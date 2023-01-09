CONNECT ConferenceEditorial CalendarPodcastAwardsAdvertising
Old German shepherd with a puppy, who is kissing the older dog.
Editorial

From Boomer to Gen Z, Everyone Requires a Custom Customer Experience

5 minute read
Sylvie Woolf avatar
January 9, 2023
Customer Experience
Age us nothing but a number, but how you tailor your customer communication to fit generational needs can make a clear difference.

Ever have to give your mother or father a lesson on how to download a new iPhone app or use the latest version of Instagram? We’ve all experienced a form of this at some point.

It’s a fact that generations differ drastically when it comes to their preferences for which technology they like to use and how quickly they adopt the latest innovations. Difference in preferences also extends to customer service. Generations vary in ideals when it comes to wait times, chatbot interaction, text, phone calls, and more.

While many companies look to invest in expansion and retention of their customer base, both critically important in an economic downturn, they should also look to generational preferences for strategies to serve different generations best.

Consistently Assess (and Reassess) Customer Preferences

It’s typically believed that older generations might be more patient when it comes to waiting for customer service to solve a tech issue — they didn't grow up in the era of instant gratification and aren't used to resolving issues online so quickly.

However, we have found that this conventional wisdom is wrong — younger respondents are willing to wait much longer for customer service than their older counterparts. Baby Boomers and Gen X are about twice as impatient as millennials and Gen Z in that they are only willing to wait for a maximum of 10 minutes for a chatbot response, 30 minutes for a text response, and mere minutes for a voice call. In contrast, Gen Z is willing to wait for more than double and sometimes even triple the time across the same platforms.

Given these preferences and changes due to the pandemic, it’s important to stay close to customer needs and constantly assess and reassess generational needs to stay up to date. I recommend methods like conducting a customer survey, performing research, or keeping up with trends as platforms evolve. If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that the old adage, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” isn’t applicable when change is always a certainty. Sketching a dynamic, ever-evolving approach to your business plan will help your team weather any storm.

Related Article: Voice of the Customer: What Is It and Why Does It Matter for CX?

Lean Into Texting for Younger Customers

Gen Z is the first generation of consumers to grow up entirely in the digital age. It makes them more tech-savvy and mobile-first, which inherently makes their standards for time spent online much higher. So it’s no surprise that Gen Z is 3x as likely to communicate with vendors through text more often than other generations according to the same study, and 44% more likely to look at notifications within a minute of getting a text, according to a Mitto study conducted in May 2022.

Although texting has become more popular across the board — with nearly 93% of consumers reporting that they would like to communicate with brands via text messages — leaning into it with Gen Z, in particular, will prove to be successful because it feels most intuitive to them, even for marketing purposes. After assessing and reassessing, a business can meet customers where they are and accommodate their needs, which will increase customer retention and attainment.

Learning Opportunities

Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful customer experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Conference
Reworked CONNECT 2023
May
10
Reworked CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful employee experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Webinar
AdobeStock_100712730
On demand
AI for Marketers: Optimize Personalization Across the Funnel
Understand the benefits of utilizing AI across your entire marketing stack
Webinar
AdobeStock_342996109
On demand
Top 10 Ways to Step Up Your Digital Experience
Be equipped with top digital trends
Webinar
AdobeStock_283780955
On demand
CMS + DAM: Content at the Center of the Digital Experience
Outstanding digital experiences demand outstanding content
Webinar
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
On demand
The Evolution of Employee Recognition
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful customer experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Conference
Reworked CONNECT 2023
May
10
Reworked CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful employee experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful customer experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Conference
Reworked CONNECT 2023
May
10
Reworked CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful employee experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Webinar
AdobeStock_100712730
On demand
AI for Marketers: Optimize Personalization Across the Funnel
Understand the benefits of utilizing AI across your entire marketing stack
Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful customer experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.

Chatbots Aren’t the Answer for Every Generation

Customer behavior changed over the pandemic. Although the landline has faded over the years, and despite the “don’t call me — text me!” movement, customers still prefer calls over chatbots when they need to solve problems. One reason is that it enables better human connection and allows CX teams to customize to a customer’s unique needs, which vary among generations. Customers prefer more personalized forms of communication, such as through texting, over chatbots — because chatbots tend to lack the human touch. Customers believe that working with a real person produces more accurate responses and makes it easier to explain their unique situations.

Although this has become our new truth over the course of the pandemic, businesses still view chatbots as essential for business, and they are, to some extent — they just need to stay in their swim lane. Chatbots can be useful when implemented into a CX program correctly and can work like a charm for message routing or for behind-the-scenes workflows to empower the CS team. If used more often than that or if they replace the human touch entirely, chatbots and automation can be detrimental to the customer experience, which could have massive ramifications during an economic downturn.

So, how can companies manage this delicate balancing act, particularly during an economic downturn? The key is human connection at the right time. Create a business strategy with in-person top of mind and woven into every practice. Face-to-face interactions are preferred when it is available and possible. Otherwise, emails, voice calls, and text messages should be the top mode of communication with a customer.

Related Article: What Does a 'Good' Customer Experience Really Involve?

Generational Differences Ultimately Matter in CX

Customers aren’t "one-size-fits-all." Businesses must customize and adapt to the unique needs of each generation to build a better relationship with them. Ultimately, the more effort you put into knowing your customers’ varying preferences, the longer and more fruitful the customer relationships will be — and the faster your business will scale.

Generational differences are one of the top attributes to analyze when making decisions on how to communicate with a customer.

About the author

Sylvie Woolf

With over 10 years of experience building teams and driving results as a customer success leader, Sylvie brings a wealth of knowledge around creating sustainable, scalable and high performing customer success strategies. In her current role as global vice president of customer success and solutions at customer communication startup Front, Sylvie has deep insight into the role communications has not only in strengthening relationships externally among customers and internally with employees, but in driving the bottom line.

Tags

customer experiencepersonalizationcustomer loyaltycxmvoice of the customerchatbots

Featured Research

Featured research
eBook
Beyond the Metaverse: CX Predictions for 2023
A customer experience revolution is underway
Read now
Featured research
Case Study
How to Build a Culture of Customer-centricity
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Better Than Average CX: How to Wow Your Customers
A recent webinar explored best practices for building customer experiences that create fierce loyalty
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Understanding the Real Role of VOC Software
CX program success
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
Market Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2023)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Beyond the Metaverse: CX Predictions for 2023
A customer experience revolution is underway
Read now
Featured research
Case Study
How to Build a Culture of Customer-centricity
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Better Than Average CX: How to Wow Your Customers
A recent webinar explored best practices for building customer experiences that create fierce loyalty
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Understanding the Real Role of VOC Software
CX program success
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience, digital experience and customer service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play