that fit their products, manage budgets, A/B test creatives via a Taboola integration with Getty Images and view real-time reports.

CompliancePoint Releases Direct Marketing Optimization Services

CompliancePoint, which offers information security and risk management services, has debuted Direct Marketing Optimization Services. It is designed to help organizations with their marketing programs and alert them to legal and regulatory issues. CompliancePoint provides third party assessments and develops plans that identify customer segments that has direct marketing potential. It focuses on digital marketing, consent management, calling, texting and emailing.