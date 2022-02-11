PHOTO: Anna Efetova

G2, a software marketplace company, has released its G2 Best Software Awards, ranking the best software companies and products based on reviews from software users.

The list includes the top 100 Best Software Products and top 100 Global Software Sellers, as well as further segmented lists based on company size, audience, and software category. Gong, Chorus.ai and Amplitude Analytics topped the Best Software Products list.

Over 600 different companies are represented across the 26 lists. This year marks the addition of several new break-out rankings — fueled by interest and demand that reflect the shifting needs of businesses, including Collaboration & Productivity Products and Content Management Products.

G2's top five software companies in these two new categories and others were:

Collaboration & Productivity

Zendesk Support Suite Miro Lucidspark MURAL Nextiva

Project Management

Monday.com Asana Smartsheet Oracle Primavera Mavenlink

Content Management

Storyblok GraphCMS Bloomreach Monday.com Sanity

Marketing and Digital Advertising

Semrush HubSpot Marketing Hub ZoomInfo 6sense ABM/ABX platform ActiveCampaign

Best Software Products

Based on G2's 2022 lists, placed within the top 10 for Best Software Products overall were:

Gong Chorus.ai Amplitude Analytics Salesloft Sendoso ADP Workforce Now Mixpanel NICE CXone symplr Clinical Communications Zendesk Support Suite

The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories for which they are a part. To be included in one of G2’s Software Sellers or Software Products “Best Of” lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.