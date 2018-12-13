G2 Crowd, a crowdsourcing business software website, acquired Siftery, a platform that helps businesses eliminate waste in software spend and discover new applications based on the tech stacks used by peer companies, according to G2 Crowd officials.

Siftery, headquartered in San Francisco, raised $4.1 million from investors. Siftery’s team of 20 employees is led by its co-founders CEO Vamshi Mokshagundam and CTO Ayan Barua. G2 Crowd has 550,000 reviews and $100 million invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2 Crowd’s most recent funding, a $55 million Series C, was announced in October.

Siftery’s technology complements the G2 Crowd Review Platform and Marketplace. Siftery's data on technology spend and stack combined with G2 Crowd’s product reviews will be designed to recommend software.

In other customer experience software news ...

Infutor Acquires Ruf Strategic Solutions

Consumer identity management provider Infutor has acquired Ruf Strategic Solutions, a marketing intelligence and automation provider. The deal features Ruf’s consumer analytics and Infutor’s real-time identities and attribute-driven profiles. This, company officials said, will enrich Infutor’s consumer identity management product suite and boost analytics and segmentation, monitoring and other intelligence-driven solutions. The combined team will continue to grow in Kansas City, Chicago, Florida and Costa Rica. This acquisition follows a strategic investment in Infutor by growth equity firm Norwest Venture Partners.

Formstack Acquires QuickTapSurvey

Formstack announced its acquisition of QuickTapSurvey, a provider of mobile and offline surveys. Formstack is doubling down on its investment in the mobile forms category and plans to combine the features of the QuickTapSurvey and Formstack products into one, full-service offering for mobile offline data capture on the Formstack platform. QuickTapSurvey will remain a standalone mobile surveys product and will integrate Formstack capabilities including workflow automation, HIPAA compliance and more than 40 other native integrations, such as Salesforce, MailChimp and WebMerge. Formstack’s acquisition of QuickTapSurvey follows its acquisition of Fast Forms in 2017 and the launch of Formstack Go, an offline data capture app for iOS and Android.

BigCommerce and WP Engine Partner for Ecommerce on WordPress

BigCommerce and WP Engine this week announced a collaboration focused on scaling ecommerce on WordPress. The partnership will focus on blending BigCommerce for WordPress, a full-featured integration that combines WordPress with BigCommerce’s ecommerce engine, and WP Engine’s Digital Experience Platform. Merchants will now have access to an ecommerce solution that is designed to scale their business on WordPress. The companies have worked together to help ensure that BigCommerce for WordPress is compatible with WP Engine’s Genesis Framework.

Pimcore Closes $3.5 Million in Series A

Pimcore, an open-source platform for data and customer experience management, has raised $3.5 million in Series A funding. The round was led by German Auctus Capital and will support the Austrian tech startup’s US expansion and continued development of content and commerce capabilities for product and service enterprises.

Pimcore manages digital data and customer experiences. It integrates out-of-the-box product information management, content management, data asset management and ecommerce functionalities. This funding comes on the heels of Pimcore’s recent inclusion in the 2018 Gartner Cool Vendor report.

Directly Debuts CX Automation Platform

Directly this week debuted a CX automation platform. Directly’s CX automation platform taps the knowledge of expert users to resolve customer inquiries. Experts create support content and teach artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to improve and resolve customer questions quickly and effectively. Directly’s AI system uses mechanisms such as routing, rewards and incentives to ensure quality.

RollWorks Releases Retargeting Capabilities

RollWorks, a division of AdRoll Group, announced new ad retargeting capabilities. Company officials said it's designed to help marketing and sales teams reach and influence an entire buying committee.

Account-based retargeting aids retargeting efforts because it combines account-based marketing and retargeting and prospecting, officials added. Marketers can map site visitors back to accounts and expand the contact list from beyond those visitors to the larger buying committee at those accounts. Officials said the account-based capabilities complement RollWorks’ digital advertising capabilities. Users will be able to select website pages to find the cookies and then map to domains for accounts visiting that page; layer firmographic filters to identify the attributes that match customer profiles; and win new business by surrounding the buying committee with digital advertising and targeted messages.