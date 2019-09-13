PHOTO: Bank Phrom

Forrester has released FeedBackNow 2.0, the second version of its cloud-based customer experience platform. The platform combines digital and physical channel feedback with Forrester’s body of customer experience analytics. It is designed to capture real-time, relevant and contextual feedback, according to Forrester officials. The consulting firm acquired FeedBack Now in June 2018.

In other customer experience software news ....

AdRoll Group Rebrands as NextRoll, Launches Marketing Platform Services

AdRoll Group rebranded itself as NextRoll this week, now calling itself a marketing and data technology company. NextRoll is also introducing external APIs to open its infrastructure, technology and data. NextRoll is now composed of three business units: RollWorks, an account-based platform for B2B marketing and sales teams; AdRoll, a growth marketing platform for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands; and NextRoll Platform Services, a marketing-technology-as-a-service offering.

Iterable Releases Cross-Channel Marketing Solution

Iterable, a cross-channel growth marketing platform, announced the release of Catalog, a solution designed to help marketers customize campaigns leveraging contextual metadata. Marketers can orchestrate engagement across email, mobile push, SMS, in-app and other messaging channels based on first-party customer data. Officials call Catalog a metadata-driven individualization engine that is designed to create personalized messaging experiences.

Oracle, Deloitte Partner in CDP

Oracle and Deloitte Digital have partnered to deliver Oracle's Customer Data Platform (CDP) capabilities. Deloitte Digital is a Global Cloud Elite Platinum level member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). They will be working together to help brands with the technology in the Oracle CX Unity platform, which includes CDP solutions. Oracle CX Unity is pre-integrated with Oracle Customer Experience (CX).

Benchmark Email and Hatchbuck Merge

Benchmark Email and Hatchbuck, which each produce sales and marketing solutions, announced they have merged. They'll offer a combined email marketing automation technology and CRM, among other solutions. The combined entity will operate under the Benchmark name and has US offices in St. Louis and Los Angeles along with representation in 15 other countries. Jonathan Herrick, previously CEO and co-founder of Hatchbuck, is the new CEO. Curt Keller, previously CEO of Benchmark, will move to chief innovation officer and chairman of the board.

Sciensio Rebrands as 42Chat

Sciensio, which provides an AI chatbot for customer support, has rebranded as 42Chat. An events bot the company created, Betty, once asked, "What's the meaning of life?" and the team at Sciensio replied, "42 ... at least according to The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" — hence the new name.

Atrium Releases Service to Help with AI

Atrium, a consulting company, has announced Elevate, a service offering to help companies with current or new investments in AI. The offering helps companies identify the possibilities available with AI, implement AI tech and support the tuning of AI platforms.

Dynamic Yield Announces Personalization Platform

Dynamic Yield has released Affinity-Based Personalization, designed to automatically generate user affinity profiles. Dynamic Yield officials can now match a visitor’s browsing activities with the attributes of the products they interact with and build an affinity profile for each individual in real-time, according to company officials.

Adobe Announces Customer Journey Analytics

Adobe this week announced Customer Journey Analytics in Adobe Analytics. It leverages capabilities out of the Adobe Experience Platform, which brings together customer data from across an organization. In Customer Journey Analytics, users can curate metrics such as orders, conversion and visits across different channels with Adobe Experience Platform. Adobe also updated capabilities in its personalization platform, Adobe Target.

DiscoverOrg Rebrands, Debuts Platform

DiscoverOrg announced it is launching a new flagship go-to-market platform and changing its name to ZoomInfo, which it acquired in February. The new platform will be known as ZoomInfo powered by DiscoverOrg. ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg features a combination of proprietary AI and machine learning tools, a contributory network, two-way business application integrations and human verification from researchers.

Optimizely Updates Experimentation Platform

Optimizely shared the latest update to its experimentation platform at its industry conference this week. Performance Edge is a new add-on for Optimizely Web that enables teams to scale client-side experimentation. It also announced Optimizely Data Lab, a toolkit for data professionals. The company also added new machine learning capabilities within Optimizely Personalization.

Hero Digital Appoints Frend as First President

Hero Digital, a customer experience company, has named Patrick Frend as its first president. Frend will oversee the company’s client portfolio and practice areas and will report to Hero Digital CEO and co-founder David Kilimnik. Frend last worked at GALE Partners, where he served as managing director. Prior to his position at GALE, Frend spent 18 years at Razorfish.